Inaugural D.J. Reader Football Jamboree hosted by Grimsley High School coming up on Friday August 10

They will have 8 schools participating in the Inaugural D.J. Reader Football Jamboree at Grimsley High School with:

Grimsley

Ragsdale

Northwest Guilford

Northern Guilford

Southern Guilford

Western Guilford

Ledford

North Davidson

Location:Jamieson Stadium on the Grimsley High School campus

Time:6-10pm

Date:Friday August 10

Cost for Admission:$10.00 with Kids (10 and Under) Free….

*****All Proceeds will benefit the participating schools….*****

+++++Promotional Considerations from the D.J. Reader 98 Foundation+++++