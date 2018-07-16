Inaugural D.J. Reader Football Jamboree hosted by Grimsley High School coming up on Friday August 10
They will have 8 schools participating in the Inaugural D.J. Reader Football Jamboree at Grimsley High School with:
Grimsley
Ragsdale
Northwest Guilford
Northern Guilford
Southern Guilford
Western Guilford
Ledford
North Davidson
Location:Jamieson Stadium on the Grimsley High School campus
Time:6-10pm
Date:Friday August 10
Cost for Admission:$10.00 with Kids (10 and Under) Free….
*****All Proceeds will benefit the participating schools….*****
+++++Promotional Considerations from the D.J. Reader 98 Foundation+++++
