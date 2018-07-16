Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Monday(7/16/18) with Sunday Finals

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Monday with Results from Sunday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Tonight:Asheville Tourists(40-51) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(45-47) 7pm at First National Bank Field

‘Money-Off Monday’ Promotional Theme Night

Sunday:Asheville Tourists 13, Greensboro Grasshoppers 6

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(22-13) at Asheboro Copperheads 7:05

Saturday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 4, Gastonia Grizzlies 2

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(26-8) OFF

Sunday:Roanoke Rails 18, Kernersville Bulldogs 17

American Legion:

Greensboro Red Wings(8-14) Season Complete

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Johnson County(10-14) at Burlington Royals(5-21) 7pm

Dollar Night with Tickets, Drinks, Candy, Hot Dogs, Chips, Peanuts, Everything at the park just a Dollar Tonight….

Sunday:Johnson City 7, Burlington 6

Carolina League:

Tonight:Buies Creek(53-41) at Winston-Salem Dash(57-37) 7pm at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem

Sunday Final:Winston-Salem Dash 6, Buies Creek 4

Greensboro Colt Baseball:

No Games Scheduled…..Regular Season is Complete and All-Stars games upcoming…..

Current/Most Recent Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:

(These should be the Final Regular Season Standings right here.)

Northern Guilford 11-1-1

Jamestown 12-3

Western Guilford 10-3-1

Morehead 9-3

Dudley 9-4

Northeast Guilford 9-6-1

Southern Alamance 8-4-1

Grimsley 8-6

Rockingham County 7-7-1

Reidsville 6-4

Western Alamance 6-6

Burlington Williams 5-8

Southern Guilford 4-9

Eastern Alamance 4-11

Page 1-9

Bartlett Yancey 1-15

Eastern Guilford 0-11-1