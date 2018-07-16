Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Monday(7/16/18) with Sunday Finals
*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Monday with Results from Sunday’s games…*****
South Atlantic League:
Tonight:Asheville Tourists(40-51) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(45-47) 7pm at First National Bank Field
‘Money-Off Monday’ Promotional Theme Night
Sunday:Asheville Tourists 13, Greensboro Grasshoppers 6
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(22-13) at Asheboro Copperheads 7:05
Saturday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 4, Gastonia Grizzlies 2
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(26-8) OFF
Sunday:Roanoke Rails 18, Kernersville Bulldogs 17
American Legion:
Greensboro Red Wings(8-14) Season Complete
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Johnson County(10-14) at Burlington Royals(5-21) 7pm
Dollar Night with Tickets, Drinks, Candy, Hot Dogs, Chips, Peanuts, Everything at the park just a Dollar Tonight….
Sunday:Johnson City 7, Burlington 6
Carolina League:
Tonight:Buies Creek(53-41) at Winston-Salem Dash(57-37) 7pm at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem
Sunday Final:Winston-Salem Dash 6, Buies Creek 4
Greensboro Colt Baseball:
No Games Scheduled…..Regular Season is Complete and All-Stars games upcoming…..
Current/Most Recent Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:
(These should be the Final Regular Season Standings right here.)
Northern Guilford 11-1-1
Jamestown 12-3
Western Guilford 10-3-1
Morehead 9-3
Dudley 9-4
Northeast Guilford 9-6-1
Southern Alamance 8-4-1
Grimsley 8-6
Rockingham County 7-7-1
Reidsville 6-4
Western Alamance 6-6
Burlington Williams 5-8
Southern Guilford 4-9
Eastern Alamance 4-11
Page 1-9
Bartlett Yancey 1-15
Eastern Guilford 0-11-1
