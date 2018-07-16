NCCA East-West All-Stars Basketball Coaches’ Profiles and Bios:Games Tonight at the Greensboro Coliseum

Games:TONIGHT….6:30 pm, Greensboro Coliseum Main Arena, 1921 West Lee St. Admission is $10 adults, $5 students. Women’s game followed by men’s. Group rates are available in advance – call 336-379-9095.

Parking:In the main lot of Greensboro Coliseum, spectators charged $5 per car.

**********2018 NCCA East-West All-Star Basketball Coaches**********

*****Men’s Basketball*****

East Team

David Neal

East head coach is entering his 17th season as the head basketball coach at Apex High where his teams have gone 294-152 in 16 seasons…he has posted a career record of 353-219 in 21 seasons and his teams have won 8 conference regular season titles, 5 conference tournament titles, and made 18 state playoff appearances, including winning the state championship in 2014…7 times named Conference Coach of the Year…previously coached at Louisburg High where he also served as an assistant football coach, JV baseball coach, and golf coach…born in Charlotte, NC…1992 graduate of Sanderson High where he played basketball, football, and baseball all 4 years…in football, he won the WRAL Tom Suiter Extra Effort Award…named the school’s Most Outstanding Athlete…inducted into the second class of the Sanderson High School Hall of Fame…1997 graduate of UNC Chapel Hill where he played basketball for the legendary Dean Smith…says “It is a tremendous honor to be selected to coach in this prestigious event. I am very excited to have the opportunity to represent Apex High School and to work with some of the best players and coaches in the state. I would like to thank all of my players who have been so awesome to work with, along with my dedicated assistant coaches. I also want to thank my wife, Holly, my two sons, Walker and Andrew, my parents, Clint and Betsy, and my sister, Maria, for all the love and support through the years.”

Tommy Johnson

East assistant coach is entering his 4th season as the head basketball coach at Perquimans High where his teams have gone 45-35 in 3 seasons…he has compiled a career record of 528-231 in 29 seasons and his teams have won 9 conference regular season titles, 7 conference tournament titles, and made 28 state playoff appearances, including finishing as state championship runners-up in 2008…4 times named MVC Coach of the Year…named 2008 Asheville Citizen Times Western NC Coach of the Year and WAC Coach of the Year…named 2014 SMC Coach of the Year…named 2016 Coastal 10 Coach of the Year…previously coached at Wilkes Central High (basketball, head JV football, assistant football), North Wilkes High (basketball, head JV football, assistant football), Pisgah High (basketball, head JV football), Robbinsville High (basketball, head JV football)…born in Wilkes County, NC…1975 graduate of North Wilkes High where he was named District 7 2A Player of the Year, All-Northwest, and twice named All-Conference in basketball; named Kodak All-American Quarterback and twice named All-Conference in football; and set and held the school record for the mile for three decades in track…1981 graduate of Montclair University (NJ)…says “I have enjoyed coaching student athletes all over the state of NC. It is a privilege to take part in coaching the elite student athletes in the East for this year’s NCCA East-West All-Star Game.”

West Team

Casey Rogers

West head coach is entering his 13th season as head coach at Freedom High where he has compiled a career record of 255-81 in 12 seasons and his teams have won 4 conference regular season titles, 5 conference tournament titles, and made 12 state playoff appearances, including 4 regional appearances…5 times named Conference Coach of the Year, twice named District 10 Coach of the Year, and named 2014 AP Coach of the Year…played in the 1998 NCCA East-West All-Star Game and his father coached in the game as an assistant and as a head coach…previously served as graduate assistant basketball coach at the University of Tennessee and as an assistant coach at Mars Hill College…also coached women’s golf for 4 years…born in Morganton, NC…1998 graduate of Freedom High where he was a 3-time All-State point guard for his father, Coach Terry Rogers…named 4A state championship MVP…finished his high school career with 103-10 record as a 4 year starter and played in the 1998 NCCA East – West All-Star Game and in the 1998 NC/SC All-Star Game…was a 2-time All-Conference player in baseball…2002 graduate of Western Carolina University where he was named 1999 Southern Conference Freshman of the Year and finished 7th nationally in assists average in 2000…finished his collegiate career ranked 2nd all-time in assists, 4th all-time in 3-pointers made, 3rd all-time in games started, and 7th all-time in steals….earned an M.S in Sports Management from the University of Tennessee and a M.S. in School Administration from Appalachian State University…married to Ashlee Rogers and they have two daughters, Jacy, 16, and Drew, 9…says “It is an honor to coach in such a tradition-rich game. I look forward to sharing this opportunity with the selected West players and Coach Brian Carver.”

Brian Carver

West assistant coach is entering his 17th season as head basketball coach at Enka High where his teams have gone 181-226 in 16 seasons…his teams have won 2 conference regular season titles, 1 conference tournament title, and made 8 state playoff appearances…named 2010 NCBCA District 12 Co-Coach of the Year, 2013 Coaches vs. Cancer NC Coach of the Year…2007 NCHSAA Distinguished Service Award recipient…also serves as Athletic Director and has coached men’s golf, winning 2 conference titles…previously coached at Enka High (asst. football, asst. golf, asst. JV basketball, head JV basketball), Brevard High (asst. football, asst. basketball), and T.C. Roberson High (asst. football, asst. basketball)…as an athletic director at Enka, the softball team won back-to-back state championships and the wrestling team won a state championship….member of the NCBCA since 2004, serving as District 12 Chair since 2006…became an Executive Board member and served as President of the NCBCA in 2007…founder of the annual NCBCA/Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout in Asheville that has raised almost $100,000 for the fight against cancer in only 4 years…born in Asheville, NC…1991 graduate of Enka High where he played basketball and football…1997 graduate of Western Carolina University…says “This is truly an honor for me and something I have longed to be a part of! I have had several coaching friends get to coach in this game over the years, and I will say that I was a little jealous. As an Executive Board member of the NCBCA, I have been at many all-star games representing our organization. I have long dreamed of getting a turn to coach in such a prestigious event. I would like to thank the NCCA for this tremendous honor.”

*****Women’s Basketball*****

East Team

Kim Miller

East head coach is entering her 14th season as head coach of Swansboro High where she has compiled a career record of 153-167 in 13 seasons and her teams have made 7 state playoff appearances…she was twice named East Central Coach of the Year…at Swansboro High, she also coaches volleyball where she has compiled a record of 300-183 in 22 years, winning 9 conference titles, 1 conference tournament title, finishing as state championship runners up in 1999, and being named conference Coach of the Year 5 times…also previously served as an assistant basketball coach and as an assistant and then head softball coach…previously coached volleyball at Sanderson High…born in Jacksonville, NC…1991 graduate of Southwest Onslow High where she played basketball (twice named All-Conference and All-Area), volleyball (twice named All-Conference and finishing as state championship runner-up in 1987), and softball (twice named All-Conference)…1995 graduate of Methodist University…says “It is a privilege and honor to have been selected to coach in the NCCA East-West women’s basketball game. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I will cherish for the rest of my life, and I am looking forward to working with some of the best athletes and coaches from eastern North Carolina.”

Jay Poole

East assistant coach is entering his 9th season as head coach of North Johnston High where his teams have gone 99-75 in 8 seasons…he has posted a career record of 256-249 in 21 seasons and his teams have won 1 conference regular season title, 1 conference tournament title, and made 13 state playoff appearances…he has been named Conference Coach of the Year 3 times…previously served as the head coach at Leesville Road High…born in Knightdale, NC…1988 graduate of East Wake High where he ran cross country, qualifying for the state finals 3 times and earning All-Conference Honorable Mention Honors, and played basketball, twice earning Coaches Award honors…1993 graduate of UNC Wilmington…earned his MA.Ed in PE Administration from East Carolina University…says “I am thankful to the Lord for blessing me with this opportunity to coach in the all-star game. I would also like to thank my wife Pam, and children Preston and Peyton, who sacrifice so much time and energy so I can coach this game that I love. Thank you to my parents for supporting my dreams of teaching and coaching. I’m thankful to the administrators, athletic directors, and staffs at Leesville Road and North Johnston High Schools for the opportunity to teach and coach their fantastic student-athletes. Thank you to all of my assistant coaches, mentors, and players; I would not be here without your hard work and sacrifices. I look forward to working alongside Kim Miller for the girls’ all-star game. There have been many fantastic coaches and players who have played in this event, and I am honored to have the opportunity to work with some of NC’s finest student-athletes. This is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity. To be chosen is truly humbling.”

*****West Team*****

Rick Anderson

West head coach is entering his 14th season as head coach at Mt. Tabor High where he has compiled a career record of 262-93 in 13 seasons and his teams have won 7 conference regular season titles, 6 conference tournament titles and made 12 state playoff appearances…named CPC Coach of the Year 6 times…previously coached baseball and boys basketball at Paisley Jr. High and served as the varsity boys assistant coach at East Forsyth High…prior to serving as head girls coach at Mt. Tabor, he served as the baseball coach and boys basketball assistant coach, JV girls coach, and varsity girls assistant coach…born in Winston-Salem, NC…1974 graduate of North Forsyth High where he played football, basketball, and baseball, making multiple all-star teams in baseball…graduate of Western Carolina University and Forsyth Technical College…says “This is an emotional experience for me. My parents always came to my games until my mother passed in 2011 and my father passed last October. I wanted to make them proud and this is about as prestigious as it gets. I know they are sitting side-by-side in heaven watching the game. I want to thank all the coaches who have influenced me, including Sam Beck, one of my biggest influences, and Dick Jamback, who gave me a chance to coach on the high school level. None of this would be possible without the support of my amazing wife Terry. As everyone in the coaching profession knows, we are the front, but our spouses are the real people behind the Coach. This is without a doubt an honor and a dream come true. For every girl that has worn a uniform at Mt. Tabor to every assistant coach, they helped put me on this sideline. I hope I can live up to the standards this honor represents. All I want to do is represent our sport with nothing but class and dignity and represent Mr. Tabor and our school system. I can’t tell you how blessed I am to be the West Coach.”

Barbara Helms

West assistant coach is entering her 16th season as the head coach at Hickory High where she has gone 377-56 in 15 seasons…she has compiled a career record of 415-93 in 18 seasons and her teams have won 10 conference regular season titles, 10 conference tournament titles, and made 18 state playoff appearances, including two finishes as state championship runners-up and winning one state championship…she has received Conference, Regional, and AP Coach of the Year Honors and was named an ACC Legend at Wake Forest University…previously served as head coach at Lenoir-Rhyne University and East Burke High…born in Greensboro, NC…1980 graduate of Bishop McGuinness where she was named captain and MVP in volleyball, captain in softball, and where she was named captain and MVP in basketball, scoring 2,000 points, averaging 21 points and 16 rebounds as a senior…1984 graduate of Wake Forest University …earned her MA in Athletic Administration from Appalachian State University in 1985…says “It is an honor to be chosen to coach in the all-star game. I am excited to have the opportunity to work with so many outstanding athletes and coaches.”