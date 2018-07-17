Four Elon MBB Phoenix Named to 2017-18 NABC Honors Court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Elon University men’s basketball had four players named to the 2017-18 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court announced Tuesday, July 17. Recognized for their hard work in the classroom last season, Jack Anton earned the second selection of his career while Karolis Kundrotas, Steven Santa Ana and Tyler Seibring were each selected for the first time.

In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria. The qualifications include:

1. Academically a junior or senior and a varsity player.

2. Cumulative G.P.A. of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2017-18 academic year.

3. Students must have matriculated at least one year at their current institution.

4. Member of an NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I or II institution.

Anton appeared in 11 games and made one start during his senior season in 2017-18. He completed his final year with 13 points and nine rebounds. During his career, Anton played in 91 total games, scored 131 points, grabbed 121 rebounds and dished out 22 assists. He was also a CAA All-Academic Team selection as a sophomore and was a CAA Commissioner’s Academic Award recipient. Anton graduated in May, earning degrees in Finance and Management.

Kundrotas averaged 2.5 points and 1.9 rebounds in 31 games for the Phoenix as a junior. The Kaunas, Lithuania, native also made his first two starts of his collegiate career during the year. The Accounting and Finance double major finished the season with 78 points, 58 rebounds, 11 assists and six blocked shots. Kundrotas has shown great success in the classroom throughout his career, as he’s been a CAA Commissioner’s Academic Award recipient on two occasions.

Santa Ana played in 32 games and made 29 starts as a junior. He finished his third season with the program averaging 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in just over 28 minutes per contest. He enters the 2018-19 season with 913 career points, just 87 away from becoming the 43rd player in program history to reach 1,000 for a career. As a double major in Finance and Management, Santa Ana is a two-time recipient of the CAA Commissioner’s Academic Award, a 2016-17 CoSIDA Academic All-District 3 Team selection and was named to the CAA All-Academic Team as a sophomore.

Seibring was an All-CAA Second Team and NABC All-District 10 Second Team selection this season after averaging team-highs of 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest. He improved his numbers during conference play, averaging 18.0 points and 7.3 rebounds against CAA opponents. Seibring scored in double figures in 29 of the team’s 32 games and scored in double figures in 20 straight contests to finish the campaign. He also became the program’s 40th player to reach 1,000 career points and his 1,267 career points currently ranks 20th on the program’s all-time scoring list. Seibring has been a stellar student-athlete from the start, and it continued to show this year in being named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America team for the second consecutive season. He was named the 2018 Colonial Athletic Association’s Dean Ehlers Leadership Award winner and also earned CoSIDA Academic All-District 3 honors. Seibring maintains a 3.95 GPA as an English and Economics double major, has been a member of the President’s List every semester, is a two-time CAA Commissioner’s Academic Award winner and was elected to the Phi Beta Kappa Academic Honor Society this season.