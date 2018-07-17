HPU MBB: Four Panthers Named to NABC Honors Court

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Four members of the High Point University men’s basketball team, Sam Berlin, Dexter Gooding, Jahaad Proctor and Austin White, have been named to the 2017-18 NABC Honors Court, the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced Tuesday (July 17).

The NABC Honors Court recognizes those men’s collegiate basketball student-athletes who excelled in academics during the past season.

White graduated from HPU in May with a 3.267 cumulative GPA in business administration. Berlin has a GPA of 3.817, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sales and is pursuing his master’s at High Point while finishing out his final year eligibility. Gooding has a 3.254 GPA in entrepreneurship, while Proctor has a 3.763 in sales.

In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria. The qualifications are as follows:

• Academically a junior or senior and a varsity player.

• Cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2017-18 academic year.

• Students must have matriculated at least one year at their current institution.

• Member of a NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I or II institution with a NABC member coach.

The NABC Honors Court was established in 2007 and is now in its 12th year. For additional information and to see Honors Court recipients from previous years, please visit www.nabc.org.

About the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC)

Located in Kansas City, Missouri, the NABC was founded in 1927 by Phog Allen, the legendary basketball coach at the University of Kansas. Allen, a student of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, organized coaches into this collective group to serve as Guardians of the Game. The NABC currently has nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of university and college men’s basketball coaches. All members of the NABC are expected to uphold the core values of being a Guardian of the Game by bringing attention to the positive aspects of the sport of basketball and the role coaches play in the academic and athletic lives of today’s student-athletes. The four core values of being a Guardian of the Game are advocacy, leadership, service and education. For additional information about the NABC, its programs and membership, go to www.nabc.org.