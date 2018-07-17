Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Tuesday(7/17/18) with Monday Finals

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Tuesday with Results from Monday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Today:Asheville Tourists(41-51) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(45-48) 12 Noon at First National Bank Field

Monday:Asheville Tourists 12, Greensboro Grasshoppers 1

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(23-13) OFF

Monday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 8, Asheboro Copperheads 1

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(26-8) vs. Piedmont All-Stars 7pm at Glenn High School

Monday:Kernersville Bulldogs OFF

American Legion:

Greensboro Red Wings(8-14) Season Complete

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Burlington Royals(6-21) at Bristol 7pm

Monday:Burlington 6, Johnson City 5

Carolina League:

Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(58-37) OFF

Monday Final:Winston-Salem Dash 12, Buies Creek 10

Greensboro Colt Baseball:

No Games Scheduled…..Regular Season is Complete and All-Stars games upcoming…..

Current/Most Recent Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:

(These should be the Final Regular Season Standings right here.)

Northern Guilford 11-1-1

Jamestown 12-3

Western Guilford 10-3-1

Morehead 9-3

Dudley 9-4

Northeast Guilford 9-6-1

Southern Alamance 8-4-1

Grimsley 8-6

Rockingham County 7-7-1

Reidsville 6-4

Western Alamance 6-6

Burlington Williams 5-8

Southern Guilford 4-9

Eastern Alamance 4-11

Page 1-9

Bartlett Yancey 1-15

Eastern Guilford 0-11-1