Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Tuesday(7/17/18) with Monday Finals
*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Tuesday with Results from Monday’s games…*****
South Atlantic League:
Today:Asheville Tourists(41-51) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(45-48) 12 Noon at First National Bank Field
Monday:Asheville Tourists 12, Greensboro Grasshoppers 1
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(23-13) OFF
Monday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 8, Asheboro Copperheads 1
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(26-8) vs. Piedmont All-Stars 7pm at Glenn High School
Monday:Kernersville Bulldogs OFF
American Legion:
Greensboro Red Wings(8-14) Season Complete
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Burlington Royals(6-21) at Bristol 7pm
Monday:Burlington 6, Johnson City 5
Carolina League:
Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(58-37) OFF
Monday Final:Winston-Salem Dash 12, Buies Creek 10
Greensboro Colt Baseball:
No Games Scheduled…..Regular Season is Complete and All-Stars games upcoming…..
Current/Most Recent Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:
(These should be the Final Regular Season Standings right here.)
Northern Guilford 11-1-1
Jamestown 12-3
Western Guilford 10-3-1
Morehead 9-3
Dudley 9-4
Northeast Guilford 9-6-1
Southern Alamance 8-4-1
Grimsley 8-6
Rockingham County 7-7-1
Reidsville 6-4
Western Alamance 6-6
Burlington Williams 5-8
Southern Guilford 4-9
Eastern Alamance 4-11
Page 1-9
Bartlett Yancey 1-15
Eastern Guilford 0-11-1
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.