**********NCCA East-West All-Star Men’s Soccer Final – East 2, West 1**********

Soccer Game Summary (Final)

2018 NCCA East-West All-Star Game

West All-Stars vs East All-Stars (Jul 17, 2018 at Greensboro, N.C.)

West All-Stars vs. East All-Stars

Date: Jul 17, 2018 Attendance: 682

Weather: Mostly Cloudy, 82

Goals by period 1 2 Tot ------------------------------- West All-Stars...... 0 1 - 1 East All-Stars...... 1 1 - 2

SCORING SUMMARY:

1. 11:45 EAST-M Cesar Cruz (Jose Aguirre) – slotted to far post from angle 15 yds away off neat thru ball

2. 47:20 WEST-M Francisco Tapia Penalty kick – PK awarded after Tapia was taken down in the box

3. 60:54 EAST-M Cesar Cruz (unassisted) – scored from 7 yds out off rebound of own 1st shot that was saved

Shots: West All-Stars 7, East All-Stars 13

Saves: West All-Stars 5 (Dillon Donahue 5), East All-Stars 2 (Emir

Sevim 2)

2018 North Carolina Coaches’ Association East-West All-Star

Game

Cesar Cruz (Hoggard H.S.) of the East All-Stars was named

game MVP.

Courtesy of Dave Walters

Guilford College Athletics