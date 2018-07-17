NCCA East-West All-Star Men’s Soccer Final – East 2, West 1
Soccer Game Summary (Final)
2018 NCCA East-West All-Star Game
West All-Stars vs East All-Stars (Jul 17, 2018 at Greensboro, N.C.)
West All-Stars vs. East All-Stars
Date: Jul 17, 2018 Attendance: 682
Weather: Mostly Cloudy, 82
Goals by period 1 2 Tot ------------------------------- West All-Stars...... 0 1 - 1 East All-Stars...... 1 1 - 2
SCORING SUMMARY:
1. 11:45 EAST-M Cesar Cruz (Jose Aguirre) – slotted to far post from angle 15 yds away off neat thru ball
2. 47:20 WEST-M Francisco Tapia Penalty kick – PK awarded after Tapia was taken down in the box
3. 60:54 EAST-M Cesar Cruz (unassisted) – scored from 7 yds out off rebound of own 1st shot that was saved
Shots: West All-Stars 7, East All-Stars 13
Saves: West All-Stars 5 (Dillon Donahue 5), East All-Stars 2 (Emir
Sevim 2)
2018 North Carolina Coaches’ Association East-West All-Star
Game
Cesar Cruz (Hoggard H.S.) of the East All-Stars was named
game MVP.
Courtesy of Dave Walters
Guilford College Athletics
