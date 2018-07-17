NCCA East-West All-Star Women’s Soccer Final – East 4, West 0
2018 NCCA East-West All-Star Game
West All-Stars vs East All-Stars (Jul 17, 2018 at Greensboro, NC)
Date: Jul 17, 2018 Attendance: 300
Weather: mostly cloudy, 86
Goals by period 1 2 Tot ------------------------------- West All-Stars...... 0 0 - 0 East All-Stars...... 4 0 - 4
SCORING SUMMARY:
1. 13:59 EAST-W Emery Biggs (unassisted) – knocked in rebound off post from 3 yds away
2. 24:17 EAST-W Talia Parrous (unassisted) – straightaway blast from 25 yards out
3. 27:42 EAST-W Mackenzie Pruitt (unassisted) – struck from 8 yds out center off of rebound off post
4. 35:25 EAST-W Catherine Holbrook (unassisted) – from 16 yds out after free kick was incompletely cleared out
Shots: West All-Stars 9, East All-Stars 18
Saves: West All-Stars 5 (Kate Duncan 2; Morgan Hairston 3), East
All-Stars 1 (Taylin Jean 1)
2018 North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star
Game
Emery Biggs (Clayton H.S.) of the East All-Stars was named
the game’s MVP.
Courtesy of Dave Walters
Guilford College Athletics
