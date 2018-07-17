Player and Coaches Profiles/Bios for NCCA Soccer East-West All-Stars Games Tonight at Macpherson Stadium(Bryan Park)

Game Info: 6:30 pm women’s game; 8:30 pm men’s game. Macpherson Stadium, Bryan Park Soccer Complex. Admission is $10 adults, $5 students. Group rates are available in advance – call 336-379-9095.

Parking: Macpherson Stadium lot

**********Local Players Profiles/Bios:**********

Noah Lohr

Noah…Northwest Guilford..5-10, 140…D…coached by Jason Allred…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, team captain and Defensive Player of the Year…as junior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Defensive Player of the Year, team captain and Defensive Player of the Year…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-Conference, team Defensive Player of the Year…member of National Honor Society, National German Honor Society…plans to attend N.C. State and major in German International Economics…wants to possibly take over the family business one day…his father is his role model…favorite pro athlete is Kyle Beckerman…says “I am looking forward to achieving the last goal I set freshman year when I made the varsity team. I expect to gain a level of satisfaction while finally ending my high school career.”

Gianna Flowers

Gianna…Southwest Guilford…5-3…M…coached by Robert Szitas…as senior, named All-Region, All-Conference, All-Area, Conference Offensive POY, team captain and MVP…scored 16 goals and led team with 19 assists…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference, team Offensive MVP…scored 13 goals, 9 assists…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-Conference…Coaches Award recipient…scored 10 goals, 9 assists…member of NHS, Yearbook staff, Student Body VP…plans to attend UNC Charlotte where she will major in international business…wants to pursue a career in international business and fashion marketing…her grandmother is her role model…favorite college athlete is Theo Pinson…favorite pro athlete is Sydney Leroux…says “It is a tremendous honor to play in such a prestigious event. It’s a fantastic way to end my high school career. I look forward to playing with a group of elite players and to creating bonds and friendships that will last a long time.”

Nicolette Robinson

Nicolette…Walter Hines Page…5-4…M…coached by James Pielow…as senior, named team captain…8 goals and 3 assists…as junior, 1 goal in an injury-shortened season…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-Conference…team Offensive Player Award recipient…12 goals and 3 assists…also competed in track and field and was named All-Conference in basketball and cross county…member of National Honor Society, Women on the Move Club…IB Candidate…plans to attend Wake Forest and major in biology for pre-med…wants to pursue a career as a pediatrician…her family are he role models…favorite college athlete is Alan Tisdale…favorite pro athlete is Abby Wambach…says “I am thrilled to be able to participate in such an honorable game; it has been my goal since freshman year. Being able to play has shown me the positive effects of hard work and determination. I’m expecting an immense amount of competition, as all the ladies chosen have displayed the capabilities to be a top talented player.”

Rachel Rouse

Rachel…Northwest Guilford…5-4…M…coached by Terry Murphy…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, All-Area, High School Athlete of the Week, team captain…chosen to paly in the Clash of the Carolinas All-Star game…18 goals, 9 assists…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference, All-Area, team Offensive MVP…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-Conference, All-Area…also named All-Conference in cross country and All-Conference and All-County in track and field as a pole vaulter…member of National Honors Society…Teacher’s Choice Award recipient…signed an athletic grant-in aid with UNC Greensboro where she will major in biology…wants to pursue a career as a pediatrician…favorite college athlete is Luke Maye…favorite pro athlete is Carli Lloyd…says “I’m excited to represent my family, school and city in the game. I‘m honored to play with so many talented players, several of which I may meet again upcoming games. I expect a highly competitive environment.

*****2018 East-West Men’s Soccer*****

East Team

Jose Aguirre

Jose…Lee County…5-7, 135…M…coached by Brad Wicker…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, team MVP…20 goals and 15 assists…as junior, named All-Conference…11 goals and 5 assists…as sophomore, had 6 goals and 4 assists…undecided about college choice…plans to major in exercise sports science…wants to pursue a career in the exercise sports science field…his dad is his role model…favorite pro athlete is Lionel Messi…says “I’m excited and looking forward to playing with the other great players from the state. I’m looking to have fun and meet new people and test my skills against other good players.”

Trevor Berk

Trevor…Heritage…5-10, 165…F…coached by Scot Sloan…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference…48 goals and 28 assists…as junior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference…28 goals and 18 assists…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-Conference…8 goals and 28 assists…holds the school record for goals and assists…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Mount Olive where he will major in sports management and coaching…wants to pursue a career as a coach or scout…favorite college athlete is Baker Mayfield…favorite pro athlete is Cristiano Ronaldo…says “It feels really nice to get recognized for all my hard work and achievements, and I’m really excited and honored to play in the game.”

Harry Cooper

Harry…Enloe…6-2, 170…D…coached by Drew Womble…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, Conference Offensive Player of the Year, N&O All-Metro…17 goals and 10 assists…as junior, named All-Conference…member of National German Honor Society…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Bowdoin College where he will major in economics…wants to pursue a career in finance…favorite college athlete is Baker Mayfield…favorite pro athlete is Ziatan Ibrahimovic…says “I am honored to be selected and look forward to competing against other top players.”

Cesar Cruz

Cesar…Hoggard…5-6, 150…F…coached by Dwight Findlay…as senior, named All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, Star News Player of the Year, All America…31 goals, 12 assists…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference…30 goals…as sophomore, named All-Conference…Top Technological Engineering and Design Student Award recipient…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with UNC Wilmington where he will major in pre-law or business…wants to pursue a career in law or business…favorite pro athlete is Lionel Messi…says “I am extremely honored to play in the all-star game and expect to gain great soccer knowledge from my coach and teammates to propel me into my college career.”

Crewe Douglas

Crewe…First Flight…6-3, 175…M…coached by Juan Ramirez…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference…23 goals and 12 assists…as junior, played on 2A state championship team…16 shutouts…undecided about college choice…plans to major in biology/chemistry…wants to pursue a career in the medical field…his twin brother, Quinn, is his role model…favorite college athlete is Marvin Bagley III…favorite pro athlete is Alexis Sanchez…says “I am very excited and ready to have fun!”

Zachary Hanson

Zach…Franklin Academy…5-11, 165…D…coached by John Crosland…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, All-Metro…38 goals and 27 assists…as junior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference…35 goals and 31 assists…as sophomore, named All-Conference…State Championship Sportsmanship Award recipient…23 goals and 21 assists…undecided about college choice…plans to major in sports medicine…wants to pursue a career in professional soccer and be a physical therapist…his dad is his role model…says “It’s a great honor and privilege to be able to compete with the elite players in North Carolina. I look forward to meeting and learning from a lot of good coaches as well as re-connecting with players I have competed with during my career playing soccer.”

Jackson Hollenbach

Jackson…Cardinal Gibbons…5-10, 162…M…coached by Tim Healy…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, 4A state championship game MVP…member of National Honor Society…his dad is his role model…favorite college athlete is Ema Twumasi…favorite pro athlete is Jayson Tatum…says “I am honored to have been selected and am looking forward to playing with some of my current teammates and new teammates.”

Paul Horning

Paul…New Hanover…6-0, 165…M…coached by Theodore Rennie…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, team captain and MVP…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference, team captain…member of National Honor Society…Beta Club president…plans to attend College of Charleston where he will major in marine science…wants to pursue a care in a scientific field that incorporates maritime wildlife…favorite college athlete is Ian “Ice” Bennett…favorite pro athlete is Fernando Torres…says “It’s a great honor and opportunity to be selected to the all-star game, and I look forward to representing my school. I always enjoy meeting new people and playing with players who are at a high level.”

Tarique Hurd, Jr.

T.J. …Jacksonville…5-11, 170…M…coached by Dave Miller…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, All-Area…15 goals and 9 assists…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference, All-Area…10 goals and 11 assists…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-Conference, All-Area…7 goals and 1 assist…also played baseball…named JDN Athlete of the Week…Matt Helms Award recipient…member of NHS, Cardinal Ambassadors Club, Spanish Club, Computer Club, FCA, Interact Club, Information Technology & Engineering Academy, Freshmen Academy…Academic Award recognition…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with VMI where he will major in criminal justice…wants to pursue a career in soccer or in criminal justice …favorite college athlete is Clayton Sparks…favorite pro athlete is Philipe Coutinho…says “I feel very fortunate to be selected to play with a talented group of guys. I expect to create great life-long memories over the few days I will spend with them and hopefully learn more about the sport I love while doing it.”

Harrison Martin

Harrison…Dixon…6-4, 175…D…coached by Kevin Hart…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, team captain…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference, team captain…as sophomore, named All-Conference, team captain…also competed in track and field…member of National Honor Society…volunteer soccer coach for local club team, volunteer coach for Top Soccer that assists children with mental or physical disabilities, volunteer coach for CASA Kickaroos that introduces soccer to 3-4 year-olds…Rotary Youth Leadership Awards representative…plans to walk-on at The Citadel where he will major in computer science…wants to pursue a career in cyber security and start his own firm…Chris Kyle is his role model…favorite pro athlete is Clint Dempsey…says “I feel privileged and honored to play in the all-star game. I hope to make some friends with other players as well as learn new techniques from the coach. I also hope to display my tactical sense and individual ball skills on the pitch.”

Justin Mecham

Justin…Chapel Hill…6-2, 180…F…coached by Jason Curtis…as senior, named All-State, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, All-Mid-Atlantic, team captain…undecided about college choice…plans to major in computer science…wants to pursue a career in computer science…his mom is his role model…favorite college athlete is brother, Shane Mecham…favorite pro athlete is Messi…says “I’m extremely honored and excited to play in the all-star game. I’m hoping to see and play with athletes I’ve gotten to know through club soccer. I’m hoping to have a great time and gain a memory that will last me the rest of my life.”

Jesus Navarro

Jesus…East Duplin…5-10, 168…F…coached by Joey Jones…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, All-Area, Conference Player of the Year, Jacksonville Daily News Offensive Player of the Year…39 goals and 7 assists…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference…13 goals and 6 assists in injury-shortened season…also competed in track and field and football…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Barton College where he will major in criminal justice…wants to pursue a career in criminal justice…his dad and mom are his role models…favorite college athlete is Cam Lindley…favorite pro athlete is Harry Kane…says “I feel very thankful and blessed to be participating in the all-star game. It’s a true honor and will be an experience I will never forget. I expect to gain a lot by participating, such as playing with new teammates from across the East and meeting new people and forming new friendships with players and everybody in general.”

Emir Sevim

Emir…Enloe…5-8, 175…GK…coached by Andrew Womble…as senior, named All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Goalkeeper of the Year…147 saves and 8 shutouts…member of Medical Bio-Science Academy…150+ volunteer hours…plans to attend UNC Greensboro where he will major in biology (biotechnology)…Aziz Sancar is his role model…favorite pro athlete is Akira Fitzgerald…says “It’s an incredible honor to be representing my school and myself at this stage. I believe it will help me grow in confidence and in experience, playing with some of the best seniors in North Carolina.”

Peyton Shepard

Peyton…Jacksonville…6-3, 175…D…coached by Dave Miller…as senior, named All-State, All-Conference, All-Area, Defensive Player of the Year, team captain…4 goals and 2 assists…part of a defense that recorded 10 shutouts…as junior, named All-State, All-Conference, All-Area, team captain…part of a defense that recorded 9 shutouts…also competed in track and field and football…member of National Honor Society, Principal’s List (x3)…3-time Academic Achievement Award recipient…school’s Wendy’s High School Heisman Award recipient…Better Business Bureau Torch Award recipient…plans to attend N.C. State where he will major in criminology/ROTC…wants to pursue a career as an air force combat rescue officer and then be part of the FBI or Secret Service…his brother, Carson, is his role model…favorite college athlete is Alan Winn…favorite pro athlete is Russell Wilson…says “I’m excited and beyond thankful for the opportunity to be able to participate in such a game. I think overall it will just be a fun and great experience practicing and playing against other guys from around the state.”

Dominic Toone

Dominic…Eugene Ashley…5-7, 135…M…coached by Daniel Scullian…as senior, named All-State…8 goals and 12 assists…as junior, had 7 goals and 9 assists…as sophomore, had 9 goals and 12 assists…named team MVP…Coaches Award recipient…Hooah Award recipient…member of National Honor Society, Beta Club, Eye of the Eagle…Junior Marshal…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with UNC Wilmington where he will major in business…his mum is his role model…favorite college athlete is Drew Walters…favorite pro athlete is Christian Erikson…says “I am very excited to participate in the all-star game. I am expecting to experience playing with some of the top players in North Carolina.”

Adam Trickett

Adam…Cardinal Gibbons…6-1, 155…D…coached by Tim Healy…as senior, named All-State, All-Region…played on state championship team…6 goals…undecided about college choice…favorite college athlete is Keita Bates-Diop…favorite pro athlete is Lebron James…says “I feel excited and honored that I get to participate in this event. I hope to meet new people that I can maybe interact with again later in life.”

West Team

Ben Baker

Ben…Ledford…6-0, 165…F…coached by John Blake…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, Region Player of the Year, All-Conference, All-County, County Player of the Year…led 2A soccer with 68 goals…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference, All-County…as sophomore, named All-Conference…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Southern Wesleyan University where he will major in computer information systems…favorite college athlete is Joel Berry III…favorite pro athlete is Cristiano Ronaldo…says “It is an honor to represent my school, community, and county in the game. I am expecting to gain new friendships, new experiences, and new memories that will last a lifetime.”

Santiago Betancourt

Santiago…Hickory…5-10, 155…F…coached by Brian Jillings…as senior, named All-State, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year…13 goals and 11 assists…as junior, named All-Conference…9 goals and 4 assists…undecided about college choice…plans to major in physical therapy…his mom is his role model…favorite pro athlete is Ronaldo…says “I feel honored to be a part of the all-state game. This is a great opportunity to show what I have. What I expect to gain from this game is experience and confidence.”

Andrew Brown

Andrew…South Mecklenburg…6-0, 155…D…coached by Eric White…as senior, named All-Region, All-Conference…Academic-Athlete Award recipient…10 goals and 7 assists in injury-shortened season…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference…as sophomore, played on state championship team…member of National Math and Science Honor Society – President…HOSA Quiz Bowl # 5 Internationally…undecided about college choice…plans to major in pre-med…wants to pursue a career in something science-related…favorite college athlete is Jalen Brunson…favorite pro athlete is Lionel Messi…says “I am excited to meet other top players from my state and compare my own play against their play. I am expecting to get three great days of soccer to keep me in shape before the fall season as well as play in a competitive environment separate from any school or club team I have been on.”

Pedro Cruz

Pedro…Salisbury…5-7, 138…D…coached by Matt Parrish…as senior, named All-Region, All-Conference, All-County…as junior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, All-County, Conference Defensive MVP…as sophomore, named All-Conference, All-County…played on 2A state championship team…undecided about college choice and major…his father, Rodrigo Cruz De Jesus, is his role model…favorite pro athlete is Messi…says “I am very proud to be able to represent my school, family, and teammates who have all helped me reach this milestone. It helped me realize that hard work pays off.”

William Curry

William…Central Davidson…6-0, 170…MF…coached by Chad Hench…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-County, All-Conference, CCC Offensive Player of the Year…35 goals and 24 assists…as junior, named All-Region, All-County, All-Conference…12 goals and 18 assists…as sophomore, named All-Conference, All-County…also competed in tennis and football…member of NHS, FCA, Chess Club…Environmental Club – class representative…plans to walk-on at Greensboro College where he will major in accounting…his grandmother is his role model…favorite college athlete is Luke Maye…favorite pro athlete is Lionel Messi…says “I’m very excited to be playing in the all-star game. It’s a great honor, and I’m glad I have been chosen. I’m expecting to meet other high school players, like me, who love the game. I think I will get better because I will be surrounded by many good players. Just by playing with better players, I will improve my first touch, the speed of play, and I will be more prepared for my college soccer career.”

Dillon Donahue

Dillon…West Forsyth…5-11, 185…GK…coached by Jeffrey Williams…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Defensive Player of the Year…as junior, named All-Conference…member of National Honor Society…Math Honor Society Vice President…undecided about college choice…plans to major in mathematics…wants to pursue a career as a math teacher and coach…favorite college athlete is John Wolford…favorite pro athlete is Joey Votto…says “I am honored and excited to be playing in the all-star game because it gives me the opportunity to play with and against the best high school soccer players in the state. I don’t hope to gain anything from participating other than an enjoyable memory.”

Jordan Hall

Jordan…Lake Norman Charter…6-2, 185…D…coached by Todd Boggess…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference…as junior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference…undecided about college choice…plans to major in business administration and entrepreneurship…wants to pursue a career in business/entrepreneurship, particularly in the music industry…favorite college athlete is Tevenn Roux…favorite pro athlete is Eden Hazard…says “I am excited to be a part of such a successful group of athletes, and I hope to learn more about the athletes across the state.”

Jack Hebert

Jack…Independence…5-10, 140…MF…coached by Tyler Gibson…as senior, named All-Conference, Scholar Athlete…8 goals and 8 assists…as junior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, team Best Offensive Player…16 goals and 7 assists…also competed in swimming…member of National Honor Society…Junior Marshal…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Gardner Webb University where he will major in biology…wants to pursue a career as an orthopedic surgeon…his dad is his role model…favorite college athlete is Marvin Bagley…favorite pro athlete is Lionel Messi…says “I am excited for this honor and to experience playing with some of the best talent in the state.”

Sam Johnson

Sam…Statesville…6-2, 175…M…coached by Eric Hanson…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference…tied for number one in the nation for assists with 43 assists, 13 goals…member of Beta Club…plans to walk-on at UNC Wilmington where he will major in business…he wants to own his own business and live near the beach…favorite college athlete is Dexter Strickland…favorite pro athlete is Steve Nash…says “I’m excited and grateful I get to compete in the all-star game. I am looking forward to playing with some of the best competition in the state.”

Matthew Kennedy

Matthew…A.C. Reynolds…5-8, 150…MF…coached by Patrick Gladys…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, All-WNC, team captain and MVP…set the school’s men’s soccer single season goal scoring record with 45 goals….11 assists…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference, All-WNC…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-Conference…member of National Honor Society, Environment Club, Student Council (Student Body President)…undecided about college choice…plans to major in computer science…wants to found a tech startup and be the CEO of his own organization…Nelson Mandela is his role model…favorite college athlete is Izaiah Vignali…favorite pro athlete is Messi…says “I’m very excited for the opportunity to showcase my abilities in the all-star game. I’m hoping to meet some talented players and learn from their skill as well.”

Chase Melton

Chase…Forbush…6-1, 155…MF…coached by Seth Davis…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, Region Player of the Year, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference…member of Beta Club…plans to attend High Point University and major in business and marketing…wants to pursue a career leading a company…his father is his role model…favorite college athlete is Robin Schmidt…favorite pro athlete is Lebron James…says “I am excited to play in the all-star game, and I am expecting to gain many friends from players and coaches throughout the three days.”

Antonio Pineda

Antonio…Statesville…5-11, 135…MF…coached by Eric Hanson…set school record with 123 career goals…as senior, named All-State, All-Conference, All-County, County MVP, Conference MVP…set county single season record with 68 goals…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with High Point University where he will major in pre-medicine…wants to pursue a career as a professional soccer player or as an orthopedic specialist…favorite pro athlete is Neymar, Jr….says “I am grateful for the opportunity to play in the all-star game. I expect a competitive match.”

Francisco Tapia

Francisco…Newton Conover…5-10, 200…F…coached by Angelo Palozzi…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, All-Mid-Atlantic, Conference Player of the Year, state championship game MVP…as junior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, All-Mid-Atlantic, Conference Player of the Year…as sophomore, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Game…undecided about college choice…plans to major in sports management….wants to pursue a career playing professional soccer or coaching…Coach Palozzi is his role model…favorite college athlete is Ian Hawk…favorite pro athlete is Leroy Sane…says “It’s an honor to play in such a great event with so many great people and coaches. I hope to gain some friends from the event and some memories that I can share with my family later in life.”

Ross Whipkey

Ross…Ardrey Kell…5-10, 170…D…coached by Jeff Smith…as senior, named All-Region, All-Conference, team captain…as junior, named Ardrey Kell Student of the Month – September 2016…member of National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society…Economics Club public relations officer…Scholar Athlete…Junior Marshal…plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill where he plans to major in business…favorite college athlete is Brooke Whipkey…favorite pro athlete is Harry Kane…says “I am honored and excited to represent Ardrey Kell in the all-star game. The soccer program at Ardrey Kell has been an integral part of my high school experience, and I am so blessed to have been a part of it for the last four years. Participating in the all-star game will give me another chance to compete at a high level with the best athletes in the state and represent my school.”

A.J. Whisenant

A.J….Hough…5-10, 175…F…coached by David Smith…as senior, named all-State, All-Region, All-Conference…25 goals and 15 assists…played in state championship game – state runners-up…as junior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference…26 goals and 11 assists…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-Conference…8 goals and 9 assists…undecided about college choice…plans to major in international business…wants to pursue a career in the navy or playing soccer…his father, Alex Whisenant, is his role model…favorite college athlete is Joel Berry…favorite pro athlete is Michael Jordan…says “I feel honored and privileged to represent my family, school, and self in the all-star game. I hope to gain valuable experience playing with some of the top players from around the state.”

**********2018 East-West Women’s Soccer**********

East Team

Emery Biggs

Emery…Clayton…5-6…MF…coached by Joseph Mott…as senior, named All-State…23 goals and 22 assists…as junior, named All-Conference, Four Oaks Bank Cup Offensive MVP…13 goals and 14 assists…as sophomore, named All-Conference…11 goals and 15 assists…2017 Semper Fidelis All American Program…member of Key Club, Interact Club, Principal’s List, Honor Roll…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Marshall University where she will major in exercise science…wants to pursue a career as a physical therapist…her mom is her role model…favorite college athlete is Mallory Pugh…favorite pro athlete is Lionel Messi…says “I feel honored to be given this opportunity to represent Clayton High and the East. I am hoping to gain friendships and experience from playing in a highly competitive environment.”

Elise Ederle

Elise…Chapel Hill…5-7…D…coached by Jason Curtis…as senior, named All-State, team captain…played on 3A state championship team that allowed only 2 goals all season…6 goals and 10 assists…as junior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, team captain…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-Conference…also competed in basketball…member of National Spanish Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society…plans to attend Johns Hopkins University…wants to pursue a career in nursing or a field of public health…her mom is her role model…favorite college athlete is Kyle Guy…favorite pro athlete is Julie Ertz…says “I am very excited to be participating in the all-star game. Since freshman and sophomore year it has been a goal of mine to be able to play in this game. I’m excited to play some of the best people in the state and learn from them.”

Catherine Holbrook

Catherine…Green Hope…5-7…F…coached by Stacy Lamb…as senior, named All-State, team captain…10 goals and 11 assists…as junior, had 11 goals and 6 assists…competed in cross country where she was twice named All-Conference, was named team captain, and was the 2018 4A Sportsmanship Award recipient…also played basketball where she was named team captain and to the Pitt County Holiday All-Tournament team…member of Leadership Committee…Athletic Director’s Award recipient…Gigi’s Playhouse volunteer…11-time Academic All-Conference…Bob Pittard Scholarship winner…undecided about which college she will attend…plans to major in pre-med…wants to pursue a career in medicine…her father is her role model…favorite college athlete is Donte DiVincenzo…favorite pro athlete is Dustin Pedroia…says “I am honored and excited to be playing in the all-star game. I’m looking forward to meeting the other girls and having a chance to represent Green Hope High School. It will be a great opportunity to play against the best in the state.”

Taylin Jean

Taylin…Cedar Ridge…5-5…GK…coached by P.J. Michaelson…as senior, named All-State, Conference Goalkeeper of the Year…as junior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Goalkeeper of the Year…GAA of.55…gave up only 9 goals in regular season…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Goalkeeper of the Year…also competed in basketball, where she was named Defensive Player of the Year, cross country, track and field…member of Red Cross Club, Key Club, D.R.E.A.M. Team…Cedar Ridge Hype Pack president…Honor Roll…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Limestone College where she will major in athletic training…wants to pursue a career as the head athletic trainer of a collegiate program…her mother is her role model…favorite college athlete is E.J. Proctor…favorite pro athlete is Adrianna Franch…says “I’m very honored and excited to be playing in the all-star game. I’m expecting to play in a very competitive game against my peers and hope to gain more knowledge of my position. I look forward to playing against some of the best players in the state.”

Brayleigh Jones

Brayleigh…First Flight…5-7…MF…coached by Juan Ramirez…as senior, named team captain…as junior, named All-Region, All-District, Conference Offensive Player of the Year, team captain…as sophomore, named All-District, All-Region…member of National Honor Society, yearbook…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Coastal Carolina University…says “It’s a great honor to be selected. I’m excited to play against high competition and to play with and meet girls from around the state that play and love soccer like I do.”

Karen Juarez

Karen…John T. Hoggard…5-2…MF…coached by Justin Schatz…as senior named All-State…11 goals and 5 assists…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference, All-Area…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-Conference, All-Area, team MVP…member of National Honor Society, Hospice Club, Friends of Rachel…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Queens University of Charlotte where she will major in health sciences…wants to pursue a career as a physical therapist…her mom is her role model…favorite college athlete is Sayres McKenna…favorite pro athlete is Marceio…says “I’m excited to play with very talented players from the East and to make friends. I hope to gain more experience from the team and coaching staff.”

Meghan Kast

Meghan…Cardinal Gibbons…5-5…D…coached by Michele Miller…as senior, named All-State, team captain…also competed in winter track…member of National Honor Society and Honor Roll…plans to attend Georgia Tech where she will major in engineering…Kacey White is her role model…favorite college athlete is Grayson Allen…favorite pro athlete is Christiano Ronaldo…says “It is an honor to be selected to play in the all-star game, and I am very excited.”

Emily Ketchum

Emily…Richlands…5-1…D…coached by Michael Roed…as senior, named All-State…14 goals, 3 assists…team recorded 17 shutouts…as junior, named All-Conference…Female Sportsmanship of the Year recipient…3 goals, 7 assists…as sophomore, named All-Conference…also played tennis where she was named All-Conference and was the 2016 Most Improved Award recipient…member of Beta Club, SkillsUSA, SCO, FCA – President, HOSA – Vice President, Principal’s List and Honor Roll…WITN Best and Brightest Senior in NC for Richlands High Award recipient…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with NC Wesleyan College where she will major in exercise science…wants to pursue a career as a physical therapist…her dad is her role model…favorite college athlete is Ericca Lendhardt …favorite pro athlete is Carley Lloyd…says “I am extremely excited about playing in the game, and I can’t wait to play with some of the best girls around. I hope to gain new friends and learn techniques from the other girls and coaches.”

Jordin Mosley

Jordin…Leesville Road…5-8…F…coached by Paul Dinkenor…as senior, named All-State…as junior, had 11 goals and 8 assists…as sophomore, had 4 goals and 2 assists…member of Honor Roll, PEPI…plans to walk-on at UNC Greensboro where she will major in entrepreneurship/special education…Mrs. Cade is her role model…favorite college athlete is Maddison Hoffman…favorite pro athlete is Sydney Leroux…says “I’m very excited about the all-star game because of new experiences and to meet new faces. I can’t wait to play at a higher, more intense level of soccer.”

Talia Parrous

Talia…Terry Sanford…5-6…F…coached by Karl Molnar…as senior, named All-State…31 goals and 23 assists…as junior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, Cape Fear Valley Offensive Player of the Year, Fayetteville Observer’s Player of the Year…25 goals and 14 assists…as sophomore, had 24 goals and 6 assists…also played basketball…member of National Honor Society, 12th Man Club, Friends Club, French Club, FCA…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with UNC Wilmington where she will most likely major in sports management or nutrition…her mom is her role model…favorite college athlete is Bradley Chubb…favorite pro athlete is Lionel Messi…says “I feel very honored and lucky to have been asked to play in the all-star game. I’m excited to play, one reason being that I will get to play with many of my old travel teammates whom I haven’t seen in months. I’m looking forward to this opportunity that many athletes don’t get, and I plan on making the most out of it while playing my best.”

Mackenzie Pruitt

Mackenzie…Havelock…5-3…F…coached by Amy McCutcheon…as senior, named All-Area, All-Conference…led conference with goals and points with 19 goals and 6 assists…as junior, named All-Conference. All-Area…7 goals, 5 assists…as sophomore, named All-Area…8 goals and 5 assists…was also a regional qualifier in the 4×400 in track…member of National Honor Society, FCA…boy’s soccer manager…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Pfeiffer University where she will major in exercise science…wants to pursue a career playing in the NWSL or serve in the Marines or Air Force…favorite college athlete is Destin Floyd…favorite pro athlete is Carli Lloyd…says “I am honored to get the opportunity to play in the all-star game and blessed that I was able to receive an opportunity this great. I am expecting to gain some new friendships and learn and grow as a player.”

Lauren Reichardt

Lauren…Panther Creek…5-10…D…coached by Jason Wolfe…as senior, named team captain…3 goals and 1 assist…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with College of Charleston…her parents are her role models…favorite pro athlete is Alex Morgan…says “I was very excited to be selected to play in the all-star game. A few of my club teammates were also selected, so I am looking forward to playing with and against them one last time before we go off to college. I am hoping to gain great experience from it and play in a competitive match.”

Morgan Serrano

Morgan…Jacksonville…5-9…GK…coached by David Miller…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference…recorded 8 shutouts…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference…member of National Honor Society, Interact Club…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Presbyterian College where she will major in Psychology…wants to pursue a career in the Psychology field…her dad is her role model…favorite college athlete is Jake Fromm…favorite pro athlete is Megan Rapinoe…says “I am extremely excited to play in the all-star game and am grateful for the opportunity. This game is giving me another chance to compete against talent across the state, as well as play on the same team as former teammates and friends.”

Haley Shand

Haley…Laney…5-6…F…coached by Jameson Noble…scored over 100 career goals…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Area, All-Conference…43 goals and 19 assists…as junior, named All-Region, All-Area, All-Conference, team MVP…as sophomore, named All-State, All-Region, All-Area, All-Conference, team Offensive MVP…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with UNC Charlotte where she will major in exercise science…favorite college athlete is Andi Sullivan…favorite pro athlete is Tobin Heath…says “I’m truly honored to get to be recognized as one of the top players in North Carolina. I’m extremely thankful for my entire high school career and soccer experience, and I’ve been very fortunate to have played with some amazing teammates who have helped me become a better player.”

Brooke Sroka

Brooke…Leesville Road…5-6…MF…coached by Paul Dinkenor…as junior, had 10 goals and 10 assists…as sophomore, had 8 goals and 12 assists…member of Latin Club, Honor Roll…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Xavier University where she will major in business…Coach Paul Dinkenor is her role model…favorite college athlete is Madison Hoffman…favorite pro athlete is T.J. Oshie…says “I am ecstatic about playing in the all-star game this year! I know that it is a high honor, and I can’t wait to challenge myself and play with the best people in North Carolina. I hope to gain more confidence and skills and meet new people.”

Mia Ziade

Mia…Cary…5-4…F…coached by Laura Kerrigan…as senior, named All-State, team captain…Raleigh Sports Club Scholar-Athlete Scholarship recipient…WRAL Tom Suitor Extra Effort Award recipient…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference, team captain…as sophomore, named All-Conference…National Honor Society – Executive Officer, Student Advisory Council Superintendent, Student Council Representative, Junior Marshall…plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill and major in bio-chemistry…wants to pursue a career in medical research…her dad is her role model…favorite college athlete is Azura Stevens…favorite pro athlete is Mia Hamm…says “It’s an honor to be selected to play in the all-star game. I respect all of the other players that I will have the opportunity to play with and learn from and will value this experience greatly. It will be one of the high points in my high school career and a great way to end my years of high school soccer.”

West Team

Brooklyn Berry

Brooklyn…West Forsyth…5-5…D…coached by Scott Bilton…scored 149 career goals, a school record…as senior, named Al-State, school’s Female Athlete of the Year…32 goals and 13 assists…as junior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year…played on state championship team…set school’s single season record with 58 goals and 16 assists…as sophomore, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year…33 goals, 8 assists…Student of the Year for chemistry – Jr. Year…West Wackos Spirit Club Vice President…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with UNC Wilmington where she will major in criminal justice…wants to pursue a career as an SVU detective…her mother is her role model…favorite college athlete is K.J. Henry…favorite pro athlete is Alex Morgan…says “I’m extremely excited to get the opportunity to play in the all-star game! I expect to learn and come back better than I was before I left.”

Brynn Douglas

Brynn…Hickory Ridge…5-8…D…coached by Carrie Maxwell…as senior, named All-State…7 goals and 1 assist…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference, team Best Defensive Player…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-Conference, team Best Defensive Player…member of National Honor Society, Beta Club…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with UNC Charlotte where she will major in math…wants to pursue a career as a math professor…her mom and dad are her role models…favorite college athlete is Martha Thomas…favorite pro athlete is Julie Johnston Ertz…says “I am very excited to be playing with such high level players. I think this is a really cool program where I will be able to meet different people who love the same sport as me! I expect to gain some more experience from the sessions.”

Kate Duncan

Kate…Ardrey Kell…5-5…GK…coached by Kim Montgomery…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference, team Defensive MVP…as sophomore, had 15 shutouts…member of National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, Yearbook – Senior Editor-in-Chief…signed an athletic grant-in -aid with Lynchburg College where she will major in graphic design…after her soccer career, she hopes to pursue a career in the area of web design, advertising, or journalism and editing…her mom, Carol Duncan, is her role model…favorite college athlete is Haley Pratt…favorite pro athlete is Tim Howard…says “I am super honored and excited about participating and representing my school and family. I hope to gain friendship and just have and overall fun experience challenging myself prior to starting Lynchburg pre-season.”

Carson Fielding

Carson…Lake Norman…5-8…D…coached by Matt Bice…as senior, named All-Conference…as junior, named All-Conference…also competed in swimming…member of Beta Club, Friends for Change, National Honor Society – vice president…plans to attend N.C. State…wants to pursue a career in medicine… her mom is her role model…favorite college athlete is Jordyn Huecker…favorite pro athlete is Luke Kuechly…says “I am super excited and extremely grateful that I have been chosen to play and represent my school. I look forward to playing with and meeting new players.”

Morgan Hairston

Morgan…East Forsyth…5-7…GK…coached by Chad Lorentz…as senior, named All-State…as junior, named All-Region…86 saves, 3 shutouts, 1 goal…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-Conference…71 saves, 10 shutouts…member of National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Crosby Scholar…Junior Marshal…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with High Point University where she will major in exercise science…favorite college athlete is Theo Pinson…favorite pro athlete is Carli Lloyd…says “I’m excited to represent my school and the West. I am very honored to be picked as a participant out of the many talented goalkeepers on this side of the state. I look forward to playing in the game and hopefully winning. I’m excited to meet other players from different high schools and I’m also excited to play people from different high school teams that I’ve probably never played before.”

Allison Herrera

Allison…Hibriten…5-4…F…coached by Shea Bridges…as senior, named All-State…45 goals and 18 assists…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference, All-County, team Offensive MVP…as sophomore, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, All-County, Conference Player of the Year, County Player of the Year…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Montreat College…favorite college athlete is Jade Montgomery…favorite pro athlete is Cristiano Ronaldo…says “I feel honored to be selected to participate in this event. I am excited to be able to compete against many of the top seniors in the state. I am looking forward to meeting and playing with many new faces.”

Alana Holder

Alana…Asheville…5-6…D…coached by Mike Flowe…as senior, named All-Region, All-Conference…member of National Honor Society, Cougar Nation Spirit Club…plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill where she will major in Psychology…wants to pursue a career in medicine…Mary Beale is her role model…favorite college athlete is Joel Berry…favorite pro athlete is Julie Ertz…says “I am very excited to play in the all-star game and am very honored to be accepted as a player! I hope to gain the experience of playing with players from all across the western part of North Carolina because I have mostly played with the same people for most of my soccer career. I know that I will also be able to better myself as a player by playing with and against all of these amazing soccer players.”

Sarah Lewis

Sarah…T.C. Roberson…5-4…M…coached by Josh Martin…as senior, named All-Conference, team captain…23 goals and 11 assists…as junior, named team captain…RAM Award recipient…12 goals and 10 assists…as sophomore, named All-Conference…3 goals and 11 assists…also ran cross country…member of National Honor Society, Interact Club – vice president and then president, Spanish Club – President, Student Council – secretary…plans to attend N.C. State where she will major in exploratory studies…plans to pursue a career in industrial engineering…Michelle Obama is her role model…says “It is a great honor to represent the West in the all-star game. I have worked really hard throughout my high school career, and it is a great feeling to be rewarded with this opportunity. I am looking forward to training hard, meeting new people, and playing my best. It will be a great ending to my high school career.”

Lindsey Poff

Lindsey…Charlotte Catholic…5-9…F…coached by Gary Hoilett…as senior, named All-State…35 goals and 25 assists…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference…18 goals and 13 assists…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Appalachian State University where she will major in nursing…wants to pursue a career in medicine…her brother is her role model…favorite college athlete is Audrey Emerson…favorite pro athlete is Alex Morgan…says “I feel honored to be a part of the all-star game. I am looking forward to meeting new people and improving my soccer skills with some of the best players in the state.”

Lauren Rector

Lauren…Jay M. Robinson…5-3…F…coached by Todd Spinell…as senior, had 14 goals and 8 assists…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference…set a school single-season record with 39 goals…9 assists…member of National Honor Society – secretary, National Spanish Honor Society, Beta Club, Key Club, Journalism…plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill where she will major in biology…wants to pursue a career as a pediatrician…her mother, Tammy Rector, is her role model…favorite college athlete is Joel Berry…favorite pro athlete is Messi…says “I feel very honored to even be considered to play in the all-star game. I think it is going to be a great experience for me as a player even though I am not playing in college. From participating, I hope to gain more experience as a player and enjoy playing the sport that I love at such a high and competitive level.”

Reagan Sandford

Reagan…Forestview…5-3…F…coached by David McConnell…as senior, named All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year…40 goals and 23 assists…as junior, named All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year…28 goals and 20 assists…as sophomore, named All-Conference…34 goals and 17 assists…member of National Honor Society, Beta Club…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with LeTourneau University where she will major in kinesiology…wants to pursue a career in physical therapy…her mother is her role model…favorite college athlete is Haley Pounds…favorite pro athlete is Julie Johnston-Ertz…says “I’m honored to be selected to play with great soccer players. I am very excited and looking forward to gaining life-long friends.”

Pali Smith

Pali…A.C. Reynolds…5-1…F…coached by Patrick Gladys…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, All-WNC, Conference Player of the Year, team captain…as junior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, All-WNC, Conference Player of the Year…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-Conference…JR/SR Showcase State Games West Team…member of Student Council…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Lees-McRae where she will major in nursing…her mother is her role model…favorite college athlete is Megan McCallister…favorite pro athlete is Mia Hamm…says “I am very excited to represent A.C. Reynolds in this all-star game. I am hoping to play with the best players from around the state and help get myself ready for college soccer.”

Weezie Targgart

Weezie…Myers Park…5-3…M…coached by Bucky McCarley…as senior, named All-State…as junior, named All-Conference…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-Conference…member of Student Government – representative, Cookies for Kids Cancer Club – co-president, Church Youth Council – co-president…Underclassman Award for AP Human Geography recipient…plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill where she will major in Psychology…wants to pursue a career as a therapist or do something within the field of forensic psychology…favorite college athlete is Joel Berry…favorite pro athlete is Sydney Leroux…says “I’m excited to play with and against skilled girls and, considering I won’t be playing in college, it will be a way to end my soccer career in a competitive environment. I’m also a little nervous because I want to perform well, but ultimately, I am excited to participate. I hope to gain confidence in myself from participating because I tend to downplay my importance and significance on the field.”

**********2018 Soccer Coaches’ Bios**********

East Women’s Soccer

Laura Kerrigan

East women’s head coach is entering her 11th season as the head coach at Cary High where she also coaches the men’s soccer team…has been named Conference Coach of the Year and Regional Coach of the Year…also coached 18 years collegiately, 11 as a head coach and 7 as an assistant coach…previously coached at NC State, William and Mary, American University, and Colorado College…grew up in New Jersey…1985 graduate of Randolph High School….1989 graduate of NC State where she was named All-American and Academic All-American, graduated as a valedictorian of her class, and captained a team that won the ACC Championship and went to the NCAA finals her senior year…earned her Juris Doctorate (law degree) from William and Mary in 1993…says “It is an honor to work with these young, talented student-athletes.”

West Women’s Soccer

Todd Spinell

West women’s head coach has just completed his 13th season as head coach at J.M. Robinson High where he has compiled a career record of 166-80-19…his teams have won 3 conference championships and made 12 state playoff appearances…named 2008 4A MECKA Coach of the Year and 3 times named 3A SPC Coach of the Year…named 2011 3A Region 7 Coach of the Year…previously served as the head JV and assistant varsity men’s coach…born in Canton, OH…1999 graduate of New Philadelphia (OH) where he was a 4-year varsity player and was named All-Conference in soccer…2004 graduate of Kent State University…says “I am excited about this great coaching opportunity. Being named one of the coaches for the East-West All-Star Game has been one of my goals. I have enjoyed coaching men’s and women’s soccer in North Carolina since 2004. During that time, I have worked with and seen many talented players along the way. I am looking forward to working with western coaches to make the best team possible for the game.”

East Men’s Soccer

Paul Slater

East men’s head coach is entering entering his 12th season as the head coach at Croatan High where he has compiled a career record of 125-108-21 in 11 seasons…also coaches the women’s team, compiling a career record of 145-82-26 in 11 seasons…his men have made 9 state playoff appearances….his women have made 11 state playoff appearances…named 2014 Men’s Conference Coach of the Year and 2014 Women’s Conference Coach of the Year…also named Region Coach of the Year and State 2A Coach of the Year in 2014…previously coached boys’ soccer at Tucker Creek Middle School…born in Camp Lejeune, NC…1999 graduate of Fallbrook Union High (CA) where he competed in soccer, cross country, and track and field…2005 gradate of East Carolina University…says “I am honored to get his opportunity. I am excited about getting to work with some of the top soccer players in the state.”

West Men’s Soccer

Matt Parrish

West men’s head coach is entering his 8th season as the head coach at Salisbury High where he has compiled a career record of 143-22-10 in 7 seasons…his men’s teams have won 6 Conference Championships and made 7 state playoff appearances, including winning the 2A state championship in 2011, 2013, and 2015…also coaches the women’s team, compiling a career record of 227-58-18 in 14 seasons…twice named men’s Conference Coach of the Year and 3 times named Regional Coach of the Year…named 2013 2A State Coach of the Year…as the women’s coached, he has been honored with 3 Conference Coach of the Year and 4 Regional Coach of the Year awards…prior to serving as head coach, he served as an assistant for both the men’s and women’s teams…born in Indianapolis, IN…1994 graduate of North Central High (Indianapolis, IN)…1999 graduate of Ball State University…says “I’ve been married for 16 years to my wife, Megan Parrish. We have 2 children, Anna, 13, and Dylan, 11. I am grateful to each of them for allowing me to coach throughout the school year. Coaching in this all star game is truly an honor. I am humbled by simply being asked, participating in the experience itself, and having the opportunity to work with a group of fantastic, accomplished players.”