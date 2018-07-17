Welcome to Grimsley – Ira Vanterpool – Grimsley High School new boys lacrosse coach

New Boys Lacrosse Coach at Grimsley High School:

We are proud to announce our new boys lacrosse coach for the upcoming season. We welcome him to the Whirlie Nation.

Coach Ira Vanterpool comes to Grimsley after leading the Greensboro Day Bengals boys lacrosse program over the last decade, four years as an assistant and six as the head coach where he accrued a record of 74-66. He is a native of Norwalk, CT and lives in Whitsett, NC with his wife Alon, and four children, Koren, Quinn, Devyn, and Sloan.

A member of the 1995 NCAA National Championship Men’s Lacrosse team while at Syracuse University. He also played an integral role in helping steer the Orange to Final Four appearances in ’96, ’97 and as a team Captain in ’98.

Vanterpool has 19 years of youth and high school coaching experience, he currently serves as the Director of Triad Elite Lacrosse, the premier Youth and High School lacrosse club in the region where he has helped over 45 student-athletes move on to play collegiate lacrosse at several of the best academic institutions in the Country. He also serves as the Co-Head Coach of the Elon University Men’s Club lacrosse team.

We look forward to an exciting year in boys lacrosse!

Courtesy Lewis Newman

Grimsley High School

Athletic Director