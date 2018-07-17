WR Cameron Cloud(Northwest Guilford HS) has committed to play college football at the University of Richmond in Virginia

from Cameron Cloud on Twitter:

I’m proud to say that I’ve verbally committed to the University of Richmond!! #spidersquad19 #topnotchacademics #championshipprogram

Wide Receiver Cam Cloud(Northwest Guilford High School) was offered by Richmond(Virginia) back on July 14….Here is the official word from Cloud on his offer, from Twitter:

After a great talk with coach @RussHuesman I am excited to receive an offer from the University of Richmond!!!