WR Cameron Cloud(Northwest Guilford HS) has committed to play college football at the University of Richmond in Virginia
from Cameron Cloud on Twitter:
I’m proud to say that I’ve verbally committed to the University of Richmond!! #spidersquad19 #topnotchacademics #championshipprogram
Wide Receiver Cam Cloud(Northwest Guilford High School) was offered by Richmond(Virginia) back on July 14….Here is the official word from Cloud on his offer, from Twitter:
After a great talk with coach @RussHuesman I am excited to receive an offer from the University of Richmond!!!
