2018-2019 Greensboro College Men’s Golf Schedule Released

2018-2019 Men’s Golf Schedule Released

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro College Head Men’s Golf Coach Jim Cantamessa announced the Pride’s 2018-2019 schedule Wednesday.

The Pride will once again return to six tournaments from one season ago, while also adding two new events to the slate.

“I think our schedule will give our players an opportunity to compete at the highest levels of Division III golf,” Cantamessa said. “We get a chance to compete at some great venues, especially the NCAA Preview at Keen Trace, which is the home of this week’s PGA Tour event, and also Laurel Valley.

“Also if we play well, the schedule puts us in a great spot to make the NCAA Tournament at the end of the year.”

Greensboro will open their 2018-2019 schedule for the third consecutive season when they travel to Lexington, Ky. to build upon their second-place performance for one season ago at the Transylvania Fall Invitational.

Following their stop at Transylvania, the Pride travels to Keene Trace Golf Club to get their first look at the host site of the 2019 National Championship where they will join several teams within the national rankings for the NCAA Fall Preview Tournament.

Two weeks later, Greensboro will try to defend their title at the Royal Lakes Fall Invitational before traveling to Pittsburgh, Pa. to make their first appearance in the Carnegie Mellon Invitational.

After closing out the 2018 fall slate at the O’Briant-Jensen Memorial Tournament, the Pride is slated to return to action at the Callaway Gardens Invitational.

Over the course of the final three regular season tournaments, Greensboro will make stops at the Jekyll Island Invitational (Mar. 3-4), the Emory Spring Invitational (Mar. 20-21) and the Wynlakes Invitational (Mar. 26-27).

Following Wynlakes, the Pride will travel to the Highland Country Club in LaGrange, Ga. for the 2019 USA South Conference Tournament where they will try to secure the conference’s automatic qualifier into the NCAA Championship Tournament that will take place in Lexington, Ky. from May 15 to May 18.

