2018 NCCA East-West All-Star Football Rosters:Game Tonight at 8pm in Jamieson Stadium, on the Grimsley High School campus

Game Info:
*****All-Stars Football Game Tonight 8 pm, Grimsley’s Jamieson Stadium. Admission is $10 adults, $5 students. There will be a fireworks show during halftime. Group rates are available in advance – call 336-379-9095.
Parking:In the main stadium lot, free (but donations to Oasis Shrine accepted).*****

**********2018 NCCA East-West All-Star Football Rosters**********
East

#	Name		        Pos	Ht	Wt	High School	
5	Chris	Coleman	        WR	6'1	193	Jacksonville	
6	Emannuel Lewis	        WR	5`9	175	South Central 	
7	Dalen 	Spruill	        RB	5'7	174	Cardinal Gibbons 	
8	Tion 	Mickens	        WR	5'10	165	Smithfield-Selma	
9	Jordan	Mitchell	WR	6'1	175	Middle Creek	
10	Josh	Jones	        QB	6'2	210	John T Hoggard	
12	Zach	Sabdo	        QB	6'2	180	Havelock	
14	Rasheed	Martin, Jr.	DB	5'9	160	Middle Creek	
16	Cameron  Smith	        DB	6'	170	Whiteville 	
17	De'Trell Revis	        DB	5'9'	175	Rocky Mount 	
18	Trevor	Sledge	        DB	6'	170	Northern Nash	
21	Angelo 	Rooks	        RB	5'11	195	Northampton County	
22	Jaydin	Dixon	        RB	5'9	195	Garner Magnet 	
25	Kyeem	Perry	        RB	5'7	180	Hertford County 	
26	Quantavius Randolph	DB	6’1	186	Tarboro 	
27	Ethan	McCray	        DB	5'8	175	Clayton 	
37	Solomon	Beligotti	LB	5'11	215	Havelock	
40	Chris	Williams	LB	6´1	225	Scotland 	
41	Baldwin Bell	        LB	5'11	205	Leesville Road 	
43	Keaton	Forbes	        LB	6'	210	Lee County	
48	Dorian	Pickett	        LB	6'1	215	East Duplin 	
62	Greg	Walker	        OL	6'2	260	71st	
64	Jaelin	Shaw	        OL	6'3	280	C.E. Jordan 	
65	Josh	King	        OL	6'4	305	Wake Forest	
66	Josh	Latta	        OL	6'3	250	Clayton	
70	Chase	Coulthard	OL	6'2	260	Richmond	
71	Marcus	Davis	        DL	5'10	270	Garner Magnet 	
72	Jacob	Deering	        OL	6'5	280	White Oak	
74	Abe	Rodriguez	DL	6'2	282	Southern Nash	
75	Andrew	Becvar	        DL	6'2	215	Green Hope	
76	Alvin	Grizzard	OL	6'9	335	Farmville Central	
78	Justin	Swinson	        DL	5'10	230	North Duplin	
79	Johnathon Terrell	DL	5'11	236	Lee County 	
80	Justin	Harrington	WR	6'3	196	SE Raleigh 	
84	Walker	Gliarmis	K	5'8	155	Fike	
86	John	Gliarmis	K	5'8	145	Fike	
88	Jordan	Mitchell	TE	6'	210	East Duplin	
Head Coach:        Thurman Leach        Garner
Asst. Coaches:     Daniel Finn	        SE Raleigh
Scott Gardner	Farmville Central
Eric Leary		White Oak
Hugh Martin		North Duplin
Brian Roach		Clayton
**********2018 NCCA East-West All-Star Football Rosters**********
West

#	Name		        Pos	Ht	Wt	High School
1	TJ 	Boyce	        RB	6'	195	N Davidson
2	Josh	Smith	        DB	6'1	185	Shelby
3	Warren	McClure	        DB	6'	165	Mt. Pleasant
4	AJ	Hall	        WR	6'1	190	E Forsyth
6	Chase	Bennett	        DB	5'11	200	Enka
7	Gunnar	Anderson	QB	6'2	190	Alexander Central
8	Bernard	Briley	        WR	5'10	170	W Iredell
9	Tyrik	Campbell	DB	5'10	180	Olympic
10	Cody 	Hendrix	        LB	6'	215	Davie County
11	Dylan	Bryan	        WR	5'10	160	Independence
12	Malik	Sarratt	        QB	6'	205	Shelby
14	Tykel	Landrum	        WR	5'9	175	Hendersonville
15	Ian	Holder	        ATH	6'	185	Mt. Airy
16	Jabril	Griffin	        DB	6'1	185	N Mecklenburg
17	Jaelon	Maxie	        RB	5'9	215	E Forsyth
21	Andrew	McKay	        DB	6'3	170	AC Reynolds
22	Dawson	Williams	ATH	5'8	155	JM Robinson
33	McKinley Nelson	        LB	5'11	205	Monroe
34	Tahee'r	Wyatt	        LB	5'11	195	Mooresville
36	Charles	Tassinari	LB	6'1	236	Hibriten
42	Ty	Walker	        LB	5'11	200	W Stokes
44	Devin 	Turner	        DL	6'	278	W Rowan
45	Jerdon	Pressley	DL	6'1	240	Kings Mountain
48	Tate	Beaver	        LB	6’1	210	Fred T Foard
51	Elizaiah Oakes	        DL	6’2	230	Eastern Guilford
52	Jaylan	Miller	        DL	6'1 	300	JM Robinson
55	Drew	Smith	        OL	6'2	290	SW Guilford
60	Bryce 	Blackwood	DL	6'	265	Cuthbertson
71	Chauncey Hill	        OL	6'3	310	W Forsyth
72	Kendyl	Graves	        OL	6'2	300	E Guilford
75	Dakota	McLendon	OL	6'3	285	E. Alamance
76	Max	Cudd	        OL	6'2	275	Crest
77	Colton	Cochran	        OL	6'1	300	Franklin
78	Dalton	Stepps	        OL	6'3	310	W Caldwell
80	Sage	Costen	        K	5'9	155	Reagan
85	Cameron	Bridges	        WR	6' 3	175	S Alamance
88	Najee	Williams	DL	6'2	230	AL Brown



Head Coach:Todd Willert	East Forsyth

Asst. Coaches:  Jason Frady	Enka

Jason Fowler	Olympic

Chris Miller	Southern Alamance

Lance Ware	Shelby

			
