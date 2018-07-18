2018 NCCA East-West All-Star Football Rosters:Game Tonight at 8pm in Jamieson Stadium, on the Grimsley High School campus
Game Info:
*****All-Stars Football Game Tonight 8 pm, Grimsley’s Jamieson Stadium. Admission is $10 adults, $5 students. There will be a fireworks show during halftime. Group rates are available in advance – call 336-379-9095.
Parking:In the main stadium lot, free (but donations to Oasis Shrine accepted).*****
**********2018 NCCA East-West All-Star Football Rosters**********
East
# Name Pos Ht Wt High School 5 Chris Coleman WR 6'1 193 Jacksonville 6 Emannuel Lewis WR 5`9 175 South Central 7 Dalen Spruill RB 5'7 174 Cardinal Gibbons 8 Tion Mickens WR 5'10 165 Smithfield-Selma 9 Jordan Mitchell WR 6'1 175 Middle Creek 10 Josh Jones QB 6'2 210 John T Hoggard 12 Zach Sabdo QB 6'2 180 Havelock 14 Rasheed Martin, Jr. DB 5'9 160 Middle Creek 16 Cameron Smith DB 6' 170 Whiteville 17 De'Trell Revis DB 5'9' 175 Rocky Mount 18 Trevor Sledge DB 6' 170 Northern Nash 21 Angelo Rooks RB 5'11 195 Northampton County 22 Jaydin Dixon RB 5'9 195 Garner Magnet 25 Kyeem Perry RB 5'7 180 Hertford County 26 Quantavius Randolph DB 6’1 186 Tarboro 27 Ethan McCray DB 5'8 175 Clayton 37 Solomon Beligotti LB 5'11 215 Havelock 40 Chris Williams LB 6´1 225 Scotland 41 Baldwin Bell LB 5'11 205 Leesville Road 43 Keaton Forbes LB 6' 210 Lee County 48 Dorian Pickett LB 6'1 215 East Duplin 62 Greg Walker OL 6'2 260 71st 64 Jaelin Shaw OL 6'3 280 C.E. Jordan 65 Josh King OL 6'4 305 Wake Forest 66 Josh Latta OL 6'3 250 Clayton 70 Chase Coulthard OL 6'2 260 Richmond 71 Marcus Davis DL 5'10 270 Garner Magnet 72 Jacob Deering OL 6'5 280 White Oak 74 Abe Rodriguez DL 6'2 282 Southern Nash 75 Andrew Becvar DL 6'2 215 Green Hope 76 Alvin Grizzard OL 6'9 335 Farmville Central 78 Justin Swinson DL 5'10 230 North Duplin 79 Johnathon Terrell DL 5'11 236 Lee County 80 Justin Harrington WR 6'3 196 SE Raleigh 84 Walker Gliarmis K 5'8 155 Fike 86 John Gliarmis K 5'8 145 Fike 88 Jordan Mitchell TE 6' 210 East Duplin Head Coach: Thurman Leach Garner Asst. Coaches: Daniel Finn SE Raleigh Scott Gardner Farmville Central Eric Leary White Oak Hugh Martin North Duplin Brian Roach Clayton **********2018 NCCA East-West All-Star Football Rosters********** West# Name Pos Ht Wt High School 1 TJ Boyce RB 6' 195 N Davidson 2 Josh Smith DB 6'1 185 Shelby 3 Warren McClure DB 6' 165 Mt. Pleasant 4 AJ Hall WR 6'1 190 E Forsyth 6 Chase Bennett DB 5'11 200 Enka 7 Gunnar Anderson QB 6'2 190 Alexander Central 8 Bernard Briley WR 5'10 170 W Iredell 9 Tyrik Campbell DB 5'10 180 Olympic 10 Cody Hendrix LB 6' 215 Davie County 11 Dylan Bryan WR 5'10 160 Independence 12 Malik Sarratt QB 6' 205 Shelby 14 Tykel Landrum WR 5'9 175 Hendersonville 15 Ian Holder ATH 6' 185 Mt. Airy 16 Jabril Griffin DB 6'1 185 N Mecklenburg 17 Jaelon Maxie RB 5'9 215 E Forsyth 21 Andrew McKay DB 6'3 170 AC Reynolds 22 Dawson Williams ATH 5'8 155 JM Robinson 33 McKinley Nelson LB 5'11 205 Monroe 34 Tahee'r Wyatt LB 5'11 195 Mooresville 36 Charles Tassinari LB 6'1 236 Hibriten 42 Ty Walker LB 5'11 200 W Stokes 44 Devin Turner DL 6' 278 W Rowan 45 Jerdon Pressley DL 6'1 240 Kings Mountain 48 Tate Beaver LB 6’1 210 Fred T Foard 51 Elizaiah Oakes DL 6’2 230 Eastern Guilford 52 Jaylan Miller DL 6'1 300 JM Robinson 55 Drew Smith OL 6'2 290 SW Guilford 60 Bryce Blackwood DL 6' 265 Cuthbertson 71 Chauncey Hill OL 6'3 310 W Forsyth 72 Kendyl Graves OL 6'2 300 E Guilford 75 Dakota McLendon OL 6'3 285 E. Alamance 76 Max Cudd OL 6'2 275 Crest 77 Colton Cochran OL 6'1 300 Franklin 78 Dalton Stepps OL 6'3 310 W Caldwell 80 Sage Costen K 5'9 155 Reagan 85 Cameron Bridges WR 6' 3 175 S Alamance 88 Najee Williams DL 6'2 230 AL Brown
Head Coach:Todd Willert East Forsyth
Asst. Coaches: Jason Frady Enka
Jason Fowler Olympic
Chris Miller Southern Alamance
Lance Ware Shelby
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.