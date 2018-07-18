2018 NCCA East-West All-Star Football Rosters:Game Tonight at 8pm in Jamieson Stadium, on the Grimsley High School campus

Game Info:

*****All-Stars Football Game Tonight 8 pm, Grimsley’s Jamieson Stadium. Admission is $10 adults, $5 students. There will be a fireworks show during halftime. Group rates are available in advance – call 336-379-9095.

Parking:In the main stadium lot, free (but donations to Oasis Shrine accepted).*****

**********2018 NCCA East-West All-Star Football Rosters**********

East