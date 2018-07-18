Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Wednesday(7/18/18) with Tuesday Finals

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Wednesday with Results from Tuesday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Today:Greensboro Grasshoppers(46-48) OFF

Tuesday:Greensboro Grasshoppers 5, Asheville Tourists 2

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight: Asheboro Copperheads at High Point-Thomasville HiToms(23-13) 7pm

Tuesday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms OFF

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Fuquay-Varina at Kernersville Bulldogs(27-8) Doubleheader 5pm/7:30pm at Glenn High School

Tuesday:Kernersville Bulldogs 11, Piedmont All-Stars 3

American Legion:

Greensboro Red Wings(8-14) Season Complete

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Burlington Royals(6-21) at Bristol(12-14) 7pm

Tuesday:Burlington Royals:OFF

Carolina League:

Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(58-37) at Carolina Mudcats(47-47) 7pm

Tuesday:Winston-Salem Dash OFF

Greensboro Colt Baseball:

No Games Scheduled…..Regular Season is Complete and All-Stars games upcoming next week…..

Current/Most Recent Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:

(These should be the Final Regular Season Standings right here.)

Northern Guilford 11-1-1

Jamestown 12-3

Western Guilford 10-3-1

Morehead 9-3

Dudley 9-4

Northeast Guilford 9-6-1

Southern Alamance 8-4-1

Grimsley 8-6

Rockingham County 7-7-1

Reidsville 6-4

Western Alamance 6-6

Burlington Williams 5-8

Southern Guilford 4-9

Eastern Alamance 4-11

Page 1-9

Bartlett Yancey 1-15

Eastern Guilford 0-11-1