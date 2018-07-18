Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Wednesday(7/18/18) with Tuesday Finals
*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Wednesday with Results from Tuesday’s games…*****
South Atlantic League:
Today:Greensboro Grasshoppers(46-48) OFF
Tuesday:Greensboro Grasshoppers 5, Asheville Tourists 2
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight: Asheboro Copperheads at High Point-Thomasville HiToms(23-13) 7pm
Tuesday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms OFF
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:Fuquay-Varina at Kernersville Bulldogs(27-8) Doubleheader 5pm/7:30pm at Glenn High School
Tuesday:Kernersville Bulldogs 11, Piedmont All-Stars 3
American Legion:
Greensboro Red Wings(8-14) Season Complete
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Burlington Royals(6-21) at Bristol(12-14) 7pm
Tuesday:Burlington Royals:OFF
Carolina League:
Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(58-37) at Carolina Mudcats(47-47) 7pm
Tuesday:Winston-Salem Dash OFF
Greensboro Colt Baseball:
No Games Scheduled…..Regular Season is Complete and All-Stars games upcoming next week…..
Current/Most Recent Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:
(These should be the Final Regular Season Standings right here.)
Northern Guilford 11-1-1
Jamestown 12-3
Western Guilford 10-3-1
Morehead 9-3
Dudley 9-4
Northeast Guilford 9-6-1
Southern Alamance 8-4-1
Grimsley 8-6
Rockingham County 7-7-1
Reidsville 6-4
Western Alamance 6-6
Burlington Williams 5-8
Southern Guilford 4-9
Eastern Alamance 4-11
Page 1-9
Bartlett Yancey 1-15
Eastern Guilford 0-11-1
