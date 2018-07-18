Metropolitan Junior Baseball League 28th Annual Inner City Classic in Greensboro July 18-22/Today-Sunday

Metropolitan Junior Baseball League

28th Annual Inner City Classic

July 18-22, 2018

Greensboro, North Carolina

from the MJBL website:

2018 MJBL Classic

Save the date! The 2018 MJBL Classic will be taking place in Greensboro, NC from July 18 – 22, 2018. Please register using the following link. The MLB / MLBPA Youth Development Foundation has joined forces with us this year. Don’t miss out on the fun!

+++++Games for Wednesday July 18:+++++

12U at Barber Park…

Big Cats vs. Shiloh Bronco JB 2pm

UBA Black Sox vs. Big Cats 4:30pm

15U at Smith High School…

Illinois Panthers vs. Buck Leonard All-Stars 2pm

Illinois Panthers vs. Greensboro Bison 4:30pm

17U Stoner-White Stadium at Jaycee Park…

Red Sox Prime 17U vs. Next Level Fire 9am

Bowie Elite Blacksox vs. Bridgeport Baseball 11:30pm

Illinois Panthers vs. Greensboro Bison 2pm

MJBL Richmond vs. Mitchell Marlins 4:30pm

17U Ed Price Field in High Point…

Wakanda Warriors (mjbl richmond) vs. Next Level Smoke 11:30am

Raleigh Raptors vs. Raleigh Athletics 2pm

19U Leonard Center on Ballenger Road:

Philly Area Black Sox vs. Bridgeport Baseball 9am

Rocky Mount Mudcats vs. A’s Detroit 11:30pm

Red Sox Prime 19U vs. Philly Area Black Sox 2pm

Charlotte Crushers vs. Camden Braves 4:;30pm

About MJBL

The Metropolitan Junior Baseball League, Inc. (MJBL) is a non-profit organization that was founded in Richmond, Virginia in 1966. In 1991, MJBL launched its Inner City Classic in Columbia, SC. It was designed to provide urban youth the opportunity to travel to other cities, compete in the game of baseball and to be exposed to diverse cultures. It has since grown to become a national network with teams throughout the United States and the Caribbean. MJBL Virginia welcomes you to read more about how our organization is helping to make a difference in the lives of others and how we are helping to bring baseball back to the inner city.