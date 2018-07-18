NCCA Football Player and Coaches Profiles/Bios as we head into Tonight’s Game at Grimsley HS:K. Graves and Oakes from Eastern Guilford/Smith from Southwest Guilford

*****2018 East-West Football Bios*****

**********East Football**********

Andrew Becvar

Andrew…Green Hope…6-2, 215…DL…coached by David Green…as senior, named All-Conference…NUC All-America Game participant…68 solo tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks, 1 INT, 4 blocked kicks…as junior, had 43 tackles – 9 for losses – 1 sack, 5 blocked kicks…also competed in wrestling…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with St. Ambrose University…undecided about major…wants to play professional ball in Australia…his father is his role model…favorite pro athlete is Rob Gronkowski…says “Playing in the all-star game is a huge honor and a chance for me to represent my school, family, and city. I am expecting to get better and work hard while playing and training for the all-star game.”

Solomon Beligotti

Solomon…Havelock…5-11, 215…LB…coached by Caleb King…as senior, had 180 tackles, 3 INTs, 2 forced fumbles, and 5 TDs…as junior, had 88 tackles, 3 INTs…on offense, rushed for 258 yards and 14 TDs…as sophomore, had 39 tackles…on offense, rushed for 190 yards and 4 TDs…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Elizabeth City State University…wants to pursue a career as a sports agent…favorite pro athlete is Luke Kuechly…says “I am very excited to meet new people and learn and become a better man and football player.”

Baldwin Bell

Baldwin…Leesville Road…5-11, 205…LB…coached by Chad Smothers…as senior, named All-Conference, team MVP…had 70 tackles—8 for losses—2 INTs, 2 FFs, 3 FRs, 6 sacks…also played varsity baseball as a junior and senior…Black Student Union President, JDRF Representative…member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes…A/B Honor Roll…undecided about college choice…plans to major in biology…wants to pursue a career in orthodontics or in radiology…his father is his role model…favorite college athlete is Lamar Jackson…favorite pro athlete is Antonio Brown…says “I am extremely honored to be chosen to play in the all-star game. I feel that all my hard work throughout my high school career has paid off with this honor. By participating in this game, I hope to enjoy my last high school game and represent my school and city to the best of my ability.”

Chris Coleman

Chris…Jacksonville…6-1, 193…WR…coached by Beau Williams…as senior, named All-Area, All-Conference, Pepsi Player of the Week…led team in TDs and receiving yards…as junior, named All-area, All-Conference…led team in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving TDs…as sophomore, named All-Area and twice named Golden Corral Player of the Week…led team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving TDs…also competed in basketball and track…undecided about college choice…wants to major in criminal justice…his mother is his role model…favorite college athlete is Mike Hughes…favorite pro athlete is Antonio Brown…says “I plan on getting knowledge from great coaches and competing on the field. I feel confident about play in the all-star game.”

Chase Coulthard

Chase…Richmond Senior…6-2, 260…OL…coached by Bryan Till…as senior, and 98 pancake blocks…member of Beta Club, National Honor Society, RSHS Senate…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with UNC Pembroke where he plans to major in information technology…wants to pursue a career with a large company managing data…his brother, Alex Coulthard, is his role model…favorite college athlete is Nick Chubb…favorite pro athlete is Luke Kuechly…says “It is absolutely an honor to be invited to such a prestigious game. At a young age, I watched my brother win the state championship and then play in the all-star game. Ever since then, I have wanted to do the same. While my team didn’t win the state championship, my dream to play as an all-star is still alive. I can’t wait to meet all kinds of new people that hold themselves to the same standard that I do and to learn and grow from them.”

Marcus Davis

Marcus…Garner Magnet…5-10, 270…DL…coached by Thurman Leach…as senior, named All-Conference, Academic All-Conference, Defensive Player of the Game, Offensive Player of the Game…Shrine Bowl participant…92 tackles, 6 sacks, 1 INT, 3 TDs…as junior, named All-Conference, Academic All-Conference…81 tackles—21 for losses—16 sacks, 3 pass break-ups, 2 FFs, and 3 FRs…as sophomore, named Academic All-Conference…also competed in track and field and lacrosse…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Fayetteville State where he will major in management information systems and minor in business…wants to pursue a career as collegiate athletic director…his grandfather is his role model…favorite college athlete is Daylon Mack …favorite pro athlete is Mike Tolbert…says “It’s an honor to be chosen for such a prestigious game. Not only am I one of a select few in NC history to play in the game, but also Garner Magnet history. I can’t wait to represent my school, town, and family in this game. I want to grow as a football player and person during this time.”

Jacob Deering

Jacob…White Oak…6-5, 280…OL…coached by Eric Leary…as senior, named All-Conference…on defense, had 31 tackles…also wrestled his senior year…member of Principal’s list in 10th, 11th, and 12th grade…plans to walk-on at East Carolina where he will major in engineering…wants to pursue a career as an engineer…his father is his role model…favorite pro athlete is J.J. Watt…says “I feel great about playing in the all-star game. I’m expecting to gain experience.”

Jaydin Dixon

Jaydin…Garner Magnet…5-9, 195…RB…coached by Thurman Leach…as senior, named All-Conference…rushed for 939 yards and 10 TDs…as a defensive back, had 22 tackles—5 for losses—1 sack, 2 FRs and 2 INTs…plans to walk-on at Fayetteville State where he will major in engineering…wants to pursue a career in coaching…favorite college athlete is Nyheim Hines…favorite pro athlete is Zeek Elliot…says “I feel good about playing in this all-star game. I’m honored to be selected to play. I expect to meet new people and be exposed to the routines of college ball.”

Keaton Forbes

Keaton…Lee County…6-0, 210…LB…coached by Burton Cates…as senior, named All-Conf, Academic All-Conf, All-Metro, Defensive Player of the Year, team captain…had 100 tackles—32 for losses—5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 FFs, and 5 FRs…as junior, named All-Conf, Academic All-Conf…Nike Invitational Attendee…had 87 tackles—33 for losses—3 sacks, 3 INTs, 3FFs, 2 FRs…as sophomore, named All-Conf, Academic All-Conf…Nike Invitational Attendee…had 81 tackles—12 for losses—1 sack and 4 INTs…played baseball for 3 years where he was named Academic All-Conf…member of NHS, Nat’l Tech Honor Society, Nat’l Art Honor Society, FCA…DECA VP and district competition winner…plans to walk-on at Appalachian State where he will major in business / entrepreneurship…wants to own his own business…his parents are his role models…favorite college athlete is Baker Mayfield…favorite pro athlete is Luke Kuechly…says “Being selected to represent my school football program is a huge honor. I’m looking forward to competing against the best talent in NC and also embracing every experience the week has to offer.”

Abe Rodriquez

Southern Nash…6-2, 282…DL…coached by Brian Foster…as senior, named All-Area, All-Conference…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Lackawanna Jr. College where he will major in business…wants to own his own business…his father is his role model…favorite college athlete is Lamar Jackson…favorite pro athlete is Aaron Donald…says “I am thankful to have one more chance to play a high school football game. I look forward to representing my school and family in a positive way the entire week. I hope to build friendships and compete against some great athletes.”

John Gliarmis

John…Fike…5-8, 150…K/P…coached by Tom Nelson…as senior, 7 for 10 FGs, with a long of 48 yards), 28 for 29 PATs and 15 for 22 kick off touchbacks…as junior, 3 for 3 FGs, 23 for 23 PAT…as sophomore, 1 for 1 FGs and 18 for 18 PATs…named All-Conference in football, swimming, and 4 times in tennis…named Fike Male Athlete of the Year…member of National Honor Society, FCA…plans to walk-on at Appalachian State where he will major in pre-law…plans to pursue a career in law or sales…his dad is his role model…favorite college athlete is Joel Berry…favorite pro athlete is Michael Jordan…says “I’m extremely excited to be playing in the all-star game. My dad played in the East-West game and now my twin brother and I are getting the opportunity to play as well. I feel that this game will develop many different friendships that will last a lifetime. I also get the chance to gain knowledge and prepare myself to play at the college level.”

Walker Gliarmis

Walker…Fike…5-8, 155…K/P…coached by Tom Nelson…as senior, 7 for 9 FGs and 17 of 27 kick off touchbacks…named All-Conference, All-Area, Male Athlete of the Year…named All-Conference in swimming and 3-times in tennis…member of National Honor Society, Beta Club, Teen Court, and Habitat for Humanity…plans to walk-on at Appalachian State where he will major in pre-law…plans to pursue a career in law or sales…his dad is his role model…favorite college athlete is Baker Mayfield…favorite pro athlete is Pat Mcafee…says “I feel truly honored to be playing in this game! I am also thankful they chose me as well as my twin brother! My dad also got to play in this game, and it’s awesome that we can keep the legacy going!”

Alvin Grizzard

Alvin…Farmville Central…6-9, 335…OL…coached by Scott Gardner…as senior, named All-Conference, All-County…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Garden City Community College where he will major in biochemistry…wants to pursue a career as an orthopedic surgeon…favorite college athlete is Mike McGlinchey…favorite pro athlete is Tyron Smith…says “It is an honor to play in the all-star game, and I hope to get exposure to D1 schools as well as enjoy a wonderful experience.”

Justin Harrington

Justin…Southeast Raleigh…6-3, 196…WR…coached by Daniel Finn…as senior, named All-Conference…56 receptions for 1,013 yards and 16 TDs…as junior, named All-Conference…61 receptions for 812 yards and 11 TDs…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Bakersfield Junior College where he will major in physical science…wants to pursue a career as a personal trainer…his father is his role model…favorite college athlete is Calvin Ridley…favorite pro athlete is Stephen Diggs…says “I am very excited and looking forward to representing the East squad. Competing against some of the best athletes in NC will be a great challenge. I expect to make some new relationships and help lead the East to a victory.”

Josh Jones

Josh…Hoggard…6-2, 210…QB…coached by Steven Underwood…as senior, named All-Area, All-Area Offensive Player of the Year, All-Conference…accounted for 3,058 total yards and 48 TDs…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Area, accounted for 2,921 total yards and 39 TDs…as sophomore, named All-Conference…accounted for 1,040 total yards and 6 TDs…also competed in basketball and track and field…member of FCA, NHS…New Hanover County Special Olympics volunteer…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with UNC Pembroke where he will major in sports marketing /management…wants to pursue a career as a sports agent or a college coach…his parents are his role models…favorite pro athlete is Tom Brady…says “I am extremely excited and grateful to be able to play in the all-star game. I expect to play against some great competition and continue to make myself better. I also look forward to meeting the athletes and coaches.”

Josh King

Josh…Wake Forest…6-4, 305…OL…coached by Reggie Lucas…as senior, named All-Conf, Academic All-Conf, team Dominator Award for Best Offensive Lineman recipient…played on 4AA state championship team…as junior, named All-Conf, Academic All-Conf, team Dominator Award recipient…played on 4AA state championship team…as sophomore, named academic All-Conference…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with UNC Pembroke where he will major in business admin…after football career, wants to pursue a career in business…his parents, Reggie and Molly King, are his role models…favorite college athlete is Lamar Jackson…favorite pro is Greg Olsen…says “It’s an honor to be playing in this game. It gives me a chance to represent my school one more time. Playing in a game with other all-stars will get me ready to experience playing in college with other good athletes. I would like to thank my school coaches and my all-star coaches for allowing me this opportunity.”

Josh Latta

Josh…Clayton…6-3, 250…OL…coached by Hunter Jenks…as senior, named All-Conference, Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Virginia State where he will major in business management…wants to own his own business…his mother is his role model…favorite college athlete is Trent Cannon…favorite pro athlete is Trent Williams…says he is expecting “to be able to play against the best of North Carolina.”

Emannuel Lewis

Emannuel…South Central…5-9, 175…WR…coached by Andy Tew …as senior, named All-State, All-Conference…44 receptions for 1,118 yards, averaging 25.4 yards per catch…1,604 all-purpose yards and 27 TDs…also competed in track and field, holding school record in the triple jump and placing 1st in the triple jump and 2nd in the long jump at the conference meet and placing 2nd in the region and 4th in the state…undecided about college choice…plans to major in criminal justice…would like to pursue a career as an SVU detective…his grandfather is his role model…favorite college athlete is Tavon Austin…favorite pro athlete is De’Anthony Thomas…says “I’m so excited for the opportunity to play in the all-star game. It gives me a chance to show off my talents to coaches who may have not heard of me. I’m hoping to gain a little bit of publicity from playing in this game and also just make my family and friends proud of my achievements.”

Rasheed Marin, Jr.

Rasheed…Middle Creek…5-9, 160…DB…coached by Randy Ragland…as senior, named All-Conference…conference long jump champion…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Fayetteville State University where he will major in criminal law and justice…wants to pursue a career as a homicide detective…his mom is his role model…favorite college athlete is Denzel Ward…favorite pro athlete is Jalen Ramsey…says “I feel being selected to the all-star game is a great honor.”

Ethan McCray

Ethan…Clayton…5-8, 175…LB…coached by Hunter Jenks…as senior, named All-Conference…60 tackles, 2 blocked punts, 2 safeties…twice named Academic All-Conference, 4-year Honor Roll…read to elementary students and cleaned All Star Park in Clayton…plans to attend East Carolina where he will major in business…his mother is his role model…favorite college athlete is Saquon Barkley…favorite pro athlete is Tyrann Mattieu…says “I am thankful for the opportunity to represent my school and community. The chance to play football again is one I will never forget.”

Tion Mickens

Tion…Smithfield Selma…5-10, 165…WR…coached by Mike Parrish…as senior, had 400 yards and 4 TDs receiving and 700 yards and 7 TDs rushing…9 kick returns for 107 yards and 1 TD…on defense, had 11 tackles, 2 INTs – 1 for a TD, 1 FR…also competed in track and field and basketball…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Livingstone College where he will major in sports management…wants to pursue a career as a coach…Coach Parrish is his role model…favorite college athlete was Marcus Allen…favorite pro athlete is Tavon Alston…says “I am very honored and blessed to have the opportunity to compete with some of the best players in the state. I would like to thank God and Coach Parrish for always believing in me and working with me, as well as my family and teammates, as without them and their support, none of this would be possible. I hope to show my skill set and show I can compete on an elite level with some of the best players in North Carolina.”

Jordan Mitchell

Jordan…Middle Creek…6-1, 175…WR…coached by Randy Ragland…as senior, named All-Conference, Academic All-Conference…had 56 receptions for 1,025 yards and 10 TDs…as junior, had 37 receptions for 560 yards and 10 TDs…also named All-Conference in track and field where he was top 10 in NC and set school records in the 4×100 and 4×200…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Independence Community College where he will major in physical therapy…wants to pursue a career in football or in physical therapy…his dad is his role model…favorite college athlete is Ceedee Lamb…favorite pro athlete is Allen Robinson…says “I’m looking forward to working with different coaches and learning from them. I’m also ready for the competition this game will bring.”

Jordan Mitchell

Jordan…East Duplin…6-0, 210…TE…coached by Battle Holley…as senior, named All-Conference, Duplin Elite Defensive Player of the Year…had 142 tackles, 7 sacks, and 1 INT…also competed in basketball and track and field…member of NHS, Beta Club, FCA, HOSA…plans to walk-on at Appalachian State where he will major in athletic training…wants to pursue a career as a physician’s assistant…his mother is his role model…favorite college athlete is Saquon Barkley…favorite pro athlete is Ray Lewis…says playing in the all-star game is “something I’ve always wanted to do, so it’s a true honor, and I’m extremely blessed.”

Kyeem Perry

Kyeem…Hertford County…5-7, 180…RB…coached by Terrance Saxby…as senior, rushed for 2,045 yards and 25 TDs and had 441 yards receiving…as junior, rushed for 1,273 yards and 12 TDs…had 148 yards receiving and 3 TDs…as sophomore, rushed for 1,504 yards and 20 TDs…had 327 yards receiving…also competed in track, indoor track, and wrestling…plans to walk-on at Chowan College where he will major in sports management…wants to pursue a career as a football coach…his dad is his role model…favorite college athlete is Trent Richardson…favorite pro athlete is Adrian Peterson…says “I’m thankful for the opportunity to play in the all-star game with other great players from the state. I expect new experiences from other coaches and players who will be participating in the game. I look forward to building new relationships with my teammates.”

Dorian Pickett

Dorian…East Duplin…6-1, 215…LB…coached by Battle Holley…as senior, named NCPreps 2A All-State, All-County, All-Area…had 78 tackles, 6 sacks, 1 FR…as junior, named All-County, All-Area…had 70+ tackles and 1 defensive TD…also competed in track and field and was named the team’s Defensive Player of the Year and Best All-Around Player in basketball….member of FCA and Beta Club…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Appalachian State where he will major in industrial engineering…wants to pursue a career in industrial engineering and give back to his community by making things better for the environment and kids in the area…his grandmother was his role model…favorite college athlete is Saquon Barkley…favorite pro athlete is Odell Beckham, Jr….says “I feel honored in being selected for this game. I expect to learn key components in practice that will help me strive farther in my college career while also gaining that brotherhood within the few days that we are there competing.”

Quantavius Randolph

Quantavius…Tarboro…6-1, 186…DB…coached by Jeff Craddock…as senior, named All-Conference, Team MVP…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with St. Augustine’s University where he will major in exercise science…wants to pursue a career as a personal trainer…favorite college athlete is Derwin James…favorite pro athlete is Jalen Ramsey…says “I’m excited to play in the all-star game because my hard work and dedication have been seen and I’m excited to get selected by the coaches in NC. I’m expecting to meet other great players from around the state and make new friends and meet the best coaches.”

De’Trell Revis

De’Trell…Rocky Mount…5-9, 175…DB…coached by Jason Battle…as senior, named All-Conference All-Area…had 66 tackles—49 solo—3 INTs…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Area… had 9 INTs…as sophomore, named All-State, All-Conference, 3A state championship Defensive MVP…played on 3A state championship team…had 7 INTs…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with North Carolina A&T State where he will major in business administration…would like to pursue a career in the NFL or in the navy…Coach Jason Battle is his role model…favorite college athlete is Brendan Radley-Hines…favorite pro athlete is Michael Vick…says “I’m thankful to have this opportunity to showcase my abilities. It will be a pleasure to play with the best players in the state. I’m playing to represent for the pride of Eastern NC. I want to show that we play the game hard.”

Angelo Rooks

Angelo…Northampton County…5-11, 195…RB…coached by George Privott…as senior, named All-Conference, Conference MVP, team Offensive MVP…rushed for 991 yards and 12 TDs…on defense, recorded 34 solo tackles and 30 assisted tackles, 5.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR…as junior, named All-Conference, team Defensive MVP…rushed for 836 yards and 7 TDs…on defense, recorded 41 solo tackles and 54 assisted, 7 sacks, 6 FF, 7 FR…as sophomore, named All-Conference, team Defensive MVP…recorded 45 solo tackles and 33 assisted, 5 FF…also member of the 2018 Tar-Roanoke Championship Track and Field team…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Virginia University of Lynchburg where he will major in religious studies…his mother is his role model…favorite pro athlete is Ray Lewis…says “I feel good about the opportunity to play in such an historic game. It’s one last chance to play on a high school level and have fun playing a sport that I have passion for and love. I hope to gain experience from playing with other elite players from across the state and from higher classifications. Playing on the 1A level we face mostly 1A competition and sometimes 2A. Being able to play against 3A and 4A competition will be a great gauge!”

Zach Sabdo

Zach…Havelock…6-2, 180…QB…coached by Caleb King…as senior, named All-Conference, state championship MVP…passed for 4,268 yards and 46 TDs…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Guilford College where he will major in criminal justice…wants to pursue a career as a federal agent or join a police force…favorite college athlete is Mike Hughes…favorite pro athlete is Carson Wentz…says “It’s a great honor and achievement to be selected to the all-star game. I just want to get better and improve my skill set.”

Jaelin Shaw

Jaelin…C.E. Jordan…6-3, 280…OL…coached by Chezere Briggs…as senior, named All-Conference, All-Region, team Lineman of the Year…on defense, had 25 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 FF…as junior, named team Lineman of the Year…as sophomore, named team Lineman of the Year…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Winston Salem State where he will major in cellular and molecular biology…wants to pursue a career as a professional athlete, a forensic scientist, or a lab researcher…favorite college athlete is Da’ron Payne favorite pro athlete is Earl Thomas…says “I feel good about playing in the all-star game. I’m expecting to learn a lot and get to know a lot of the state’s best players.”

Trevor Sledge

Trevor…Northern Nash…6-0, 170…DB…coached by Andrew Farris…as senior, named All-Conference, team Defensive MVP…also competed in track and field…member of National Honor Society…undecided about college choice…plans to major in business management…wants to own his own his own real estate firm…favorite college athlete is Adoree’ Jackson…favorite pro athlete is Julio Jones…says “Playing in the all-star game is a very big honor to me. To see so many great athletes that I looked up to play in this game, and then for me to get an invitation to play in the game is a very big deal. To follow in my peers’ steps and see so much hard work pay off is a blessing. I am looking to gain many more skills and to build relationships and friendships with new people that love playing the sport of football.”

Cameron Smith

Cameron…Whiteville…6-0, 169…DB…coached by Jarret Price…as senior, named All-Conference, team Defensive MVP…114 tackles, 3 INTs…as junior, named All-Conference…97 tackles, 2 INTs…as sophomore, named All-Conference…over 500 receiving yards…also named All-Conference in basketball…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Fork Union Military Academy where he will major in business…wants to pursue a career as an account finalist…his father is his role model…favorite college athlete is Darnay Holmes…favorite pro athlete is Jalen Ramsey…says “I’m very excited to receive an opportunity to play in the all-star game. I’m expecting to gain coaching from the coaching staff and to meet new people as I’m there with the rest of the East team.”

Dalen Spruill

Dalen…Cardinal Gibbons…5-5, 174…RB…coached by Steven Wright…Cardinal Gibbons all-time rushing leader with 5,100 career yards and career touchdown leader…as senior, named All-Conference, team Offensive Player of the Year…rushed for 1,491 yards and 22 TDs…had 71 yards receiving…as junior, named All-Conference…rushed for 1,720 yards…as sophomore, named All-Conference…rushed for 1,252 yards…undecided about college choice…plans to major in sports management…wants to be a sports agent…J. Cole is his role model…favorite college athlete is Devonte Graham…favorite pro athlete is Lesean McCoy…says “I’m excited to play in the all-star game. It’s an honor to be selected, and I’m hoping to have fun but also embrace this last game of my high school career.”

Justin Swinson

Justin…North Duplin…5-10, 230…DL…coached by Hugh Martin…as senior, named NCPreps 1A All-State, All-Conference, All-Area, and twice named Player of the Week…had 80 tackles – 9 solo…as junior, named Player of the Week…as sophomore, named Player of the Week…also competed in track and field, qualifying for regionals…member of Beta Club…American History Award recipient…Iron Rebel Award recipient…plans to attend UNC Wilmington where he will major in biology…wants to pursue a career as a teacher or as a veterinarian…Coach Hugh Martin is his role model…favorite college athlete is Lamar Jackson…favorite pro athlete is JJ. Watt…says “I’m extremely excited to have received this opportunity. After our state championship game, I was satisfied to never put on another pair of shoulder pads, given how great the experience was. However, when I heard about this opportunity, I immediately realized I did, in fact, want to put on the pads one more time. I expect to be challenged by the best in the state.

Johnathan Terrell

Johnathan…Lee County…5-11, 236…DL…coached by Burton Cates…as senior, named All-Conference – Tri County Athlete of the Year…67 tackles—35 for losses—16 sacks, 7 FFs, 3 FRs…as junior, named All-conference…62 tackles—24 for losses—12 sacks, 4 FFs, 4 FRs…as sophomore, had 47 tackles—17 for losses—3 sacks, 5 FFs, 1 FR…also competing in wrestling and was a regional qualifier in track and field…undecided about college choice…plans to major in engineering…wants to pursue a career as a welding engineer with Caterpillar (the company he currently works with)…favorite college athlete is Miles Garrett…favorite pro athlete is J.J. Watt…says “It’s going to be a great experience for myself and great exposure for my high school program. I’m excited about competing against some of the best talent in the state.”

Gregory Walker

Greg…Seventy-first…6-2, 260…OL…coached by Duran McLaurin…as senior, named All-Conference, All-Region, All-910 All-Star…Prestigious Helmet Award recipient…18 pancake blocks…as junior, named Most Valuable Offensive Lineman…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Johnson C. Smith University where he will major in business…Coach Khia is his role model…favorite college athlete is Saquon Barkley…favorite pro athlete is Victor Beasely..says “I feel it is a great honor to represent the best senior football players in the eastern part of the state. I hope to gain more experience playing the game I love and hopefully make new friends and rivals as we strive to be successful at the next level.”

Christopher Williams

Chris…Scotland County…6-1, 225…LB…coached by Richard Bailey…as senior named All-Conference, Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Cape Fear All-Region, 4A state championship Defensive MVP…118 tackles—14 for losses—2 sacks, 2 FFs…as junior, named All-Conf, team Linebacker of the Year…89 tackles—12 for losses—2 sacks, 1 INT…member of NHS, SAT/ACT Hall of Fame…Junior Marshall…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with NC A&T State where he will major in mechanical engineering…wants to pursue a career as an engineer to help innovate society and to let things be accessible to all people…Eric Thomas is his role model…favorite college athlete is Collin Sexton…favorite pro athlete is Lebron James…says “I feel that this is a great opportunity to see that all my hard work has led me to get to this point. It shows that I have been playing at a high level, and the work has not gone unnoticed. I expect to gain some great experience and go out and compete so I can get better.”

**********West Football**********

Gunnar Anderson

Gunnar…Alexander Central…6-2, 190…QB…coached by Butch Carter…as senior, named All-Conference and Conference Player of the Year…accounted for 2,004 total yards and 26 TDs…as junior, named All-Conference…accounted for 1,642 total yards and 27 TDs…first person in school history to win the Golden Helmet Award twice…ACHS Bible Club Co-President…ACHS Wendy’s Heisman Male recipient…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Lenoir Rhyne University where he will major in finance and minor in physical education teaching…his parents are his role models…says “I feel extremely blessed to be able to play in the all-star game. It is an honor for me to be able to add my name to the list of the great players who have played in the game.”

Tate Beaver

Tate…Fred T. Foard…6-1, 210…LB…coached by Derrick Minor…as senior, named All-Area, All-Conference LB/RB, All-County LB/RB, Area Co-Offensive MVP, Golden Helmet Area Player of the Year…132 tackles—32 for losses—12 sacks, 1 INT for TD, 6 blocked punts…on offense, rushed for 1,323 yards and 11 TDs…as junior, named All-Conference RB, All-Area, Golden Helmet Player of the Week…accounted for 1,171 all purpose yards and 9 TDs…also competed in baseball and track…member of Beta Club, FCA…Young Conservatives vice president…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Lenoir-Rhyne University where he will major in medical studies…wants to pursue a career as a physicians assistant…his father, Jon Beaver, is his role model…favorite college athlete is Malik Jefferson…favorite pro athlete is Jason Witten…says “I’m very excited to play in the all-star game and expect to gain experience against high quality talent.”

Chase Bennett

Chase…Enka…5-11, 200…DB…coached by Jeff Frady…as senior, named All-Conference…56 tackles…on offense, rushed for 300 yards and passed for 554 yards…plans to attend Asheville Buncombe Technical College where he will major in entrepreneurship…wants to own his own business…his dad is his role model…favorite college athlete is Jake Fromm…favorite pro athlete is Carson Wentz…says “I am excited and honored to be playing in the all-star game. I feel this will be an experience of a lifetime and something to always remember.”

Bryce Blackwood

Bryce…Cuthbertson…6-0, 265…DL…coached by David Johnson…as senior, named All-Conference, All-County, team captain…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Presbyterian College where he will major in biology…wants to pursue a career working in a lab studying microbiology…his dad is his role model…favorite college athlete is Saquon Barkley…favorite pro athlete is Le’Veon Bell…says “I’m looking forward to meeting new people and building new relationships with my fellow teammates as well as going against the best in the state and seeing how I stack up.”

T.J. Boyce

T.J. …North Davidson…6-0, 195…RB…coached by Brian Flynn…as senior, named All-Conference, County Offensive Player of the Year, All-Northwest…rushed for 2,664 yards and 38 TDs…had 296 yards and 3 TDs receiving…as junior, named All-Conference, All-County…rushed for 1,589 yards and 18 TDs…had 638 yards and 6 TDs receiving…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with NC A&T where he will major in technology engineering…wants to pursue a career in the NFL…his mom is his role model…favorite college athlete is Sony Michel…favorite pro athlete is Adrian Peterson…says “It’s a true honor to be selected to play in this all-star game. I’m excited to represent myself, my family, and the North Davidson community. I thank my mom and grandma, my coaches, and my teammates for helping through this experience. I’m expecting the overall experience of representing the West team. Also, I’m expecting to gain new relationships from other players, coaches, and East-West All-Star staff.

Cameron Bridges

Cameron…Southern Alamance…6-3, 175…WR…coached by Chris Miller…as senior, named All-Conference, team MVP…4 receiving TDs…averaged 27 yards per reception…as junior, had 3 receiving TDs…averaged 15 yards per reception…also competed in golf and sand volleyball…member of FFA, Bass Fishing Club…plans to attend UNC Charlotte where he will major in civil engineering…wants to pursue a career as a civil engineer, working on bridges, roads, building, etc. …his mom his role model…favorite college athlete is Johnathan Lloyd…favorite pro athlete is Greg Olsen…says “I feel honored to be able to play in this year’s game. I have put in a lot of hard work throughout my high school career and being able to play in this game has made all of that pay off. I am expecting to gain even more knowledge about the game and get even better. I am also looking forward to playing with athletes from all across the state and learning from them.”

Bernard Briley

Bernard…West Iredell…5-10, 170…WR…coached by Monte Simmons…as senior, named All-Conference…as junior, named All-Conference…as sophomore, named All-Conference…also completed in track and field where he was 4 times named All-Conference and was a 4-time regional and state championship qualifier and 4 times placed at the state championship…100 m regional champ, 4×200 regional and state champion….signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Lenoir-Rhyne University where he will major in sports management…wants to start his own business…his father is his role model…favorite college athlete is Saquon Barkley…favorite pro athlete is Josh Norman…says “I’m excited to play with the best and prove that I am the best.”

Dylan Bryan

Dylan…Independence…5-10, 160…WR…coached by Mike Natoli…as senior, named All-Conference…had 1,077 yards and 8 TDs receiving….450 kick return yards…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Concord University where he will major in biology…his father, Jan Bryan, is his role model…favorite college athlete is Lamar Jackson…favorite pro athlete is Ryan Switzer…says “I feel honored to have the opportunity to play in this game. I am expecting to gain relationships with other student-athletes that I have never played with before.”

Tyrik Campbell

Tyrik…Olympic…5-10, 180…DB…coached by Jason Fowler…as senior, named All-Conference…had 541 yards and 6 TDs receiving…undecided about college choice…plans to major in sports medicine or business…wants to pursue a career as a business owner…his uncle is his role model…favorite pro athlete is Odell Beckham…says “I am honored to be chosen to participate in such a prestigious game. I am excited to meet new people and learn different strategies and techniques. I am also excited to meet other athletes from around the state.”

Colton Cochran

Colton…Franklin…6-1, 300…OL…coached by Josh Brooks…as senior, named All-Conference and Co-Lineman of the Year…as junior, named All-Conference…as sophomore, named All-Conference…plans to attend Western Carolina University where he will major in construction management…wants to get his plumbing license…his father is his role model…favorite college athlete is Jake Fromm…favorite pro athlete is Antonio Brown…says “To play in the all-star game is a great opportunity. It’s an honor to play with a group of great athletes around our state.”

Sage Costen

Sage…Reagan…5-9, 155…K/P…coached by Josh McGee…as senior, 10 for 12 FGs (longest of 42 yards) and 23 for 24 PATs…averaged 35 yards a punt (longest of 45 yards)…as junior, 9 for 13 FGs…also competed in school and club soccer and was named All-Conference in swimming…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Berry College where he will major in business…wants to pursue a career as an entrepreneur and open his own business…his dad is his role model…favorite college athlete is Baker Mayfield…favorite pro athlete is Brad Wing…says “I am very humbled and excited to have the opportunity to play in the all-star game. Through this experience I hoe to meet other athletes who share the same work ethic and drive I possess.”

Max Cudd

Max…Crest…6-2, 275…OL…coached by Nicholas Eddins…as senior, named team captain…played on a 2-time state championship team…undecided about college choice…plans to major in business management…wants to pursue a career in business…his grandpa is his role model…favorite college athlete is Justin Foster…favorite pro athlete is Joe Thomas…says “I’m very excited and honored to be playing in the all-star game, and I’m hoping to gain experience playing against high level players.”

Kendyl Graves

Kendyl…Eastern Guilford…6-2, 300…OL…coached by Doug Robertson…as senior, named All-Conference, All-Region…Coaches Award recipient…also competed in basketball and track and field…member of Beta Club, Men of Distinction, Fellowship of Christian Athletes…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Winston-Salem State where he will major in sports management…wants to pursue a career as a football coach…his father, John Graves, is his role model…favorite pro athlete is Travis Fredric…says “I am excited about playing with and against the best in the state. I expect to become a better football player and person from my experience. It is an honor to be considered and chosen for this team.”

Jabril Griffin

Jabril…North Mecklenburg…6-1, 185…DB…coached by Eric Morman…as senior, named All-Conference, team Defensive Back of the Year…50 tackles, 6 INTs, 2 FFs, 3 FRs, 1 defensive TD…on offense, 538 yards and 4 TDs receiving…as junior, named All-Conference…62 tackles, 4 INTs, 3 FFs, 2 FRs…also competed in basketball and track and field where he was a 2-time state qualifier and holds the school record in the long jump…undecided about his college choice…plans to major in exercise science…wants to pursue a career as a personal trainer or in the sports marketing field…favorite college athlete was Cam Newton…favorite pro athlete is Lebron James…says “I’m excited that I have been recognized by the coaches of the 2018 East-West All-Star game and given the opportunity to represent North Mecklenburg and the West football team. This game will give me the opportunity to compete against top competition in the state. It will be a fun and exciting experience.”

A.J. Hall

A.J….East Forsyth…6-1, 190…WR…coached by Todd Willert…as senior, named All-Conference, team captain…also played basketball…member of Finance Academy, Crosby Scholars, Interact Club, National Honor Society…plans to walk-on at Appalachian State where he will major in physical therapy…wants to pursue a career as a physical therapist…his dad is his role model…favorite college athlete is Lamar Jackson…favorite pro athlete is Lebron James…says “It is a wonderful opportunity and I feel very blessed and honored to play in this game. In this experience I am expecting to gain relationships with people I have played against throughout high school.”

Cody Hendrix

Cody…Davie County…6-0, 215…LB…coached by Tim Devericks…as as senior, named All-Northwest, All-Conference, Davie County all-time leading tackler…as junior, named All-Conference…also twice named All-Conference in baseball…plans to attend DCCC where he will major in construction management…wants to pursue a career in the construction field…his dad is his role model…favorite college athlete is Damian Harris…favorite pro athlete is Luke Keuchley…says “It feels great to be playing in the all-star game! I expect to see a lot of great talent on the field with a high level of competition.”

Chauncey Hill

Chauncey…West Forsyth…6-3, 310…OL…coached by Adrian Snow…as senior, named All-Conference, All-City/County…as junior, named All-City /County…undecided about where he will attend college…plans to major in business…David Hill, Sr., is his role model…favorite college athlete is Orlando Brown…favorite pro athlete is Chris Hairston…says “I’m very excited to play in the all-star game. I believe that it will be a great opportunity for me to compete with other great high school players around the state and will also give me a chance to show my talents to other recruiters and coaches while I prepare for the next level.”

Ian Holder

Ian…Mount Airy…6-0, 185…ATH…coached by Kelly Holder…as senior, named NCPreps 1A All-State, All-Northwest, Conf Co-Offensive Player of the Year, state championship offensive Player of the Game…on offense, passed for 2,017 yards, 24 TDs and rushed for 1,042 yards, 13 TDs…on defense, had 49 solo tackles, 5 INTs…as junior, named All-Conf as WR and DB and All-Northwest…on offense, passed for 256 yards, 5 TDs, rushed for 574 yards, 8 TDs, and had 656 yards, 10 TDs receiving…on defense, had 39 solo tackles, 4 INTs…as sophomore, named All-Conf…on offense, passed for 864 yards, 7 TDs and rushed for 470 yards, 5 TDs…on defense, had 20 solo tackles, 2 INTs…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Morehead State where he will major in pre-veterinarian…wants to pursue a career in football and then as a vet…Christ is his role model…favorite college athlete was Christian McCaffrey…favorite pro is Odell Beckham….says “I’m extremely humbled and grateful and hope to be an honorable representation of Mount Airy and 1A football. I’m looking forward to competing with the best players in the state.”

Tykel Landrum

Tykel…Henderson…5-9, 175…WR…coached by Jim Sosebee…as senior named NCPreps All-State, All-Conf, Conf Player of the Year, Citizen Times Def Player of the Year, Blue Ridge Now POY…Shrine Bowl participant…on offense, 1,246 yards, 7 TDs receiving and 114 yards, 4 TDs rushing, and 793 return yards…on defense, 68 solo tackles, 4 INTs, 3 FFs, 22 PBUs…as junior, named Max Preps All-American, AP All-State, Def POY, Blue Ridge Now POY…on offense, 1,175 yards, 23 TDs receiving, 1,038 return yards…on defense, 11 INTs, including 6 for TDs…as sophomore, All-Conf, Blue Ridge Now All-Area…on offense, 1,217 yards, 10 TDs receiving, 625 return yards…on defense, 54 solo tackles, 5 INTs…also competed in baseball and named All-Conf in basketball…School Wall of Fame…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Wingate where he will major in sports management…wants to pursue a career in football…his father is his role model…favorite pro is Carson Wentz…says “I’m very excited to play in the all-star game. I hope to have an amazing week and meet lots of other talented players and great coaches.”

Jaelon Maxie

Jaelon…East Forsyth…5-9, 215…RB…coached by Todd Willert…as senior, named All-Conference, All-County…rushed for 1,008 yards and 14 TDs, averaging 6.67 yards per carry…member of Crosby Scholars, Black Achievers, Top Teens of America…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Lenoir-Rhyne University where he will major in communications…plans to pursue a career in communications…favorite college athlete is his brother, Brandon Tate…favorite pro athlete is Todd Gurley…says “I am very excited and blessed for the opportunity to play in the all-star game. I am hoping to get a great experience from the game and compete with other top talent.”

Warren McClure

Warren…Mount Pleasant…6-0, 165…DB…coached by Michael Johns…as senior, named All-Conference, All-County…52 tackles, 5 INTs – 1 for a TD – 9 pass deflections…on offense, 132 yards 1 TD receiving…151 kick return yards…as junior, 52 tackles, 1 INT, 2 FFs, 8 pass deflections…on offense, 184 yards receiving…also competed in track and field where he was a 3-time state qualifier and was named Most Valuable Sprinter…member of Bible Club, Awsum Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Beta Club…2 Red Springs Mission Trips…plans to attend N.C. State where he will major in business administration…wants to pursue a career in management for a Fortune 500 company…his parents, Warren, Sr., and Velda, are his role models…favorite college athlete is Deon Cain…favorite pro athlete is Deandre Hopkins…says “I am very excited and honored to play in the Easts-West All-Star game. I expect to compete against the best football players in the state of North Carolina, making lifelong friendships, and be able to show my abilities.”

Andrew McKay

Andrew…A.C. Reynolds…6-3, 170…DB…coached by Shane Laws…as senior, named All-Conference…49 solo tackles, 38 assists, 7 INTs…as junior, named All-Conference…35 solo tackles, 30 assists, 3 INTs…also named All-Conference in baseball…signed an athletic grant-in-aid to play baseball at Wingate University where he will major in education…favorite college athlete is Jake Fromm…favorite pro athlete is Buster Posey…says “I look forward to playing one last high school football game as well as meeting new players and coaches that will help me improve as a player and person.”

Dakota McLendon

Dakota…Eastern Alamance…6-3, 288…OL…coached by John Kirby…as senior, named All-Conference, All-Region, team captain…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Fayetteville State University where he will major in physical education…wants to be a strength and conditioning and football coach…his father is his role model…favorite pro athlete is Joe Thompson…says “I fell honored and proud to be chosen to play in the all-star game.”

Jaylan Miller

Jaylan…Jay M. Robinson…6, 1…300…DL…coached by Joe Glass…as senior, had 30+ pancake blocks…on defense, had 30+ tackles…as junior, had 10 pancake blocks…on defense, had 10+ tackles…also named All-Conference and team Offensive Lineman of the Year…also competed in track and field…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Mars Hill where he will major in criminal justice…wants to pursue a career in football or as a police officer…favorite college athlete is Da’Ron Payne…favorite pro athlete is Dontari Poe…says “I feel very honored to play in this all-star game. I am looking forward to gaining new friends and competing with other great players.”

McKinley Nelson

McKinley…Monroe…5-11, 205…LB…coached by Johnny Sowell…as senior, named All-Conference, 7-time Offensive Player of the Game…54 tackles – 35 solo…on offense, rushed for 1,247 yards and 18 TDs…as junior, named All-Conference, 5-times Player of the Game…on offense, rushed for 1,244 yards and 18 TDs…as sophomore, had 89 tackles…on offense, rushed for 746 yards and 4 TDs…member of North Carolina Honor Society, Principles of Breakfast…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with UNC Pembroke where he will major in the medical field…wants to pursue a career in football or as a doctor…Eric Thomas is his role model…favorite college athlete is Kelly Bryant…favorite pro athlete is Ray Lewis…says “I’m very excited and honored to play in the all-star game. I plan on gaining more knowledge from the coaches and other great players.”

Elizaiah Oakes

Elizaiah…Eastern Guilford…6-2, 230…DL…coached by Joe Glass…as senior, named All-Conference…plans to walk-on at Winston-Salem State University where he will major in nursing…wants to pursue a career as a nurse…favorite college athlete is Darius Guiese…favorite pro athlete is Sean Taylor…says “I’m excited for the opportunity to pay in this prestigious game.”

Jerdon Pressley

Jerdon…Kings Mountain…6-1, 240…DL…coached by Greg Lloyd…as senior, named All-Conference, All-County, All-Gazette, Co-Defensive MVP…101 tackles, 13 sacks, 2 FFs…as junior, named All-Conference…also played basketball…member of National Technical Honor Society, Beta Club…undecided about college choice and major…favorite college athlete is Bradley Chubb…favorite pro athlete is Von Miller…says “I feel very honored to have been selected in this year’s East-West All-Stars game. I look forward to representing my school and family to the best of my ability. I look forward to playing with and against some of the best players in North Carolina.”

Malik Sarratt

Malik…Shelby…6-0, 205…QB…coached by Lance Ware…as senior, named All-Conference…passed for 2,481 yards and 18 TDs…rushed for 4 TDs…as junior, named All-State, All-Conference, All-County…passed for 3,605 yards and 44 TDs…rushed for 6 TDs…also played basketball and baseball…member of National Honor Society, Career Technical and Educational Honors Society, Spanish Club, Environmental Club, Interact Club, Business Club…Beta Club president…Junior Marshal…plans to attend N.C.State where he will major in biology…wants to pursue a care as a chiropractor, working for a college or owning is own firm…his grandfathers are his role models…favorite college athlete is Calvin Ridley…favorite pro athlete is Kobe Bryant…says “It is a great honor to have been selected to play in the all-star game because is shows that hard work does pay off, from the weight room to the field. It is an honor to be selected to the game, especially with all the competition that is out there, so to be distinguished and picked for this game brought a great feeling.”

Drew Smith

Drew…Southwest Guilford…6-2, 290…OL…coached by Eric Rainey…as senior, named All-Conference, All-Area, team Offensive Impact Player of the Year…member of honor roll…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Wingate University where he will major in sports management…wants to pursue a career in sports management or as a coach…his parents are his role models…favorite college athlete is Mook Reynolds…favorite pro athlete is Lebron James…says “I look forward to learning and getting better. I’m expecting to get some great knowledge from my coaches and the other guys on the team.”

Josh Smith

Josh…Shelby…6-1, 185…DB…coached by Lance Ware…as senior, had 24 solo tackles, 8 assists, 5 TFL, 3 INTs, 2 pass deflections…as junior, had 18 solo tackles, 11 assists. 1 TFL, 3 INTs, 5 PDs, 2 FFs…as sophomore, had 8 solo tackles, 15 assists, 2 INTs. 1 PD…also played baseball…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Union College where he will major in engineering…his brother is his role model…favorite college athlete is Derwin James…favorite pro athlete is Jim Thome…says “I feel great and very excited to be playing in the all-star game. I expect different future college athletes to attend. I like to see what I can do against different levels of athletes and to show my skills to all who are watching.”

Dalton Stepps

Dalton…West Caldwell…6-3, 310…OL…coached by DeVore Holeman, Sr. …as senior, named All-Conference…Team Award recipient…as junior, named All-Conference…member of Honors Band…undecided about college choice…plans to major in criminal justice…wants to pursue a career as a state trooper…favorite pro athlete is Troy Polamalu…says “I feel honored to be selected for the all-star game. I hope it helps me to become an even better athlete by playing with the elite athletes in the game.”

Charles Tassinari

Charles…Hibriten…6-1, 236…LB…coached by Clay Lewis…as senior, named NCPreps 2A All-state, All-Conference, All-County, County Player of the Year, Conf Def Player of the Year, state championship Def Player of the Game, state championship Sportsmanship POY, team captain…played on state championship team…143 tackles – 127 solo and 21 for losses…as junior, named All-Conf, All-County, team Defensive POY…as sophomore, named All-Conf, All-County, team Defensive POY…member of Beta Club, FCA, Varsity Club, National Technical Honor Society…Senior Class President…3-times Academic Excellence Award recipient…signed an athletic grant in aid with Lenoir-Rhyne where he will major in business…wants to own his own business…his father is his role model…favorite college athlete is Mack Wilson…favorite pro is Khalil Mack…says “I couldn’t be more happy and honored to have the chance to participate in this great game. I will be gaining the experience of playing against some of the best players in the state and seeing some great talent.”

Devin Turner

Devin…West Rowan…6-0, 278…DL…coached by Joe Nixon…as senior, named All-Conference, All-County, Piedmont Defensive POY, County Defensive POY…81 tackles –57 solo and 29 for losses—5.5 sacks, 20 QB hurries, 2 blocked FGs, 4 passes batted down, 2 FFs, 1 FR…as junior, named All-Conf, All-County…as sophomore, named All-Conf, All-County…also named All-County in track and field in the shot put…helped start and organize Friday Morning Kickoff with local elementary schools…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with St. Andrews where he will major in sports medicine/ sports science…wants to own construction company and stay involved in sports by coaching and mentoring young people…Chris Smith is his role model…favorite college athlete is Dexter Lawrence…favorite pro is Antonio Brown…says “I’m very honored and humbled to be selected to play in this game. I look forward to making new friendships with players and coaches. I have reached one of my personal goals: to be selected to play in an all-star game and keep the streak alive to be the 12th straight player from West Rowan to play in this game.”

Tyler Walker

Tyler…West Stokes…5-11, 200…LB…coached by Jimmy Upchurch…as senior, named NCPreps 2A All-State…224 tackles, 3 INTs, 3 sacks, 1 TD…as junior, had 139 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 INTs, 1 TD…as sophomore, had 154 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 INT, 2 TDs…also played baseball…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Guilford College where he will major in biology…wants to pursue a career in the field of wildlife…his parents are his role models…favorite college athlete is Saquan Barkley…favorite pro athlete is Luke Kuechly…says “I am honored to be playing in the all-star game. I expect to gain a lot of knowledge.”

Dawson Williams

Dawson…Jay M. Robinson…5-8, 155…ATH…coached by Joseph Glass…as senior, named All-Conference RB and S, Conference Offensive MVP, team captain and MVP…rushed for over 1,200 yards…as junior, named team captain and Offensive MVP…as sophomore, had 87 tackles…conference and regional champion and placed in the state championship in the 4×100 and 4×200 in track…undecided about college choice…plans to major in computer science/engineering…wants to pursue a career involving artificial intelligence and robotics…favorite college athlete is Baker Mayfield…favorite pro athlete is Dez Bryant…says “I feel honored to be playing in the all-star game, and I hope to be able to show my skill and true potential against other all-star level players.”

Najee Williams

Najee…A.L. Brown…6-2, 230…DL…coached by Mike Newsome…as senior, named All-Conference, 2-time Player of the Week, 2-time Hawg of the Week…Jimmy Smith Team Before Self Award recipient…64 tackles, 10 sacks…as junior, named All-Conference, Defensive Lineman of the Year…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with St. Andrews University where he will major in sports medicine…wants to pursue a career as a sports medicine trainer…favorite college athlete is Lee Autry…favorite pro athlete is Denico Autry…says “It’s a great opportunity to represent myself, family, school, and community.”

Taheér Wyatt

Taheér…Mooresville…5-11, 195…LB…coached by Thomas Harris…as senior, named All-Conference, All-County, All Lake Area…139 tackles – 99 solo and 10 for losses – 1 FF, 1FR…also competed in track and field…named Athlete of the Week…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Mt. Union where he will major in psychology…his Uncle Andre is his role model…favorite college athlete is J.T. Barrett…favorite pro athlete is Earl Thomas III…says “I am exited and expect to learn from different coaching. I am looking forward to being more prepared to play at the next level. I will enjoy the opportunity to compete against more talented football players form across North Carolina.”

*****2018 NCCA East-West All-Star Coaches*****

**********East Team**********

Thurman Leach

East Head Coach is entering his 6th year as the head football coach at Garner High where he has posted a record of 45-5 in 5 seasons…has compiled a career record of 300-62 in 30 seasons…his teams have won 26 conference titles and made 32 state playoff appearances…named 2007 state high school PE Teacher of the Year…served as the defensive coordinator in the 2011 NCCA East-West All-Star Game and as an assistant coach in the 2017 Shrine Bowl…previously coached at Fuquay-Varina High…born in Raleigh, NC…1984 graduate of Fuquay-Varina High where he competed in basketball, track, and was named 1983 Wake County Player of the in football…1988 graduate of Gardner-Webb University where he was named AM All-American and 3-times named All-Conference in football…says “This is a great honor to be shared with some fine young men and coaches.”

Daniel Finn

East assistant coach is entering his 9th year as the head coach at Southeast Raleigh High where he has posted a record of 69-32 in 8 seasons…has compiled a career record of 85-63 in 12 seasons…his teams have won 1 conference title and made 10 state playoff appearances…twice named Conference Coach of the Year, 2008 FNFRDU Area Coach of the Year and 2009 and 2015 Carolina Panthers Coach of the Week…previously coached at D.H. Conley, where he also coached track, J.H. Rose, and Southeast Raleigh….born in Franklinton, NC…1992 graduate of Franklinton High where he played baseball, basketball and football…1997 graduate of East Carolina University…2000 MA Ed. In Athletic Administration from East Carolina University…says “I’m very honored to be selected. It means a lot being voted in by my peers. This is one of my biggest moments in my coaching career.”

Scott Gardner

East assistant coach is entering his 11th season at Farmville Central High where he has gone 54-60 in 10 seasons….he has compiled a career record of 173-73 in 23 seasons and his teams have won 6 conference titles and made 4 state playoff appearances…3-time Middle School Coach of the Year…named 2014 Pitt County Coach of the Year…previously coached football, baseball, and basketball at Welcome Middle School and football and baseball at Farmville Middle School…also previously served as an assistant track coach at Farmville Central…also coaches throws for track and field where he has coached 14 state individual champions, 6 individual state record holders, and 2 nationally ranked shot putters…born in Greenville, NC…1989 graduate of Farmville Central High where he won several awards in football and track and field, including being named the school’s Athlete of the Year in 1989 and receiving the Team Before Self Track Award…played football for Chowan Jr. College…1994 graduate of East Carolina University…says “Coaching in this all-star event is a major honor. I’m humbled to be able to coach these fine athletes. Following in the footsteps of those who have coached before and leaving our legacy with those I will coach beside this year—this is life changing! None of this would be at all possible without the Lord. I thank Him for allowing me the strength to coach all these years. Support is a critical component for me to be able to do what I love—coach football. I thank my wife, children, parents, and family for the numerous sacrifices they have made to support my life’s dream!”

Eric Leary

East assistant coach has served 3 seasons as head coach at White Oak High where he has gone 8-25…as an assistant football coach at Richlands High and SW Onslow High, his teams made 12 state playoff appearances and were state runners-up in 1999 and state champions in 2000, 2003, and 2004…served as an assistant baseball coach in the Region 2 NC State Games (1997-1999) and head coach Region 2 in 2000…served as assistant coach for the East in 2001…previously served as an assistant baseball coach at Fike High, as a head baseball coach and assistant football coach at SW Onslow High, as an assistant football, baseball, and track coach at Richlands High, and as an assistant football coach at White Oak High…named 1996 Jacksonville Daily News Baseball Coach of the Year…born in Elizabeth City, NC…1990 graduate of Camden County High where he was named All-Conference and All-Area in football and baseball…1994 graduate of Barton College…says “I am honored to have been chosen after a long tenure as an assistant and only having been a head coach for three years. To be selected by peers in the coaching profession to serve as this role is humbling. I’m excited to get a chance to work with both the coaches and the athletes from Eastern North Carolina as we prepare for the all-star game.”

Hugh Martin

East assistant coach is entering his 13th season at North Duplin High where his teams have gone 90-66 in 12 seasons…he has compiled a career record of 108-89 in 16 seasons and his teams have won 4 conference titles and made 12 state playoff appearances, including 2 state championship runners-up finishes…twice named Conference Coach of the Year…he also coaches track and field…previously coached track and football at East Duplin High…born in Duplin County, NC…1981 graduate of North Duplin High where he played football…1985 graduate of UNC Chapel Hill…Master of Arts of Teaching from UNC Wilmington…says “I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to coach.”

Brian Roach

East assistant coach is entering his 19th season as an assistant football coach at Clayton High where his teams have gone 134-89 in 18 seasons…in 27 seasons as an assistant coach his teams have gone 198-125 and won 8 conference titles and made 18 state playoff appearances…previously coached football and baseball (winning 1 conference title and making 3 playoff appearances) at Louisburg High, Clayton High, and football at West Johnston High…born in Hiawassee, GA…1987 graduate of Hayesville High where he was named team captain in football and academically was a member of the first class of NC Teaching Fellows…1991 graduate of NC State University…he has been married to his wife, Jasmine, for eleven years and has 6-year-old twins, Macy and Nickolas…says “As a career assistant, I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to coach in the NCCA East-West All-Star Game. This is by far one of the highlights of my career, and I am excited to be a part of it and its history. I have spent most of my career as a Defensive Coordinator, and I have coached in many “big games,” but I can’t wait to feel the excitement when we walk out on the field in July. This is definitely a dream come true.”

**********West Team**********

Todd Willert

West head coach is entering his 17th season as the head coach at East Forsyth High school where he has compiled a career record of 121-67 in 16 seasons…his teams have won 6 conference titles and made 13 state playoff appearances…6 times named Conference Coach of the Year, 3 times named County Coach of the Year…named 2015 Carolina Preps 4A Coach of the Year…also currently serves as the assistant Athletic Director for East Forsyth…previously served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Allen University (Columbia, SC) and as an assistant coach at Northern Vance High, Clayton High (WI), Spring Valley High (WI), and St. Croix Central High (WI)…born in Baldwin, WI…1971 graduate of St. Croix Central High where he played football, hockey, and basketball, winning state championships in football and hockey…graduate of the University of Wisconsin River Falls…says “I am so thankful for this great honor. The honor of being the head coach of the West is a reflection of my many assistant coaches, players, trainers, and administrators I have had at East Forsyth. A BIG thank you to my wife Katie for all the support and time and the everyday life of being a coach’s wife. I love you, Baby. Thank you to my kids and my family for all the years of support and sacrifice and the long trips from Wisconsin to watch the Eagles play. I have the great honor of having my dad, Allen Willert, coach with me at East, and that has been a true blessing. One last thank you to all my high school coaches (RHINO) that helped shape my life and make me the coach and man I am today.”

Jasson “JK” Adkins

West assistant coach is entering his 7th season at East Wilkes High where he has gone 36-38 in 6 seasons…he has compiled a career record of 65-67 in 10 seasons…his teams have won one conference title and made 7 state playoff appearances…named 2015 MVAC Coach of the Year and NC 1A Carolina Preps Coach of the Year…previously served as an assistant coach at Watauga High, Mooresville High, Salisbury High (including serving as their OC on their 2010 state championship team), and as a head coach at South Iredell High and Patton High…also coaches track, winning the 2010 2A state championship…born in Beckley WV…1997 graduate of Freedom High where he was an All-Conference selection in football and track…2001 graduate of Appalachian State University…says “There are many deserving coaches in our state. It is truly an honor and a testament to great assistant coaches and great players. We can only be as good as those with whom we surround ourselves…and they have truly been great. All three stops as a head coach have been at struggling programs. South Iredell was on a 21-game losing streak in 2005 and hadn’t had a winning season in 12 years. That changed by winning 5 games in 2005 and making a 3rd round playoff appearance in 2006. Patton High was a brand-new school that went 8-2 playing a jv schedule the first year and winning 7 games during their first 2 varsity seasons, playing without a full senior class. East Wilkes had only 4 winning seasons and 1 conference title in the previous 20 years. Since 2012, they have had 3 consecutive winning seasons, a conference title, and set the school and county record for wins in season (13).”

Jason Fowler

West assistant coach is entering his 2nd season at Olympic High where he went 3-8 last season…he has compiled a career record of 43-50 in 8 seasons…his teams have won 1 conference title and made 3 state playoff appearances…twice named Southwestern 4-A Coach of the Year…named 2013 Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly Coach of the Year…AIC and CIC certified coach through NFHS and Heads Up Football certified…previously coached football and softball at Olympic High and football at West Charlotte High, East Mecklenburg High, and Rocky River High…born in Ft. Benning, GA…1995 graduate of West Columbus High were he played basketball, baseball and was named All-Region and All-State in football…2000 graduate of Wingate University…MA Ed in Education Leadership from Wingate University in 2007…says “I am truly honored and excited to be a part of this game. I am thankful to the NCCA and look forward to the opportunity to represent my school and region as a coach.”

Jeff Frady

West assistant coach is entering his 6th season at Enka High where he has posted a career record of 10-55 in 5 seasons…previously coached football and baseball at North Henderson High and East Henderson High…born in Asheville, NC…1996 graduate of Enka High where he played football and baseball…2000 graduate of Montreat College…says “I am honored to be a part of these East-West All-Star games. I am looking forward to coaching some incredible athletes.”

Chris Miller

West assistant coach is entering his 18th season as an assistant coach at Southern Alamance High…he has coached for 24 seasons…also serves as an assistant coach for track and field and women’s basketball…previously served as baseball and boys and girls basketball at Woodlawn Middle School; at Eastern Alamance High, he coached football and was the head softball coach, earning 5 Coach of the Year honors; at Southern Alamance High he has coached football, women’s basketball—earning Coach of the Year honors in 2012—track and field, and softball—earning 4 Coach of the Year honors…born in Alamance County, NC…1980 graduate of Eastern Alamance High where he played football and baseball…2003 graduate of UNC Greensboro…says “I am very honored to have this wonderful opportunity to be on the all-star coaching staff. It is a privilege to coach among great leaders and to have the pleasure to coach these talented athletes. A special thanks to the NCCA along with fellow coaches for the distinguished honor to be a part of such a great program.”

Lance Ware

West assistant coach is entering his 8th season as the head coach at Shelby High where he has gone 86-22 in 7 seasons, winning state 2A championships in 2013, 2014,2015, and 2016…as an assistant coach/ defensive coordinator, his teams went 152-38-1 in 13 seasons, winning state 2A titles in 1998,2005,and 2006 and finishing as runners- up in 1997, 2004, and 2007… his teams have won 8 conference titles and made 21 state playoff appearances…named 2016 NCHSAA Harvey Reid Male Coach of the Year and 2016 Carolina Panthers Coach of the Week…currently also serves as the athletic director…previously coached track and wrestling at Shelby…4-tmes named Conference Coach of the Year and coached 1 individual champion in in track and field…born in Shelby, NC…1992 graduate of Shelby High where he played baseball and was named All-Conference in football…1997 graduate of Appalachian State University where he was a 4-year letterman…graduated with a Masters in School Administration from Gardner Webb University in 2008…says “It is an honor to coach in an all star game with so much rich history. I look forward to the opportunity to build new, lifelong relationships with players and coaches.”