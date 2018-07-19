Elon Men’s Golf, Men’s XC Earn CAA Team Academic Excellence Award
RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University’s men’s golf and men’s cross country programs have been recognized as the recipients of the Colonial Athletic Association Team Academic Excellence Award for the 2017-18 campaign, the league office announced on Thursday, July 19.
The Team Academic Excellence Award recognizes the institution with the highest collective grade point average in all 22 sports sponsored by the CAA. The team GPA is a calculation of the grade point average of each student-athlete who appeared on an institution’s roster throughout the final day of their respective championship seasons during the 2017-18 academic year.
2017-18 CAA Team Academic Excellence Awards
Baseball: William & Mary
Men’s Basketball: William & Mary
Women’s Basketball: Drexel
Men’s Cross Country: Elon
Women’s Cross Country: Northeastern
Men’s Outdoor Track & Field: William & Mary
Women’s Outdoor Track & Field: Northeastern
Field Hockey: Delaware
Football: Villanova
Men’s Golf: Elon
Women’s Golf: Towson
Men’s Lacrosse: Fairfield
Women’s Lacrosse: Drexel
Rowing: Villanova
Men’s Soccer: UNCW
Women’s Soccer: Hofstra
Softball: UNCW
Men’s Swimming & Diving: William & Mary
Women’s Swimming & Diving: Drexel
Men’s Tennis: Hofstra
Women’s Tennis: Hofstra
Volleyball: Northeastern
