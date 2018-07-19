Elon Men’s Golf, Men’s XC Earn CAA Team Academic Excellence Award

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University’s men’s golf and men’s cross country programs have been recognized as the recipients of the Colonial Athletic Association Team Academic Excellence Award for the 2017-18 campaign, the league office announced on Thursday, July 19.

The Team Academic Excellence Award recognizes the institution with the highest collective grade point average in all 22 sports sponsored by the CAA. The team GPA is a calculation of the grade point average of each student-athlete who appeared on an institution’s roster throughout the final day of their respective championship seasons during the 2017-18 academic year.

2017-18 CAA Team Academic Excellence Awards

Baseball: William & Mary

Men’s Basketball: William & Mary

Women’s Basketball: Drexel

Men’s Cross Country: Elon

Women’s Cross Country: Northeastern

Men’s Outdoor Track & Field: William & Mary

Women’s Outdoor Track & Field: Northeastern

Field Hockey: Delaware

Football: Villanova

Men’s Golf: Elon

Women’s Golf: Towson

Men’s Lacrosse: Fairfield

Women’s Lacrosse: Drexel

Rowing: Villanova

Men’s Soccer: UNCW

Women’s Soccer: Hofstra

Softball: UNCW

Men’s Swimming & Diving: William & Mary

Women’s Swimming & Diving: Drexel

Men’s Tennis: Hofstra

Women’s Tennis: Hofstra

Volleyball: Northeastern