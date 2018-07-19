Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Thursday(7/19/18) with Wednesday Finals:NJBL Baseball World Series in Greensboro

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Thursday with Results from Wednesday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Today:Greensboro Grasshoppers(46-48) at Delmarva Shorebirds(51-42) 7:05pm

Wednesday:Greensboro Grasshoppers OFF

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:Forest City Owls at High Point-Thomasville HiToms(24-13) 7pm

Wednesday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 5, Asheboro Copperheads 4

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:HiToms Locos at Kernersville Bulldogs(28-9) 7pm at Glenn High School

Wednesday:Fuquay-Varina 15, Kernersville Bulldogs 7…Kernersville Bulldogs 6, Fuquay-Varina Twins 0…

American Legion:

Greensboro Red Wings(8-14) Season Complete

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Burlington Royals(7-21) at Bristol(12-15) 7pm

Wednesday:Burlington Royals 11, Bristol 0

Carolina League:

Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(58-38) at Carolina Mudcats(48-47) 7pm

Wednesday:Carolina Mudcats 5, Winston-Salem Dash 3

Greensboro Colt Baseball:

Regular Season is Complete and All-Stars games upcoming next week…..

Local Greensboro Colt Baseball end of the regular season tournament:

Wednesday Night:Northern Guilford 15, Western Guilford 0

We are thinking the NG-WG game could have been for the Tournament Title….All-Stars begin their games next week, on Wednesday July 25…

Northern defeated Dudley on Tuesday, 7-2….

Current/Most Recent Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:

(These should be the Final Regular Season Standings right here.)

Northern Guilford 13-1-1

Jamestown 12-4

Western Guilford 11-4-1

Morehead 9-3

Dudley 9-5

Northeast Guilford 9-6-1

Southern Alamance 8-4-1

Grimsley 8-6

Rockingham County 7-7-1

Reidsville 6-4

Western Alamance 6-6

Burlington Williams 5-8

Southern Guilford 4-9

Eastern Alamance 4-11

Page 1-9

Bartlett Yancey 1-15

Eastern Guilford 0-11-1

*****MJBL Inner City Baseball Classic for today:*****

12U

4:30 PM Barber Park— UBA Black Sox vs. Shiloh bronco JB

7:00 PM Barber Park— Shiloh bronco JB vs. Big Cats

15U

4:30 PM Smith— High School Buck Leonard All Stars vs. Illinois Panthers

7:00 PM Smith— High School Greensboro Bison vs. Buck Leonard All Stars

17U

9:00 AM Stoner White Stadium— Raleigh Athletics vs. Bridgeport Baseball

11:30 AM Stoner White Stadium— Next Level Smoke vs. Raleigh Raptors

2:00 PM Stoner White Stadium— Next Level Fire vs. Wakanda Warriors (mjbl richmond)

2:00 PM Leonard— Bridgeport Baseball vs. Red Sox Prime 17U

2:00 PM Grimsley High School— illinois Panthers vs. MJBL-Richmond

4:30 PM Ed Price Field— Greensboro Bison vs. Bowie Elite Blacksox

4:30 PM Stoner White Stadium— Wakanda Warriors (mjbl richmond) vs. Mitchell Marlins

7:00 PM Stoner White Stadium— Raleigh Raptors vs. Next Level Fire

19 U

9:00 AM Leonard— Camden Braves vs. Red Sox Prime 19U

9:00 AM Grimsley High School— Bridgeport Baseball vs. Charlotte Crushers

11:30 AM Grimsley High School— A’s Detroit vs. Charlotte Crushers

11:30 AM Leonard— Rocky Mt Mudcats vs. Philly Area Black Sox

4:30 PM Leonard— Red Sox Prime 19U vs. Bridgeport Baseball

7:00 PM Ed Price Field— Camden Braves vs. Rocky Mt Mudcats