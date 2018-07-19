Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Thursday(7/19/18) with Wednesday Finals:NJBL Baseball World Series in Greensboro
*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Thursday with Results from Wednesday’s games…*****
South Atlantic League:
Today:Greensboro Grasshoppers(46-48) at Delmarva Shorebirds(51-42) 7:05pm
Wednesday:Greensboro Grasshoppers OFF
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:Forest City Owls at High Point-Thomasville HiToms(24-13) 7pm
Wednesday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 5, Asheboro Copperheads 4
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:HiToms Locos at Kernersville Bulldogs(28-9) 7pm at Glenn High School
Wednesday:Fuquay-Varina 15, Kernersville Bulldogs 7…Kernersville Bulldogs 6, Fuquay-Varina Twins 0…
American Legion:
Greensboro Red Wings(8-14) Season Complete
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Burlington Royals(7-21) at Bristol(12-15) 7pm
Wednesday:Burlington Royals 11, Bristol 0
Carolina League:
Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(58-38) at Carolina Mudcats(48-47) 7pm
Wednesday:Carolina Mudcats 5, Winston-Salem Dash 3
Greensboro Colt Baseball:
Regular Season is Complete and All-Stars games upcoming next week…..
Local Greensboro Colt Baseball end of the regular season tournament:
Wednesday Night:Northern Guilford 15, Western Guilford 0
We are thinking the NG-WG game could have been for the Tournament Title….All-Stars begin their games next week, on Wednesday July 25…
Northern defeated Dudley on Tuesday, 7-2….
Current/Most Recent Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:
(These should be the Final Regular Season Standings right here.)
Northern Guilford 13-1-1
Jamestown 12-4
Western Guilford 11-4-1
Morehead 9-3
Dudley 9-5
Northeast Guilford 9-6-1
Southern Alamance 8-4-1
Grimsley 8-6
Rockingham County 7-7-1
Reidsville 6-4
Western Alamance 6-6
Burlington Williams 5-8
Southern Guilford 4-9
Eastern Alamance 4-11
Page 1-9
Bartlett Yancey 1-15
Eastern Guilford 0-11-1
*****MJBL Inner City Baseball Classic for today:*****
12U
4:30 PM Barber Park— UBA Black Sox vs. Shiloh bronco JB
7:00 PM Barber Park— Shiloh bronco JB vs. Big Cats
15U
4:30 PM Smith— High School Buck Leonard All Stars vs. Illinois Panthers
7:00 PM Smith— High School Greensboro Bison vs. Buck Leonard All Stars
17U
9:00 AM Stoner White Stadium— Raleigh Athletics vs. Bridgeport Baseball
11:30 AM Stoner White Stadium— Next Level Smoke vs. Raleigh Raptors
2:00 PM Stoner White Stadium— Next Level Fire vs. Wakanda Warriors (mjbl richmond)
2:00 PM Leonard— Bridgeport Baseball vs. Red Sox Prime 17U
2:00 PM Grimsley High School— illinois Panthers vs. MJBL-Richmond
4:30 PM Ed Price Field— Greensboro Bison vs. Bowie Elite Blacksox
4:30 PM Stoner White Stadium— Wakanda Warriors (mjbl richmond) vs. Mitchell Marlins
7:00 PM Stoner White Stadium— Raleigh Raptors vs. Next Level Fire
19 U
9:00 AM Leonard— Camden Braves vs. Red Sox Prime 19U
9:00 AM Grimsley High School— Bridgeport Baseball vs. Charlotte Crushers
11:30 AM Grimsley High School— A’s Detroit vs. Charlotte Crushers
11:30 AM Leonard— Rocky Mt Mudcats vs. Philly Area Black Sox
4:30 PM Leonard— Red Sox Prime 19U vs. Bridgeport Baseball
7:00 PM Ed Price Field— Camden Braves vs. Rocky Mt Mudcats
