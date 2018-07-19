One of the best Fireworks Shows in town and Interviews with K. Graves(EG), Oakes(EG), Smith(SWG) and Coach Todd Willert(East Forsyth HS) at the 2018 NCCA East-West All-Stars Football Game

The interviews and the Fireworks Show from the 2018 East-West All-Stars Football Game, inside Jamieson Stadium, on the campus of Grimsley High School….

Interviews with Kendyl Graves, Elizaiah Oakes, Drew Smith and then Coach Todd Willert follows the players, plus we have parts of the BIG Halftime Fireworks Show for you and it is one of the tops in town and be it, as it is different from the Greensboro Grasshoppers fireworks, this one, the one from the 2018 NCCA Football Game, really hits home…

Our first interview is with Kendyl Graves, offensive lineman from Eastern Guilford High School…

Our second interview with the football players comes from Elizaiah Oakes, defensive lineman from Eastern Gullford High School…

Our third interview is with Drew Smith, offensive lineman, from Southwest Guilford High School…

Up next we have Coach Todd Willert, the head coach at East Forsyth High School and the head coach of the West All-Stars football team…

Now it is time to get the Fireworks Show started and we have a good one for you…

Here is the Fireworks Show finale from last night's Football All-Stars Game…

