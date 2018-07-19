West tops in East in a tight one tonight/Wednesday night at the 2018 NCCA All-Stars Football Game:Local linemen did good and it was a good night for Coach Todd Willert(East Forsyth HS)

**********Game Report working in here with the West over the East in a tight one, 23-21….**********

Just walking back in the door and getting home right at Midnight, and the game we saw tonight/Wednesday evening at the 2018 NCCA East-West All-Stars Football game was good, entertaining and exciting…

Final Score from the East-West All-Stars Football Game;

West 23, East 21

We have the game story here tonight, plus game numbers and tomorrow we will be posting our video interviews with West head coach Todd Willert and the West Linemen from Guilford County and all three of them had large roles in the West victory…Kendyl Graves, from Eastern Guilford High School on the O-line and the long snapper for the West, Drew Smith, from Southwest Guilford, also on the O-line for the West team and Elizaiah Oakes from Eastern Guilford, who was working down in the trenches for the West, on the defensive line…

Drew Smith and Elizaiah Oakes were both replacement players and they ended up starting and winning the game for the West….

Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 Total East All-Stars 7 0 7 7 21 West All-Stars 3 0 14 6 23

Qtr Time Scoring play 1st 10:33 EAST - Justin Harrington 22 yd pass from Josh Jones (John Gliarmis kick), 5-80 1:27 01:38 WEST - Sage Costen 33 yd field goal, 11-65 5:06 3rd 08:07 EAST - Chris Coleman 44 yd pass from Josh Jones (John Gliarmis kick), 7-78 2:23 05:59 WEST - McKinley Nelson 4 yd run (Andrew McKay kick), 6-71 1:57 00:22 WEST - Cody Hendrix 4 yd fumble recovery (Andrew McKay kick) 4th 06:29 WEST - Tyler Landrum 57 yd pass from Gunnar Anderson (Andrew McKay kick failed), 4-76 2:11 00:15 EAST - Chris Coleman 15 yd pass from Zach Sabdo (Walker Gliarmis kick), 7-93 1:25

EAST WEST FIRST DOWNS 21 12 RUSHES-YARDS (NET) 32-81 25-55 PASSING YDS (NET) 269 259 Passes Att-Comp-Int 37-20-0 35-19-1 TOTALOFFENSE PLAYS-YARDS 69-350 60-314 Fumble Returns-Yards 0-0 1-4 Punt Returns-Yards 1-5 1-10 Kickoff Returns-Yards 3-35 1-27 Interception Returns-Yards 1-33 0-0 Punts (Number-Avg) 7-29.1 7-34.4 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-1 Penalties-Yards 8-84 10-123 Possession Time 21:37 26:23 Third-Down Conversions 2 of 13 4 of 14 Fourth-Down Conversions 0 of 3 1 of 2 Red-Zone Scores-Chances 1-3 2-3 Sacks By: Number-Yards 2-4 4-36

RUSHING: East All-Stars-Angelo Rooks 6-83; Kyeem Perry 8-18; Dalen Spruill 4-11; De’Trell Revis 2-1;Jaydin Dixon 2-minus 7; Zach Sabdo 2-minus 12; Josh Jones 8-minus 13.

West All-Stars-McKinley Nelson 5-29; Malik Sarratt 6-17; Dawson Williams 8-15; TEAM 1-minus 1; TJ Boyce 2-minus 2; Gunnar Anderson 3-minus 3.

PASSING: East All-Stars-Josh Jones 9-21-0-156; Zach Sabdo 11-15-0-113; Justin Harrington 0-1-0-0.

West All-Stars-Malik Sarratt 12-18-0-118; Gunnar Anderson 6-16-1-104; Ian Holder 1-1-0-37.

RECEIVING: East All-Stars-Chris Coleman 7-96; Justin Harrington 6-87; Jaydin Dixon 3-49; Kyeem Perry1-16; De’Trell Revis 1-10; Dalen Spruill 1-9; Jordan Mitchell 1-2.

West All-Stars-Tyler Landrum 5-97; Bernard Briley 5-91; Ian Holder 3-6; Dylan Bryan 2-49; AJ Hall 1-14; Cameron Bridges 1-2; Dawson Williams 1-1; TJ Boyce 1-minus 1.

INTERCEPTIONS: East All-Stars-Cameron Smith 1-33. West All-Stars-None.

FUMBLES: East All-Stars-De’Trell Revis 1-0; Josh Jones 1-1. West All-Stars-Malik Sarratt 1-1; Gunnar Anderson 1-0.

*****East All-Stars vs. West All-Stars*****

Date: Jul 18, 2018 • Site: Greensboro, N.C. • Stadium: Jamieson Stadium

Attendance: 5027

Kickoff time: 8:00 pm • End of Game: 11:11 pm • Total elapsed time: 3:11

Officials: Referee: Travis Keith; Umpire: Keith Marsh; Linesman: David Grimes;

Line judge: Darren Benge; Back judge: James Martin; Scorer: Guilford SID;

Temperature: 84 • Wind: 6 mph • Weather: clouds and sun

2018 North Carolina Coaches’ Association East-West All-Star

Game.

**********Tate Beaver (West All-Stars/Fred T Foard HS) was named

the game’s Defensive MVP. Tykel Landrum (West All-Stars/

Hendersonville) was named Offensive MVP.**********

SACKS (UA-A): East All-Stars-Andrew Becvar 2-0. West All-Stars-McKinley Nelson 2-0; Tate Beaver 1-0;Eli’Ziah Oakes 1-0.

TACKLES (UA-A): East All-Stars-Dorian Pickett 6-1; Chris Williams 4-2; Quantavius Randolph 4-0; Marcus Davis 4-0; Keaton Forbes 3-1; Solomon Beligotti 2-1; Baldwin Bell 2-0; Rasheed Martin, Jr

2-0; Andrew Becvar 2-0; Johnathon Terrell 2-0; Jordan Mitchell 1-1; Cameron Smith 1-1; De’Trell

Revis 1-1; Abe Rodriguez 0-2; Greg Walker 1-0; Jaydin Dixon 1-0.

West All-Stars-Tate Beaver 7-1; Tahee’r Wyatt 6-1; Ty Walker 4-2; Warren McClure 4-0; McKinley Nelson 3-1; Andrew McKay 3-0; Najee Williams 2-0; Cody Hendrix 2-0; Jabril Griffin 2-0; Chase Bennett 2-0; Eli’Ziah Oakes 2-0; Charles Tassinari 1-1; Devin Turner 0-2; Jaylan Miller 0-2; Bryce Blackwood 1-0; Josh Smith 1-0; Jerdon

Pressley 0-1; Bernard Briley 0-1.

*****Game Starters:*****

East All-Stars

Pos ## OFFENSE

QB 10 Josh Jones

RB 21 Angelo Rooks

WR 80 Justin Harrington

WR 5 Chris Coleman

WR 22 Jaydin Dixon

WR 8 Tion Mickens

LT 65 Josh King

LG 70 Chase Coulthard

C 72 Jacob Deering

RG 62 Greg Walker

RT 76 Alvin Grizzard

Pos ## DEFENSE

CB 18 Trevor Sledge

CB 26 Quantavius Randolph

S 14 Rasheed Martin, Jr

S 16 Cameron Smith

OLB 88 Jordan Mitchell

OLB 48 Dorian Pickett

ILB 37 Solomon Beligotti

ILB 40 Chris Williams

DE 75 Andrew Becvar

DE 71 Marcus Davis

NT 79 Johnathon Terrell

West All-Stars

Pos ## OFFENSE

QB 12 Malik Sarratt

RB 1 TJ Boyce

WR 14 Tyler Landrum

WR 22 Dawson Williams

WR 4 AJ Hall

WR 8 Bernard Briley

LT 72 Kendyl Graves

LG 78 Dalton Stepps

C 71 Chauncey Hill

RG 55 Drew Smith

RT 76 Max Cudd

Pos ## DEFENSE

NT 52 Jaylan Miller

DT 44 Devin Turner

DT 88 Najee Williams

OLB 33 McKinley Nelson

OLB 9 Tyrik Campbell

ILB 36 Charles Tassinari

ILB 42 Ty Walker

CB 2 Josh Smith

CB 3 Warren McClure

FS 21 Andrew McKay

SS 16 Jabril Griffin

East All-Stars: 6-Emannuel Lewis, 7-Dalen Spruill, 9-Jordan Mitchell, 12-Zach Sabdo, 17-De’Trell Revis,

25-Kyeem Perry, 27-Ethan McCray, 41-Baldwin Bell, 43-Keaton Forbes, 64-Jaelin Shaw, 66-Josh Latta,

74-Abe Rodriguez, 78-Justin Swinson, 84-Walker Gliarmis, 86-John Gliarmis.

West All-Stars: 6-Chase Bennett, 7-Gunnar Anderson, 10-Cody Hendrix, 11-Dylan Bryan, 15-Ian Holder,

17-Jaelon Maxie, 34-Tahee’r Wyatt, 45-Jerdon Pressley, 48-Tate Beaver, 51-Eli’Ziah Oakes, 60-Bryce Blackwood,

75-Dakota McLendon, 77-Colton Cochran, 80-Sage Costen, 85-Cameron Bridges.

The West took the opening kickoff on Wednesday night and on their initial drive the West could not get going, so they punted the ball away to the East and the East mounted a drive and they scored quickly on a Josh Jones 22-yard pass to Justin Harrington and with the John Gliarmis PAT kick good , the East was on the scoreboard first, they led 7-0, with 10:36 left to play in the first quarter, at the 2018 NCCA East-West All-Stars Football Game…

The West was getting good defensive pressure from Elizaiah Oakes and the former Eastern Guilford Wildcat picked up a key sack, from his West defensive line position…As the first quarter begins rolling, the West got rolling behind the running of QB Malik Sarratt(Shelby HS) and the passing from West QB Gunnar Anderson(Alexander Central HS)…

The West put together a scoring-drive and they got on the scoreboard with 1:38 left in the first quarter, on a Sage Costen(WS Reagan HS) 33-yard field goal….

As the first quarter came to a close, the score was East 7, West 3…

Tykel Landrum(Hendersonville HS) was making some big catches for the West offense and kept on making those grabs/receptions, all night long and he did have one drop, on a go route, that would have went for a West TD in the first half…

The West lost two players to injury in the first half, as TJ Boyce wentout of the game with a leg injury and did not return, as he had to spend the rest of his night on crutches, standing along the West sideline…West punter/kicker Sage Costen, took a costly hit while punting the football and just about got crushed on the hit that put out him out of the game for good, in the fist half….

The East came up with a big West fumble and the East recovered the fumbled football, at the West 16-yard line in the second quarter, and it looked as though the East would move in front, 14-3 right before halftime, but the West defense put up a brick wall and forced the East to attempt a field, with one second left in the first half of play, and the 26-yard FG kick from the East’ John Gliarmis missed wide left, leaving our halftime score at, East 7, West 3…

When the West got their hands on the football in the second half, they came out throwing the ball, with Gunnar Anderson and Tykel Landrum hooking up…Even with that early second half surge by the West, it didn’t take the East long to find the end zone, once they got their hands on the ball…

The East got some big runs out of Angelo Rooks, but the East really covered some ground, when they went to the air, with Josh Jones connecting with Justin Harrington, on a 15-yard catch up field, and then with 8:07 left in the 3rd quarter, it was Josh Jones to Chris Coleman, on a 44-yard pass for the TD, and the John Gliarmis kick was good making the score, East 14, West 3…

The West had seen about all that they could take at the stage of the game, and they decided to take control of a game that gave the indication, that it might be on the way to becoming an East route…

This is where the West really went to work…They completed a long 69-yard pass, with Malik Sarratt hooking up with Bernard Briley, and that moved the ball down to the 4-yard line, where the West runningback McKinley Nelson(Monroe HS) took it in from there for the touchdown…. The Andrew McKay(A.C. Reynolds HS) PAT kick was good and with 5:59 left to play in the 3rd quarter, our score is now, East 14, West 10…

From where I was standing and watching on the West sidelines, the 69-yard pass play is where the West team began to seize the momentum in the game…

When the West got the ball back on offense again there, as it was getting later in the 3rd quarter, the West offensive coach called for a Trick Play…The West went with a pass from QB Gunnar Anderson, to the man in the backfield, Ian Holder(Mount Airy HS) and then Holder tossed the ball 40 yards up the field to Dylan Bryan(Independence HS)…The Double-Pass play was a success….

The West got the ball down inside the East 15-yard line, but the West came up empty with an incomplete pass on 4th down, and the East took over on downs…

The West says never fear, we did not pass for the TD on our last possession, but we will now pull another trick out of our hats and we will score on defense…

Cody Hendrix(Davie County HS) recovers an East fumble down around the East four yard-line and ends up in the end zone with the football for a West touchdown and with the Andrew McKay PAT kick good, we see the West move ahead of the East for the first time in the football game, West 17, East 14, with 22 seconds left in the third quarter…

We then get to see the “Hit of the Night”, on the ensuing kickoff, as the West #33 McKinley Nelson hit the kickoff return man for the East so hard, the East runner almost saw his number come flying off of the back of his jersey….

As the East takes over on offense, we reach the end of the third quarter with the score, West 17, East 14….

Going into the 4th and final frame of the game, the West has taken over this event/the 2018 All-Star Football extravaganza….

The West says let’s load up the guns and go for it all, as then unleash a Gunnar Anderson to Tyler Landrum 57-yard TD pass, then the Andrew McKay PAT kick misses and with the failed kick, our score now reads, West 23, East 14, with 6:29 remaining in the contest…

As the East gets the ball back, hoping to mount a late drive, we see Josh Smith and McKinley Nelson both breaking up East passes for the West and late in the game, Nelson becomes a runner and he ends up playing both ways, in this All-Star game..Some kind of All-Star that Nelson..

It is getting late early and time for the East to take another shot at it and they do, this time East QB Zach Sabdo finding Chris Coleman on a 15-yard completion for a TD pass and with the Walker Gliarmis PAT kick, we have a two-point game on our hands, with just 15 seconds left in the ball game…West 23, East 21…

The East has time for maybe two more plays….The on-side kick, which they must recover, and then a field goal or a Hail Mary pass to the back of the end zone, to win the game…

The East runs out of options, but the West had their good hands men up on the line to receive the on-sides kickoff, but the East kicker, John Gliarmis, kicks the ball out-bounds on the kickoff and the West takes over with 15 seconds left in the game and they run one play and run out the clock, Game Over and the West wins it with your final score for the 2018 NCCA East-West All-Stars Football Game:

WEST 23, EAST 21….

Excellent coaching job turned in by West head coach Todd Willert and his coaching staff and again kudos to our Guilford County kids and the job they did along the offensive and defensive lines, in Kendyl Graves(Eastern Guilford HS), Elizaiah Oakes(Eastern Guilford HS) and Drew Smith(Southwest Guilford HS)….

Elizaiah Oakes and Drew Smith, were replacement players and were just added to the West roster at the end of last week, and they ended up playing key roles in this game and in the West victory…

Video interviews with all four of the above will be available here on Thursday morning….

Have a good evening/morning/day everyone….