Elon Men’s Golf Earns 2017-18 GCAA Team Academic Award

NORMAN, Okla. – For the fifth consecutive season, the Elon University men’s golf program has been recognized by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) as one of a record 222 teams across all three NCAA divisions, NAIA and NJCAA Division I and II programs for excellence in academics during the 2017-18 academic year.

Teams must submit GPAs of 3.00 or higher to earn GCAA All-Academic Team recognition. To be eligible for GCAA All-Academic Team honors, a university must submit the GPAs for each player on its official squad list for the academic year.

Elon was also selected as the winner of the CAA Men’s Golf Team Academic Excellence Award on Thursday, July 19, as they had the league’s highest team GPA for the sport in 2017-18.