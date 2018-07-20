Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Friday(7/20/18) with Thursday Finals:NJBL Baseball World Series continues in Greensboro

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Friday with Results from Thursday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Today:Greensboro Grasshoppers(47-48) at Delmarva Shorebirds(51-43) 7:05pm

Thursday:Greensboro Grasshoppers 1, Delmarva Shorebirds 0

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(24-14) at Gastonia Grizzlies 7:05pm

Thursday:Forest City Owls 10, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 5

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(29-9) OFF

Thursday:Kernersville Bulldogs 9, HiToms Locos 4

American Legion:

Greensboro Red Wings(8-14) Season Complete

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Burlington Royals(8-21) at Bristol(12-16) 7pm

Thursday:Burlington Royals 8, Bristol 4

Carolina League:

Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(58-39) at Carolina Mudcats(49-47) 7pm

Thursday:Carolina Mudcats 6, Winston-Salem Dash 5

Greensboro Colt Baseball:

Regular Season is Complete and All-Stars games upcoming next week…..

Local Greensboro Colt Baseball end of the regular season tournament:

Greensboro Colt Baseball Tournament Championship Game

Wednesday Night:Northern Guilford 15, Western Guilford 0

*****Northern Guilford Regular season and Tournament Champs.*****

+++++Slater Ward threw a No Hitter in Championship Game+++++

WP:Ward with 0 Runs/0 Hits/7 K’s…

Ben Kaiser(Northern) with 2 hits….Slater Ward(Northern with 2 hits…Trevor Watkins(Northern) with 3 BB’s…Tyler Cass(Northern) with 3 BB’s…

Owen Elwonger(Northern) with 3 RBI…Bryce King(Northern) and Slater Ward(Northern) with 4 Quality at Bats…

The NG-WG game was for the Tournament Title….All-Stars begin their games next week, on Wednesday July 25…

Northern defeated Dudley on Tuesday, 7-2….

Current/Most Recent Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:

(These should be the Final Regular Season Standings right here.)

Northern Guilford 13-1-1

Jamestown 12-4

Western Guilford 12-4-1

Morehead 9-3

Dudley 9-5

Northeast Guilford 9-6-1

Southern Alamance 8-4-1

Grimsley 8-6

Rockingham County 7-7-1

Reidsville 6-4

Western Alamance 6-6

Burlington Williams 5-8

Southern Guilford 4-9

Eastern Alamance 4-11

Page 1-9

Bartlett Yancey 1-15

Eastern Guilford 0-11-1

*****MJBL Inner City Baseball Classic for today:*****

CLICK HERE to get stats, standings, scores, scheduling and tournament updates…..

12U

4:30 PM Barber Park- Big Cats vs. UBA Black Sox

7:00 PM Barber ParK- Shiloh bronco JB vs. UBA Black Sox

15U

4:30 PM Smith High School- Buck Leonard All Stars at Greensboro Bison

7:00 PM Smith High School- Greensboro Bison vs. Illinois Panthers

17U

9:00 AM Leonard- Mitchell Marlins vs. Red Sox Prime 17U

9:00 AM Ed Price Field- Next Level Smoke vs. Illinois Panthers….Panthers win this game 17-1 and they are now (3-0) in the Tourney…

11:30 AM Ed Price Field- Next Level Smoke vs. Bridgeport Baseball

2:00 PM Stoner White Stadium— Next Level Fire vs. Wakanda Warriors (mjbl richmond)

11:30 AM Leonard- Mitchell Marlins vs. Raleigh Raptors

2:00 PM Stoner White Stadium- Bowie Elite Blacksox vs. illinois Panthers

2:00 PM Ed Price Field- Next Level Fire vs. Raleigh Athletics

2:00 PM Leonard- Greensboro Bison vs. Wakanda Warriors (mjbl richmond)

4:30 PM Leonard- Red Sox Prime 17U vs. Greensboro Bison

4:30 PM Stoner White Stadium- MJBL-Richmond vs. Bowie Elite Blacksox

7:00 PM Stoner White Stadium- Raleigh Athletics vs. MJBL-Richmond

19 U

9:00 AM Grimsley High School- Rocky Mt Mudcats vs. Bridgeport Baseball

11:30 AM Grimsley High School- Philly Area Black Sox vs. A’s Detroit

2:00 PM Grimsley High School- Charlotte Crushers vs. Red Sox Prime 19U

7:00 PM Leonard- A’s Detroit vs. Camden Braves