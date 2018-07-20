Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Friday(7/20/18) with Thursday Finals:NJBL Baseball World Series continues in Greensboro
*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Friday with Results from Thursday’s games…*****
South Atlantic League:
Today:Greensboro Grasshoppers(47-48) at Delmarva Shorebirds(51-43) 7:05pm
Thursday:Greensboro Grasshoppers 1, Delmarva Shorebirds 0
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(24-14) at Gastonia Grizzlies 7:05pm
Thursday:Forest City Owls 10, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 5
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(29-9) OFF
Thursday:Kernersville Bulldogs 9, HiToms Locos 4
American Legion:
Greensboro Red Wings(8-14) Season Complete
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Burlington Royals(8-21) at Bristol(12-16) 7pm
Thursday:Burlington Royals 8, Bristol 4
Carolina League:
Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(58-39) at Carolina Mudcats(49-47) 7pm
Thursday:Carolina Mudcats 6, Winston-Salem Dash 5
Greensboro Colt Baseball:
Regular Season is Complete and All-Stars games upcoming next week…..
Local Greensboro Colt Baseball end of the regular season tournament:
Greensboro Colt Baseball Tournament Championship Game
Wednesday Night:Northern Guilford 15, Western Guilford 0
*****Northern Guilford Regular season and Tournament Champs.*****
+++++Slater Ward threw a No Hitter in Championship Game+++++
WP:Ward with 0 Runs/0 Hits/7 K’s…
Ben Kaiser(Northern) with 2 hits….Slater Ward(Northern with 2 hits…Trevor Watkins(Northern) with 3 BB’s…Tyler Cass(Northern) with 3 BB’s…
Owen Elwonger(Northern) with 3 RBI…Bryce King(Northern) and Slater Ward(Northern) with 4 Quality at Bats…
The NG-WG game was for the Tournament Title….All-Stars begin their games next week, on Wednesday July 25…
Northern defeated Dudley on Tuesday, 7-2….
Current/Most Recent Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:
(These should be the Final Regular Season Standings right here.)
Northern Guilford 13-1-1
Jamestown 12-4
Western Guilford 12-4-1
Morehead 9-3
Dudley 9-5
Northeast Guilford 9-6-1
Southern Alamance 8-4-1
Grimsley 8-6
Rockingham County 7-7-1
Reidsville 6-4
Western Alamance 6-6
Burlington Williams 5-8
Southern Guilford 4-9
Eastern Alamance 4-11
Page 1-9
Bartlett Yancey 1-15
Eastern Guilford 0-11-1
*****MJBL Inner City Baseball Classic for today:*****
CLICK HERE to get stats, standings, scores, scheduling and tournament updates…..
12U
4:30 PM Barber Park- Big Cats vs. UBA Black Sox
7:00 PM Barber ParK- Shiloh bronco JB vs. UBA Black Sox
15U
4:30 PM Smith High School- Buck Leonard All Stars at Greensboro Bison
7:00 PM Smith High School- Greensboro Bison vs. Illinois Panthers
17U
9:00 AM Leonard- Mitchell Marlins vs. Red Sox Prime 17U
9:00 AM Ed Price Field- Next Level Smoke vs. Illinois Panthers….Panthers win this game 17-1 and they are now (3-0) in the Tourney…
11:30 AM Ed Price Field- Next Level Smoke vs. Bridgeport Baseball
2:00 PM Stoner White Stadium— Next Level Fire vs. Wakanda Warriors (mjbl richmond)
11:30 AM Leonard- Mitchell Marlins vs. Raleigh Raptors
2:00 PM Stoner White Stadium- Bowie Elite Blacksox vs. illinois Panthers
2:00 PM Ed Price Field- Next Level Fire vs. Raleigh Athletics
2:00 PM Leonard- Greensboro Bison vs. Wakanda Warriors (mjbl richmond)
4:30 PM Leonard- Red Sox Prime 17U vs. Greensboro Bison
4:30 PM Stoner White Stadium- MJBL-Richmond vs. Bowie Elite Blacksox
7:00 PM Stoner White Stadium- Raleigh Athletics vs. MJBL-Richmond
19 U
9:00 AM Grimsley High School- Rocky Mt Mudcats vs. Bridgeport Baseball
11:30 AM Grimsley High School- Philly Area Black Sox vs. A’s Detroit
2:00 PM Grimsley High School- Charlotte Crushers vs. Red Sox Prime 19U
7:00 PM Leonard- A’s Detroit vs. Camden Braves
