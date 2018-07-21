Bet it was a hot afternoon, but Josh Tobias(Boston Red Sox/Southeast Guilford HS) was on the comeback trail today for the Gulf Coast League Red Sox

Josh Tobias, from Southeast Guilford High School and the University of Florida Gators, hit the comeback trail today for the Boston Red Sox, going 1-2 at the plate, with a walk and one run scored for the Gulf Coast League Red Sox, in the GCL..

(Final score this afternoon was Gulf Coast League Red Sox 7, Gulf Coast League Twins 6.)…10 Innings

Today, July 21, marks Tobias first game back on the field since May 29 of this season, when he was playing with the Red Sox Double A team, the Portland, Maine Sea Dogs…

Josh was out for nearly two months on what some were saying was a bad hamstring injury and he first got hurt back in early May, missed a few games, maybe came back from injury too early, and went back on the DL for nearly two months…

Josh Tobias was back on the field today in a rehab start out in the hot July afternoon sun, down in Florida, in the Gulf Coast League….Josh was in lineup in the DH role today, but as time goes on, I think you will see the Red Sox have him gradually work back in at third base and possibly some at second base….

This is the fourth year/season of pro baseball for Josh Tobias with his first season spent with the short season Williamsport Crosscutters, in the New York-Penn League in 2015, then in 2016 Josh split his time with the Lakewood BlueClaws(South Atlantic League) and Clearwater Threshers in the Florida State League and then during the off-season between 2016 and 2017, Tobias got traded from the Philadelphia Phillies system/organization to the Boston Red Sox in the Clay Buchholz trade, so during the 2017 season, Josh began the year at Single A Salem(Va.), in the Red Sox’ system and then moved up quickly to the Portland Sea Dogs, the Red Sox Double A farm team…

Josh got off to a decent start with the Portland, Maine Sea Dogs this season and then the injuries took over and derailed his 2018 season, but hopefully, the injury-bug did not short-circuit his professional baseball career….

After nearly two months on the shelf, Josh Tobias has resumed his baseball career, on a rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League, and let’s all hope he is able to make a fast track, on back up to Portland, Maine, then on to the Pawtucket Red Sox(Triple A Boston) and finally, we wish for him a stop in Boston and onto the field, with the Boston Red Sox…

It has been sort of a tough road for Josh Tobias to make it to the top, but he has never laid down his bat and glove, the most important thing is he is still playing ball and the game has not left him yet…

Good luck to Josh Tobias, from Greensboro, N.C. and Southeast Guilford High School and keep your ears to ground, you might hear him heading to a home plate near you soon, and PLEASE make that a home plate on FOX TV……..