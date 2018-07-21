Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Saturday(7/21/18) with Friday Finals:NJBL Baseball World Series continues in Greensboro/WS Dash win Friday night, 17-0

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Saturday/Today with Results from Friday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Today:Greensboro Grasshoppers(47-49) at Delmarva Shorebirds(52-43) 7:05pm

Friday:Delmarva Shorebirds 3, Greensboro Grasshoppers 2

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:Gastonia Grizzlies at High Point-Thomasville HiToms(25-14) at 6pm

Friday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 6, Gastonia Grizzlies 3

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(29-9) at North Wake Fungo 5pm/7pm Doubleheader at Heritage High School, near Raleigh

Friday:Kernersville Bulldogs OFF

American Legion:

Greensboro Red Wings(8-14) Season Complete

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Burlington Royals(8-21) at Greenville, Tennessee(11-17) 7pm

Friday:Burlington Royals 10, Bristol 8…Game Suspended in the Top of the 10th Inning with two outs…Game to be completed on August 16

Carolina League:

Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(59-39) at Myrtle Beach Pelicans(46-51) 6:05pm

Friday:Winston-Salem Dash 17, Carolina Mudcats 0

Greensboro Colt Baseball:

Regular Season is Complete and All-Stars games upcoming next week…..

Local Greensboro Colt Baseball end of the regular season tournament:

Greensboro Colt Baseball Tournament Championship Game

Wednesday Night:Northern Guilford 15, Western Guilford 0

*****Northern Guilford Regular season and Tournament Champs.*****

+++++Slater Ward threw a No Hitter in Championship Game+++++

WP:Ward with 0 Runs/0 Hits/7 K’s…

Ben Kaiser(Northern) with 2 hits….Slater Ward(Northern with 2 hits…Trevor Watkins(Northern) with 3 BB’s…Tyler Cass(Northern) with 3 BB’s…

Owen Elwonger(Northern) with 3 RBI…Bryce King(Northern) and Slater Ward(Northern) with 4 Quality at Bats…

The NG-WG game was for the Tournament Title….All-Stars begin their games next week, on Wednesday July 25…

Northern defeated Dudley on Tuesday, 7-2….

Current/Most Recent Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:

(These should be the Final Regular Season Standings right here.)

Northern Guilford 13-1-1

Jamestown 12-4

Western Guilford 12-4-1

Morehead 9-3

Dudley 9-5

Northeast Guilford 9-6-1

Southern Alamance 8-4-1

Grimsley 8-6

Rockingham County 7-7-1

Reidsville 6-4

Western Alamance 6-6

Burlington Williams 5-8

Southern Guilford 4-9

Eastern Alamance 4-11

Page 1-9

Bartlett Yancey 1-15

Eastern Guilford 0-11-1

*****MJBL Inner City Baseball Classic for today:*****

12U

2:00 PM Barber Park- Big Cats vs. UBA Black Sox

4:30 PM Barber Park- Shiloh bronco JB vs. Bracket Winner B1

15U

2:00 PM Smith High School- Illinois Panthers vs. Buck Leonard All Stars

4:30 PM Smith High School- Greensboro Bison vs. Bracket Winner B1

17U

9:00 AM Stoner White Stadium- Illinois Panthers vs. Greensboro Bison

9:00 AM Leonard- Next Level Fire vs. Raleigh Athletics

11:30 AM Stoner White Stadium- Red Sox Prime 17U vs. MJBL-Richmond

11:30 AM Leonard- Mitchell Marlins vs. Next Level Smoke

11:30 AM Grimsley High School- Bracket Winner B3 vs. Bracket Winner B4

2:00 PM Grimsley High School- Bracket Winner B1 vs. Bracket Winner B2

19 U

9:00 AM Grimsley High School- Bridgeport Baseball vs. A’s Detroit

2:00 PM Leonard- Camden Braves vs. Rocky Mt Mudcats

2:00 PM Stoner White Stadium- Charlotte Crushers vs. Bracket Winner B1

4:30 PM Leonard- Red Sox Prime 19U vs. Philly Area Black Sox

7:00 PM Leonard- Bracket Winner B2 vs. Bracket Winner B3