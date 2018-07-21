Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Saturday(7/21/18) with Friday Finals:NJBL Baseball World Series continues in Greensboro/WS Dash win Friday night, 17-0
*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Saturday/Today with Results from Friday’s games…*****
South Atlantic League:
Today:Greensboro Grasshoppers(47-49) at Delmarva Shorebirds(52-43) 7:05pm
Friday:Delmarva Shorebirds 3, Greensboro Grasshoppers 2
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:Gastonia Grizzlies at High Point-Thomasville HiToms(25-14) at 6pm
Friday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 6, Gastonia Grizzlies 3
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(29-9) at North Wake Fungo 5pm/7pm Doubleheader at Heritage High School, near Raleigh
Friday:Kernersville Bulldogs OFF
American Legion:
Greensboro Red Wings(8-14) Season Complete
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Burlington Royals(8-21) at Greenville, Tennessee(11-17) 7pm
Friday:Burlington Royals 10, Bristol 8…Game Suspended in the Top of the 10th Inning with two outs…Game to be completed on August 16
Carolina League:
Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(59-39) at Myrtle Beach Pelicans(46-51) 6:05pm
Friday:Winston-Salem Dash 17, Carolina Mudcats 0
Greensboro Colt Baseball:
Regular Season is Complete and All-Stars games upcoming next week…..
Local Greensboro Colt Baseball end of the regular season tournament:
Greensboro Colt Baseball Tournament Championship Game
Wednesday Night:Northern Guilford 15, Western Guilford 0
*****Northern Guilford Regular season and Tournament Champs.*****
+++++Slater Ward threw a No Hitter in Championship Game+++++
WP:Ward with 0 Runs/0 Hits/7 K’s…
Ben Kaiser(Northern) with 2 hits….Slater Ward(Northern with 2 hits…Trevor Watkins(Northern) with 3 BB’s…Tyler Cass(Northern) with 3 BB’s…
Owen Elwonger(Northern) with 3 RBI…Bryce King(Northern) and Slater Ward(Northern) with 4 Quality at Bats…
The NG-WG game was for the Tournament Title….All-Stars begin their games next week, on Wednesday July 25…
Northern defeated Dudley on Tuesday, 7-2….
Current/Most Recent Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:
(These should be the Final Regular Season Standings right here.)
Northern Guilford 13-1-1
Jamestown 12-4
Western Guilford 12-4-1
Morehead 9-3
Dudley 9-5
Northeast Guilford 9-6-1
Southern Alamance 8-4-1
Grimsley 8-6
Rockingham County 7-7-1
Reidsville 6-4
Western Alamance 6-6
Burlington Williams 5-8
Southern Guilford 4-9
Eastern Alamance 4-11
Page 1-9
Bartlett Yancey 1-15
Eastern Guilford 0-11-1
*****MJBL Inner City Baseball Classic for today:*****
12U
2:00 PM Barber Park- Big Cats vs. UBA Black Sox
4:30 PM Barber Park- Shiloh bronco JB vs. Bracket Winner B1
15U
2:00 PM Smith High School- Illinois Panthers vs. Buck Leonard All Stars
4:30 PM Smith High School- Greensboro Bison vs. Bracket Winner B1
17U
9:00 AM Stoner White Stadium- Illinois Panthers vs. Greensboro Bison
9:00 AM Leonard- Next Level Fire vs. Raleigh Athletics
11:30 AM Stoner White Stadium- Red Sox Prime 17U vs. MJBL-Richmond
11:30 AM Leonard- Mitchell Marlins vs. Next Level Smoke
11:30 AM Grimsley High School- Bracket Winner B3 vs. Bracket Winner B4
2:00 PM Grimsley High School- Bracket Winner B1 vs. Bracket Winner B2
19 U
9:00 AM Grimsley High School- Bridgeport Baseball vs. A’s Detroit
2:00 PM Leonard- Camden Braves vs. Rocky Mt Mudcats
2:00 PM Stoner White Stadium- Charlotte Crushers vs. Bracket Winner B1
4:30 PM Leonard- Red Sox Prime 19U vs. Philly Area Black Sox
7:00 PM Leonard- Bracket Winner B2 vs. Bracket Winner B3
