How can you report that somebody was dead and they are still alive???:Reports Of Brickhouse Brown’s Passing Were Incorrect!!!

*****Here is the tweet from former professional wrestler B. Brian Blair on Saturday at Wrestling Inc.com:*****www.wrestlinginc.com

B Brian Blair

@Killerbee1B

So sad to report the passing of Brickhouse Brown today. Unfortunately when he found out that he had stage 2 prostate cancer, had no insurance, so was only being treated with pain meds. When the @CACReunion was asked, we were there. We need more awareness as 2 CAC’s mission.

The CAC is the Cauliflower Alley Club….

Wrestling Inc. headline:Brickhouse Brown Passes Away At 57

Updated Wrestling Inc. headline:Reports Of Brickhouse Brown’s Passing Were Incorrect

B. Brian Blair’s most recent tweet:Brick was dead but now he’s alive! Let me explain…..

Here is the Sunday update/tweet from the former Killer Bee, with Jumpin’ Jim Brunzell, B. Brian Blair……….

“Hello my friends!

Brick was dead but now he’s alive! Let me explain:

Got a call from Reggie B. Fine (one of Brick’s best friends) yesterday morning when he told me that Brick’s Biological Mother, Victoria Timmons, called him in tears and said “We just lost Fredrick” (Fredrick Seawright is Brick’s real name), then she asked Reggie to call me, KoKo B Ware and a couple others…about an hour later Ms. Timmons called me to say that she appreciated everything that Ya’ll (being the CAC/Cauliflower Alley Club) did for Brick and was crying…neither one of us could speak very much so we ended the call, both very upset.

I get a call last night from Victoria (Ms. Timmons) and she said that Brick was alive…I said WHAT? She then told me that when Brick’s eye’s were rolled back in his head with his mouth open and was lifeless…the Preacher came in (Hospice facility) and that they prayed…and she refused to leave until the Coroner got there and was done…about 30 minutes later she was sitting next to him with her eyes closed…exhausted after being up most of the past three days…and all of the sudden she heard “Mama, I’m Hungry”…her and the Hospice lady could not believe it and they hurried up and got him some chipped ice, as he had not eaten for almost 3 days…they wound up giving him some liquid food…she said that was the most he had eaten in almost two weeks at one time, although it took about 30 minutes for him to eat and be full…She said it is a “Miracle from God” and I believe her.

Got a call from Reggie B. Fine early this morning to tell me the same story…this is amazing and as accurate as the words that I just said…don’t know what will happen from here as it is in God’s hands, but it’s nothing short of a miracle, as far as I am concerned…so happy that I may be able to see him this Wednesday on the way to Iowa…changing my ticket back again to go through Jackson, MS.

On my way to meet some people, but will see your responses when I get back tonight.

Thank you all and God Bless,

Brian”

On former professional wrestler Brickhouse Brown from Wrestling Inc.com:

Debuting in 1982 in Texas, Brown worked for multiple promotions in the 80s and 90s including AWA, USWA, and the CWA where he would feud with Terry Funk, Scott Steiner, Jerry “The King” Lawler, and others. Brown reintroduced himself to a new generation of wrestling fans through shoot interviews about his time in pro wrestling.

This was how Wrestling Inc. closed their post:

Brickhouse Brown had some big battles with the wrestlers in World Class Championship Wrestling territory in Texas and I saw one of his matches on YouTube the other night, vs. Matt Borne…..