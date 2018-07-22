Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Sunday(7/22/18) with Saturday Finals:Final Day for the NJBL Baseball World Series in Greensboro(Greensboro Big Cats 12U CHAMPIONS !!!/Greensboro Bison 15U CHAMPIONS!!!)
*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Sunday/Today with Results from Saturday’s games…*****
South Atlantic League:
Today:Greensboro Grasshoppers(47-49) at Delmarva Shorebirds(52-43) Doubleheader beginning at 3:05pm
Saturday:Delmarva Shorebirds vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers Postponed due to rain…
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:Asheboro Copperheads at High Point-Thomasville HiToms(26-14) at 4pm
Saturday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 9, Gastonia Grizzlies 6
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:Carolina Pirates at Kernersville Bulldogs(31-9) 3pm/5:30pm Doubleheader at Glenn High School, in Kernersville
Saturday:Kernersville Bulldogs 3, North Wake Fungo 0…Kernersville 7, North Wake Fungo 5
American Legion:
Greensboro Red Wings(8-14) Season Complete
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Burlington Royals(8-21) at Greenville, Tennessee(11-17) 4pm
Friday:Burlington Royals at Greenville, Tennessee Postponed due to Wet Grounds
Carolina League:
Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(60-39) at Myrtle Beach Pelicans(46-52) 6:05pm
Saturday:Winston-Salem Dash 6, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 0
Greensboro Colt Baseball:
Regular Season is Complete and All-Stars games upcoming next week…..
Local Greensboro Colt Baseball end of the regular season tournament:
Greensboro Colt Baseball Tournament Championship Game
Last Wednesday Night:Northern Guilford 15, Western Guilford 0
*****Northern Guilford Regular season and Tournament Champs.*****
+++++Slater Ward threw a No Hitter in Championship Game+++++
WP:Ward with 0 Runs/0 Hits/7 K’s…
Ben Kaiser(Northern) with 2 hits….Slater Ward(Northern with 2 hits…Trevor Watkins(Northern) with 3 BB’s…Tyler Cass(Northern) with 3 BB’s…
Owen Elwonger(Northern) with 3 RBI…Bryce King(Northern) and Slater Ward(Northern) with 4 Quality at Bats…
The NG-WG game was for the Tournament Title….The Greensboro Green and Greensboro White Colt All-Stars begin their games this week, on Wednesday July 25…
Current Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:
(These should be the Final Regular Season Standings right here.)
Northern Guilford 13-1-1
Jamestown 12-4
Western Guilford 12-4-1
Morehead 9-3
Dudley 9-5
Northeast Guilford 9-6-1
Southern Alamance 8-4-1
Grimsley 8-6
Rockingham County 7-7-1
Reidsville 6-4
Western Alamance 6-6
Burlington Williams 5-8
Southern Guilford 4-9
Eastern Alamance 4-11
Page 1-9
Bartlett Yancey 1-15
Eastern Guilford 0-11-1
*****MJBL Inner City Baseball Classic for their final day of the 2018 tournament today:*****
CLICK HERE to get stats, standings, scores, scheduling and tournament updates…..
12U
CHAMPIONS: Greensboro Big Cats
**********Head coach Reggie Tatum**********
Games from Saturday…
2:00 PM Barber Park- Big Cats 13 vs. UBA Black Sox 3
4:30 PM Barber Park- Shiloh Bronco JB 2 vs. Big Cats 10
15U
Games from Saturday…
CHAMPIONS:Greensboro Bison
2:00 PM Smith High School- Illinois Panthers 15 vs. Buck Leonard All Stars 2
4:30 PM Smith High School- Greensboro Bison 17 vs. Illinois Panthers 16
17U
Sunday Game…Championship
10:00 AM Stoner White Stadium- Unbeaten Red Sox Prime(4-0) 17U vs. Next Level Fire(3-1)
19 U
Sunday Game…
12:30 PM Stoner White Stadium- Charlotte Crushers(3-0-1) vs. Bracket Winner B5
