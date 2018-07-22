Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Sunday(7/22/18) with Saturday Finals:Final Day for the NJBL Baseball World Series in Greensboro(Greensboro Big Cats 12U CHAMPIONS !!!/Greensboro Bison 15U CHAMPIONS!!!)

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Sunday/Today with Results from Saturday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Today:Greensboro Grasshoppers(47-49) at Delmarva Shorebirds(52-43) Doubleheader beginning at 3:05pm

Saturday:Delmarva Shorebirds vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers Postponed due to rain…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:Asheboro Copperheads at High Point-Thomasville HiToms(26-14) at 4pm

Saturday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 9, Gastonia Grizzlies 6

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Carolina Pirates at Kernersville Bulldogs(31-9) 3pm/5:30pm Doubleheader at Glenn High School, in Kernersville

Saturday:Kernersville Bulldogs 3, North Wake Fungo 0…Kernersville 7, North Wake Fungo 5

American Legion:

Greensboro Red Wings(8-14) Season Complete

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Burlington Royals(8-21) at Greenville, Tennessee(11-17) 4pm

Friday:Burlington Royals at Greenville, Tennessee Postponed due to Wet Grounds

Carolina League:

Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(60-39) at Myrtle Beach Pelicans(46-52) 6:05pm

Saturday:Winston-Salem Dash 6, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 0

Greensboro Colt Baseball:

Regular Season is Complete and All-Stars games upcoming next week…..

Local Greensboro Colt Baseball end of the regular season tournament:

Greensboro Colt Baseball Tournament Championship Game

Last Wednesday Night:Northern Guilford 15, Western Guilford 0

*****Northern Guilford Regular season and Tournament Champs.*****

+++++Slater Ward threw a No Hitter in Championship Game+++++

WP:Ward with 0 Runs/0 Hits/7 K’s…

Ben Kaiser(Northern) with 2 hits….Slater Ward(Northern with 2 hits…Trevor Watkins(Northern) with 3 BB’s…Tyler Cass(Northern) with 3 BB’s…

Owen Elwonger(Northern) with 3 RBI…Bryce King(Northern) and Slater Ward(Northern) with 4 Quality at Bats…

The NG-WG game was for the Tournament Title….The Greensboro Green and Greensboro White Colt All-Stars begin their games this week, on Wednesday July 25…

Current Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:

(These should be the Final Regular Season Standings right here.)

Northern Guilford 13-1-1

Jamestown 12-4

Western Guilford 12-4-1

Morehead 9-3

Dudley 9-5

Northeast Guilford 9-6-1

Southern Alamance 8-4-1

Grimsley 8-6

Rockingham County 7-7-1

Reidsville 6-4

Western Alamance 6-6

Burlington Williams 5-8

Southern Guilford 4-9

Eastern Alamance 4-11

Page 1-9

Bartlett Yancey 1-15

Eastern Guilford 0-11-1

*****MJBL Inner City Baseball Classic for their final day of the 2018 tournament today:*****

12U

CHAMPIONS: Greensboro Big Cats

**********Head coach Reggie Tatum**********

Games from Saturday…

2:00 PM Barber Park- Big Cats 13 vs. UBA Black Sox 3

4:30 PM Barber Park- Shiloh Bronco JB 2 vs. Big Cats 10

15U

Games from Saturday…

CHAMPIONS:Greensboro Bison

2:00 PM Smith High School- Illinois Panthers 15 vs. Buck Leonard All Stars 2

4:30 PM Smith High School- Greensboro Bison 17 vs. Illinois Panthers 16

17U

Sunday Game…Championship

10:00 AM Stoner White Stadium- Unbeaten Red Sox Prime(4-0) 17U vs. Next Level Fire(3-1)

19 U

Sunday Game…

12:30 PM Stoner White Stadium- Charlotte Crushers(3-0-1) vs. Bracket Winner B5