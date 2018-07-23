2018 Colt 16U East Zone Championship Begins this Wednesday in Stoner-White Stadium at Jaycee Park
The 2018 Colt Baseball 16U East Zone Tournament begins this Wednesday in Stoner-White Stadium, at Jaycee Park, in Greensboro……
*****Game One on Wednesday:*****
Greensboro Green vs. Kempsville, Virginia 6pm
*****Game Two on Wednesday:*****
Greensboro White vs. Brooklyn, New York 8pm
Round Two on Thursday at 6pm, Round Three on Friday at 3pm and the Championship will be on Saturday, at 12 Noon….
CLICK HERE for the Brackets and Games for this year’s Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament…..
2018 COLT 16U EAST ZONE Championship
Teams
GREENSBORO GREEN
GREENSBORO WHITE
KEMPSVILLE
BROOKLYN, NY
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Tournament Director
Jonathan Steele, j.steele@pony.org
Tournament Location
Stoner-White Stadium, Jaycee Park, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455
Champion advances to World Series in Marion, IL
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.