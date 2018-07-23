2018 Colt 16U East Zone Championship Begins this Wednesday in Stoner-White Stadium at Jaycee Park

The 2018 Colt Baseball 16U East Zone Tournament begins this Wednesday in Stoner-White Stadium, at Jaycee Park, in Greensboro……

*****Game One on Wednesday:*****

Greensboro Green vs. Kempsville, Virginia 6pm

*****Game Two on Wednesday:*****

Greensboro White vs. Brooklyn, New York 8pm

Round Two on Thursday at 6pm, Round Three on Friday at 3pm and the Championship will be on Saturday, at 12 Noon….

CLICK HERE for the Brackets and Games for this year’s Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament…..

2018 COLT 16U EAST ZONE Championship

Teams

GREENSBORO GREEN

GREENSBORO WHITE

KEMPSVILLE

BROOKLYN, NY

YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Tournament Director

Jonathan Steele, j.steele@pony.org

Tournament Location

Stoner-White Stadium, Jaycee Park, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455

Champion advances to World Series in Marion, IL