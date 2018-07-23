ACC Football Order of Finish for the 2018 Season:Preseason Predictions from the ACC Media:Clemson and Miami #1/N.C. State top local team

From the ACC Media voters at the recent ACC Operation Football in Charlotte, N.C., with the Clemson Tigers and Miami Hurricanes picked to finish first in their respective divisions, and play for the ACC Football Championship in Charlotte, in December, at Bank of America Stadium….

Shouldn’t the game really be played in Greensboro, since we are the home city of the Atlantic Coast Conference offices????? Bring in some extra seats and play the game at Aggie Stadium….You raise/elevate the capacity to 30,000 seats at N.C. A&T, and sell the game out in 30 minutes and then show the LIVE game on Pay-Per-View…Isn’t that the way to go and the way things are trending these days???

Here is how things are looking going into the new season……

Atlantic Division

1. Clemson

2. Florida State

3. NC State

4. Boston College

5. Louisville

6. Wake Forest

7. Syracuse

Coastal Division

1. Miami

2. Virginia Tech

3. Georgia Tech

4. Duke

5. Pitt

6. North Carolina

7. Virginia