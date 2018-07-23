August 2nd High Point Baseball BB&T Point Progress Party

COOL OFF FROM THE “DOG DAYS” OF SUMMER WITH A “THIRSTY THURSDAY”!

Latest BB&T Point Progress Party to Feature “Yappy Hour”

High Point, NC – The High Point Rockers will be hosting their third BB&T Point Progress Party on Thursday, August 2 nd with a special “Dog Days of Summer” theme. It will also be the first of many “Thirsty Thursdays” at BB&T Point with a special mystery craft beer on sale for just $3. The event will take place from 6PM to 8PM at the intersection of Church Avenue and North Elm Street in downtown High Point.

The free, community-wide event will help give fans a taste of what to expect on a regular basis when the High Point Rockers begin play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball next spring. During each Rockers’ home game in 2019, it will be “Pups in the Park” where even the furriest of four-legged fans can enjoy BB&T Point. The “Dog Days of Summer” event slated for August 2 nd will include contests for the best-dressed dog, longest stay, and the best “Dog-leganger” look-a-likes. All of which will include a prize package containing two tickets to the Rockers inaugural home game in their inaugural season. In addition, the first 100 fans to arrive will receive a free Rockers yard sign, which proved to be a very popular giveaway on July 12 th , when the team also quickly gave away 100 free yard signs.

“Come enjoy ‘Yappy Hour’,” said Ken Lehner, High Point Rockers Team President. “Minor league baseball is all about quality time with friends and family. Nowadays, dogs qualify as both friends and family in most, if not all, households.”

In keeping with each prior BB&T Point Progress Party, those who attend will be able to tour the construction site of the future home of the Rockers. After being able to check out the eventual home dugout, as well as experience front row seats on the third base line, this tour will give fans the chance to view the visiting clubhouse.

Season ticket deposits for both Catalyst Club Members and Founding Season Ticket Holders will be taken, while official High Point Rockers merchandise will also be on sale to the public. Additionally, food, entertainment and inflatables will be on hand for all to enjoy. The additional dates for the BB&T Point Progress Parties are, September 6 th and October 4 th . The themes and tour destinations for those BB&T Point Progress Parties will be announced closer to each party date. For ongoing updates and more information, please slide to HighPointRockers.com. Or visit Facebook at @HighPointBaseball, Instagram at @HighPointRockers, and Twitter at @HPproBaseball.

About High Point Baseball, Inc

High Point Baseball aka the High Point Rockers will begin their inaugural season in the Atlantic League in 2019 in a brand new approximately $36M downtown ballpark named BB&T Point. Expected to enhance the rich baseball history in North Carolina, High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America. High Point Baseball is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable family entertainment experiences for the Triad of North Carolina. Look for exciting upcoming announcements regarding the name of the manager and mascot. In addition, season ticket deposits are currently being accepted, while corporate

partnerships are currently being negotiated.

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

The Atlantic League has been a leader in professional baseball and a gateway to Major League Baseball since 1998. Over 38 million fans have attended Atlantic League games and more than 900 players and 50 managers and coaches have joined MLB organizations directly from the ALPB. The Atlantic League emphasizes winning baseball games, showcasing the talent of top-caliber players and offering affordable family entertainment.

For more information regarding the Atlantic League, please visit www.atlanticleague.com .