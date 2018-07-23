Elon to Participate in Annual CAA Football Media Day

RICHMOND, Va. – CAA Football season will officially kick off on Tuesday, July 24, with the league’s annual Media Day from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. Representing Elon at this year’s event will be head coach Curt Cignetti, senior offensive lineman Alex Higgins and senior linebacker Warren Messer.

All 12 CAA Football head coaches and two student-athletes from each school will be in attendance to meet with members of the media and participate in a variety of activities. Coverage of the event is headlined by Media Day Live, a preview show hosted by Bobby Broyles and Brandon Noble, which can be seen live on the CAA Football Twitter page at 9:45 a.m. Cignetti and Messer will join the live show at 10:44 a.m.

Media Day gets underway at 9 a.m. with opening remarks from CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio and the announcement of the preseason all-conference team and predicted order of finish. The opening program can also be seen on Twitter.

Providing the keynote address will be Arthur Moats, a former James Madison University standout who has played linebacker in the NFL for the past eight seasons with the Buffalo Bills (2010-13) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17). Moats was a dominant force on the Dukes’ defensive line from 2006-09. In 2009, he earned first-team All-America accolades, was chosen as the CAA Defensive Player of the Year and won the Buck Buchanan Award as the nation’s top defensive player after recording 90 total tackles, 11 sacks and a nation’s-best 23.5 tackles for loss. Moats did not miss a game during his JMU career and registered 218 tackles, 48.5 tackles for loss and 29 sacks.

Moats was selected by Buffalo in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL?Draft and has seen action in 121 career NFL games with 45 starts. He’s recorded more than 200 tackles and 16.5 sacks. Moats has also been a role model off the field. He was the Bills’ nominee for NFL Man of the Year in 2013 for his work with multiple Buffalo-area non-profit organizations. In 2017, he was the Steelers’ nominee for the Salute to Service Award, which recognizes NFL personnel who demonstrate exemplary commitment for honoring and supporting the military community. Moats has also been involved the NFL’s Play 60 program and has hosted free football/cheerleader skills camps near his home in the Tidewater area of Virginia.

Join the social conversation by using the official hashtag #CAAFB and Elon football's hashtag #FindTheEdge.

There will be extensive coverage of CAA Football Media Day through the league’s Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat accounts. CAA Football Media Day Central at CAAFootball.com will provide a hub of news and information throughout the day and interview segments with coaches and student-athletes will also be available.