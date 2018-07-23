Elon Women’s Lacrosse Places Six on IWLCA Academic Honor Roll

ELON, N.C. – Elon University women’s lacrosse had six student-athletes named to the annual Zag Sports Division I Academic Honor Roll released by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Monday, July 23.

Elon’s 2018 honorees include Stephanie Asher, Jacie Cooper, Bridget Lamb, Erin Morsheimer, Kira Oberle and Stephanie Thomson. Five of the six honorees graduated in May with degrees while Morsheimer will be a senior on the 2019 team. Asher, Cooper, Oberle and Thomson all picked up the honor for the second time in as many year. For Lamb and Morsheimer, this marks their first time on the honor roll.

Additionally, Elon has now been named an Academic Honor Squad for the fifth-straight year, meaning the program has made the list in each of its five years of competition to date.

The IWLCA recognized student-athletes from 105 different DI institutions on this year’s honor roll while 103 teams were named honor squads. All student-athletes were nominated by their schools, have achieved at least junior status academically and hold a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Zag Sports IWLCA Division I Academic Honor Roll Honorees

Stephanie Asher – Exercise Science/Psychology

Jacie Cooper – Applied Mathematics/Psychology and Coaching

Bridget Lamb – International Business/Spanish

Erin Morsheimer – Sport and Event Management/Business Administration and Psychology

Kira Oberle – Exercise Science/Psychology

Stephanie Thomson – Marketing