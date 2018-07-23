High School Football 7 on 7 Games Updated for this week

+++++Let us know if you have seen or heard of 7 on 7 passing games that might be coming up this week…Top Guilford County teams for the upcoming 2018 season and would say Page #1, Dudley #2 and then maybe Southeast Guilford #3 and then after that it will become anyone’s guess?????+++++

Southwest Guilford will still be good, Eastern Guilford lost a lot, but still has some key players coming back, Ragsdale has been coming on, Northeast Guilford has been another up-and-comer and then we still have to go to work and do some more digging…..

As for this week…….

The East-West All-Star Game is complete and with a new week upon us, the high school dead period set aside for All-Stars Week is over and it is time for the local schools to back down to the basics of football work, with area practices set to begin in earnest next week/Midnight July 31…

Here are the area 7 on 7 games we see on tap for this week, as we look down the road with just one week of the Off-Season remaining and the “real deal” ready to kick in next week….

*****7 on 7’s for this week:*****

Today Monday July 23:

Southern Guilford at Eastern Randolph 9am

Tuesday July 24:

Trinity, Walkertown at High Point Central 10am

Wednesday July 25:

Northern Guilford, Western Guilford at Southeast Guilford 6pm