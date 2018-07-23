HPU Women’s Lacrosse and Five Panthers Earn IWLCA Academic Honors

HIGH POINT — The High Point University women’s lacrosse team has been recognized as an IWLCA Zag Sports Academic Honor Squad for the 2017-18 academic year. In addition, class of 2018 graduates Erin Ilchuk, Darla Poulin and Brooke Stevens and rising seniors Meredith Chapman and Valerie Pelling have been named to the IWLCA 2017 Zag Sports Division I Academic Honor Roll.

It marks the fifth-consecutive season the Panthers have earned the team accolade. Across NCAA Division I, II, III and NAIA, 339 schools were recognized. The Panthers have a cumulative GPA of 3.35, which is the highest mark in program history.

This academic success comes in conjunction with great accomplishments on the field, as the Panthers captured the Big South regular season and tournament champions.

Chapman was a 2018 All-Big South First-Team honoree, tied for second on the team with 39 ground balls and third on the squad with 48 draw controls. Chapman has a 3.95 cumulative GPA and is majoring in biology.

Ilchuk scored 12 goals and 14 points and picked up a career-high 22 ground balls for the Panthers. She graduated from HPU with a degree in strategic communication with a cumulative GPA of 3.52.

Pelling had six goals, seven points and six ground balls, all career highs, in 14 appearances. She holds a 3.74 cumulative GPA and is majoring in business administration.

Poulin finished 2018 with 27 goals and eight assists in eight games before an injury cut short her final season with the Purple & White. She graduated with a cumulative GPA of 3.55 and graduated with a degree in business administration.

Stevens finished her career with 175 points, fourth-most in school history. The All-Big South First-Team selection tied the school record with 87 points on 37 goals and an HPU-record 50 assists. She graduated with a degree in exercise science and a 3.94 GPA.

To qualify for the team honor, the women’s lacrosse team must have posted a 3.0 or higher team GPA for the academic year.

To be eligible for the honor roll, student-athletes must be a junior, senior, or graduate student and have earned a cumulative academic GPA of 3.50 or greater.