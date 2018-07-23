Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Monday(7/23/18) with Sunday Finals:Results from the NJBL Baseball World Series(Greensboro Big Cats 12U CHAMPIONS/Greensboro Bison 15U CHAMPIONS/Red Sox Prime 17U CHAMPIONS/Charlotte Crushers 19U CHAMPIONS)
*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Monday/Today with Results from Sunday’s games…*****
South Atlantic League:
Tonight:Greensboro Grasshoppers(48-50) at Lakewood BlueClaws(59-39) 7:05pm
Sunday:Delmarva Shorebirds 4, vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers 3….Greensboro Grasshoppers 1, Delmarva Shorebirds 0
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(27-14) OFF
Sunday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 11, Asheboro Copperheads 6
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:Deep River MudDogs at Kernersville Bulldogs(33-9) 7pm at Glenn High School, in Kernersville
Sunday:Kernersville Bulldogs 3, Carolina Pirates 0…Kernersville Bulldogs 5, Carolina Pirates 2
American Legion:
Greensboro Red Wings(8-14) Season Complete
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Burlington Royals(9-22) at Greenville, Tennessee(12-18) 7pm
Sunday:Burlington Royals 9, Greenville 2…Greensville 6, Burlington Royals 1
Carolina League:
Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(61-39) at Myrtle Beach Pelicans(46-53) 7:05pm
Sunday:Winston-Salem Dash 7, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2
Greensboro Colt Baseball:
Regular Season is Complete and All-Stars games are coming up this week…..East Zone Tournament begins on Wednesday….
Local Greensboro Colt Baseball end of the regular season tournament:
Greensboro Colt Baseball Tournament Championship Game
Last Wednesday Night:Northern Guilford 15, Western Guilford 0
*****Northern Guilford Regular season and Tournament Champs.*****
+++++Slater Ward threw a No Hitter in Championship Game+++++
WP:Ward with 0 Runs/0 Hits/7 K’s…
Ben Kaiser(Northern) with 2 hits….Slater Ward(Northern with 2 hits…Trevor Watkins(Northern) with 3 BB’s…Tyler Cass(Northern) with 3 BB’s…
Owen Elwonger(Northern) with 3 RBI…Bryce King(Northern) and Slater Ward(Northern) with 4 Quality at Bats…
The NG-WG game was for the Tournament Title….The Greensboro Green and Greensboro White Colt All-Stars begin their games this week, on Wednesday July 25…
Current Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:
(These should be the Final Regular Season Standings right here.)
Northern Guilford 13-1-1
Jamestown 12-4
Western Guilford 12-4-1
Morehead 9-3
Dudley 9-5
Northeast Guilford 9-6-1
Southern Alamance 8-4-1
Grimsley 8-6
Rockingham County 7-7-1
Reidsville 6-4
Western Alamance 6-6
Burlington Williams 5-8
Southern Guilford 4-9
Eastern Alamance 4-11
Page 1-9
Bartlett Yancey 1-15
Eastern Guilford 0-11-1
*****MJBL Inner City Baseball Classic from their final days of the 2018 tournament:*****
12U
CHAMPIONS: Greensboro Big Cats
**********Head coach Reggie Tatum**********
Games from Saturday…
2:00 PM Barber Park- Big Cats 13 vs. UBA Black Sox 3
4:30 PM Barber Park- Big Cats 10, Shiloh Bronco JB 2
15U
Games from Saturday…
CHAMPIONS:Greensboro Bison
2:00 PM Smith High School- Illinois Panthers 15 vs. Buck Leonard All Stars 2
4:30 PM Smith High School- Greensboro Bison 17 vs. Illinois Panthers 16
17U
Champions:Red Sox Prime
Sunday Game…Championship
Red Sox Prime 6, Next Level Fire 1
19 U
Champions:Charlotte Crushers
Sunday Game…Championship
Charlotte Crushers 6, Camden Braves 1
