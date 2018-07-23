Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Monday(7/23/18) with Sunday Finals:Results from the NJBL Baseball World Series(Greensboro Big Cats 12U CHAMPIONS/Greensboro Bison 15U CHAMPIONS/Red Sox Prime 17U CHAMPIONS/Charlotte Crushers 19U CHAMPIONS)

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Monday/Today with Results from Sunday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Tonight:Greensboro Grasshoppers(48-50) at Lakewood BlueClaws(59-39) 7:05pm

Sunday:Delmarva Shorebirds 4, vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers 3….Greensboro Grasshoppers 1, Delmarva Shorebirds 0

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(27-14) OFF

Sunday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 11, Asheboro Copperheads 6

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Deep River MudDogs at Kernersville Bulldogs(33-9) 7pm at Glenn High School, in Kernersville

Sunday:Kernersville Bulldogs 3, Carolina Pirates 0…Kernersville Bulldogs 5, Carolina Pirates 2

American Legion:

Greensboro Red Wings(8-14) Season Complete

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Burlington Royals(9-22) at Greenville, Tennessee(12-18) 7pm

Sunday:Burlington Royals 9, Greenville 2…Greensville 6, Burlington Royals 1

Carolina League:

Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(61-39) at Myrtle Beach Pelicans(46-53) 7:05pm

Sunday:Winston-Salem Dash 7, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2

Greensboro Colt Baseball:

Regular Season is Complete and All-Stars games are coming up this week…..East Zone Tournament begins on Wednesday….

Local Greensboro Colt Baseball end of the regular season tournament:

Greensboro Colt Baseball Tournament Championship Game

Last Wednesday Night:Northern Guilford 15, Western Guilford 0

*****Northern Guilford Regular season and Tournament Champs.*****

+++++Slater Ward threw a No Hitter in Championship Game+++++

WP:Ward with 0 Runs/0 Hits/7 K’s…

Ben Kaiser(Northern) with 2 hits….Slater Ward(Northern with 2 hits…Trevor Watkins(Northern) with 3 BB’s…Tyler Cass(Northern) with 3 BB’s…

Owen Elwonger(Northern) with 3 RBI…Bryce King(Northern) and Slater Ward(Northern) with 4 Quality at Bats…

The NG-WG game was for the Tournament Title….The Greensboro Green and Greensboro White Colt All-Stars begin their games this week, on Wednesday July 25…

Current Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:

(These should be the Final Regular Season Standings right here.)

Northern Guilford 13-1-1

Jamestown 12-4

Western Guilford 12-4-1

Morehead 9-3

Dudley 9-5

Northeast Guilford 9-6-1

Southern Alamance 8-4-1

Grimsley 8-6

Rockingham County 7-7-1

Reidsville 6-4

Western Alamance 6-6

Burlington Williams 5-8

Southern Guilford 4-9

Eastern Alamance 4-11

Page 1-9

Bartlett Yancey 1-15

Eastern Guilford 0-11-1

*****MJBL Inner City Baseball Classic from their final days of the 2018 tournament:*****

CLICK HERE to get stats, standings, scores, scheduling and tournament updates…..

12U

CHAMPIONS: Greensboro Big Cats

**********Head coach Reggie Tatum**********

Games from Saturday…

2:00 PM Barber Park- Big Cats 13 vs. UBA Black Sox 3

4:30 PM Barber Park- Big Cats 10, Shiloh Bronco JB 2

15U

Games from Saturday…

CHAMPIONS:Greensboro Bison

2:00 PM Smith High School- Illinois Panthers 15 vs. Buck Leonard All Stars 2

4:30 PM Smith High School- Greensboro Bison 17 vs. Illinois Panthers 16

17U

Champions:Red Sox Prime

Sunday Game…Championship

Red Sox Prime 6, Next Level Fire 1

19 U

Champions:Charlotte Crushers

Sunday Game…Championship

Charlotte Crushers 6, Camden Braves 1