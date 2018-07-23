North Carolina American Legion State Tournament Schedule Announced:Games at Finch Field, HPU, and UNCG
North Carolina American Legion State Tournament Schedule Announced
The 2018 North Carolina American Legion State Baseball Tournament, hosted by the Post 87 HiToms, will split the eight participating teams into two pools, Stars and Stripes, and across three sites throughout the Triad: Finch Field, Coy Willard Stadium, and UNCG Baseball Stadium.
Below is the full tournament schedule:
Pool Play
Stars Pool:
Area II Champion: Wilmington Post 10
Area IV Champion: TBD^
Area I Runner-Up: Garner Nationals
Area III Runner-Up: Post 87 HiToms
Stripes Pool:
Area I Champion: Pitt County Post 39
Area III Champion: Rowan County
Area II Runner-Up: Whiteville Post 139
Area IV Runner-Up: TBD^
^The Area IV Championship will be decided tonight between Shelby and Caldwell County
Semi-Final Qualification Formula (Tie-Breaker System)
Thursday July 26th
Finch Field* – Stars Pool
4 pm – Wilmington Post 10 vs. Garner Nationals (Visitor)
7 pm – Area 4 Champion TBD (Home) vs. Post 87 HiToms (Visitor)
Coy Willard Stadium – Stripes Pool
(High Point University – One University Parkway High Point, NC 27268)
4 pm – Pitt County Post 39 (Home) vs. Whiteville Post 139 (Visitor)
7 pm – Rowan County (Home) vs. Area 4 Runner-Up TBD (Visitor)
Friday July 27th
Finch Field- Stripes Pool
4 pm – Whiteville Post 139 vs. Area 4 Runner-Up TBD
7 pm – Pitt County Post 39 vs. Rowan County
UNCG Baseball Stadium – Stars Pool
(1509 Walker Ave, Greensboro, NC 27412)
4 pm – Post 87 HiToms vs. Garner Nationals
7 pm – Wilmington Post 10 vs. Area 4 Champion TBD
Saturday July 28th
Finch Field – Stars Pool
4 pm – Area 4 Champion TBD vs. Garner Nationals
7 pm – Post 87 HiToms vs. Wilmington Post 10
UNCG Baseball Stadium- Stripes Pool
4 pm – Whiteville Post 139 vs. Rowan County
7 pm – Area 4 Runner-Up TBD vs. Pitt County Post 39
*****Semi-Finals*****
Sunday July 29th
Finch Field
4 pm – Stripes #1 vs. Stars #2
7 pm – Stars #1 vs. Stripes #2
Championship
**********Monday July 30th**********
Finch Field
4 pm – Semi-Final Qualifiers
*All Games Hosted at Finch Field will be broadcast live through HiTomTV at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/cplhitoms/
