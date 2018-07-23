North Carolina American Legion State Tournament Schedule Announced:Games at Finch Field, HPU, and UNCG

North Carolina American Legion State Tournament Schedule Announced

The 2018 North Carolina American Legion State Baseball Tournament, hosted by the Post 87 HiToms, will split the eight participating teams into two pools, Stars and Stripes, and across three sites throughout the Triad: Finch Field, Coy Willard Stadium, and UNCG Baseball Stadium.

Below is the full tournament schedule:

Pool Play

Stars Pool:

Area II Champion: Wilmington Post 10

Area IV Champion: TBD^

Area I Runner-Up: Garner Nationals

Area III Runner-Up: Post 87 HiToms

Stripes Pool:

Area I Champion: Pitt County Post 39

Area III Champion: Rowan County

Area II Runner-Up: Whiteville Post 139

Area IV Runner-Up: TBD^

^The Area IV Championship will be decided tonight between Shelby and Caldwell County

Semi-Final Qualification Formula (Tie-Breaker System)

Thursday July 26th

Finch Field* – Stars Pool

4 pm – Wilmington Post 10 vs. Garner Nationals (Visitor)

7 pm – Area 4 Champion TBD (Home) vs. Post 87 HiToms (Visitor)

Coy Willard Stadium – Stripes Pool

(High Point University – One University Parkway High Point, NC 27268)

4 pm – Pitt County Post 39 (Home) vs. Whiteville Post 139 (Visitor)

7 pm – Rowan County (Home) vs. Area 4 Runner-Up TBD (Visitor)

Friday July 27th

Finch Field- Stripes Pool

4 pm – Whiteville Post 139 vs. Area 4 Runner-Up TBD

7 pm – Pitt County Post 39 vs. Rowan County

UNCG Baseball Stadium – Stars Pool

(1509 Walker Ave, Greensboro, NC 27412)

4 pm – Post 87 HiToms vs. Garner Nationals

7 pm – Wilmington Post 10 vs. Area 4 Champion TBD

Saturday July 28th

Finch Field – Stars Pool

4 pm – Area 4 Champion TBD vs. Garner Nationals

7 pm – Post 87 HiToms vs. Wilmington Post 10

UNCG Baseball Stadium- Stripes Pool

4 pm – Whiteville Post 139 vs. Rowan County

7 pm – Area 4 Runner-Up TBD vs. Pitt County Post 39

*****Semi-Finals*****

Sunday July 29th

Finch Field

4 pm – Stripes #1 vs. Stars #2

7 pm – Stars #1 vs. Stripes #2

Championship

**********Monday July 30th**********

Finch Field

4 pm – Semi-Final Qualifiers

*All Games Hosted at Finch Field will be broadcast live through HiTomTV at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/cplhitoms/