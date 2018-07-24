Elon Women’s Tennis Earns 13th Consecutive ITA Academic Team Honor
TEMPE, Ariz. – Elon University women’s tennis has been named one of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s (ITA) All-Academic Teams for the 13th consecutive year, the organization announced on July 24. Additionally, six Phoenix student-athletes were named 2018 ITA Scholar Athletes.
Erica Braschi, Sofia Edo, Alex Koniaev, Olivia Lucas, Kirsten Ward and Suzanne Zenoni were all recognized as ITA Scholar Athletes.
The ITA All-Academic Team award is open to any ITA program that has a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale). All varsity letter winners were factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year (including fall 2017 and spring 2018).
In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status a player must meet the following criteria:
1.) Be a varsity letter winner.
2.) Have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year.
3.) Have been enrolled at their present school for at least 2 semesters (including freshman through senior year).
In all, 735 teams and 4,328 student-athletes across all five divisions of college tennis were honored 2018 All-Academic Teams. All members of the 2018 ITA All-Academic Teams and ITA Scholar-Athletes will receive a certificate to recognize the achievement.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.