Elon Women’s Tennis Earns 13th Consecutive ITA Academic Team Honor

TEMPE, Ariz. – Elon University women’s tennis has been named one of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s (ITA) All-Academic Teams for the 13th consecutive year, the organization announced on July 24. Additionally, six Phoenix student-athletes were named 2018 ITA Scholar Athletes.

ITA ALL-ACADEMIC TEAMS

Erica Braschi, Sofia Edo, Alex Koniaev, Olivia Lucas, Kirsten Ward and Suzanne Zenoni were all recognized as ITA Scholar Athletes.

The ITA All-Academic Team award is open to any ITA program that has a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale). All varsity letter winners were factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year (including fall 2017 and spring 2018).

In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status a player must meet the following criteria:

1.) Be a varsity letter winner.

2.) Have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year.

3.) Have been enrolled at their present school for at least 2 semesters (including freshman through senior year).

In all, 735 teams and 4,328 student-athletes across all five divisions of college tennis were honored 2018 All-Academic Teams. All members of the 2018 ITA All-Academic Teams and ITA Scholar-Athletes will receive a certificate to recognize the achievement.