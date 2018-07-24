Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Tuesday(7/24/18) with Monday Finals:Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament begins on Wednesday, in Stoner-White Stadium, at Jaycee Park

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Tuesday/Today with Results from Monday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Tonight:Greensboro Grasshoppers(48-51) at Lakewood BlueClaws(60-39) 7:05pm

Monday:Lakewood 7, Greensboro Grasshoppers 6…10 Innings

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(27-14) at Martinsville Mustangs 7:15pm

Monday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms OFF

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(33-9) at Deep River MudDogs 7pm at Craven Stadium, in Mudville

Monday:Kernersville Bulldogs…Rained Out

Greensboro Colt Baseball:

Regular Season is Complete and All-Stars games are coming up this week…..East Zone Tournament begins on Wednesday at Stoner-White Stadium….

The 2018 Colt Baseball 16U East Zone Tournament begins this Wednesday in Stoner-White Stadium, at Jaycee Park, in Greensboro……

*****Game One on Wednesday:*****

Greensboro Green vs. Kempsville, Virginia 6pm

*****Game Two on Wednesday:*****

Greensboro White vs. Brooklyn, New York 8pm

Round Two on Thursday at 6pm, Round Three on Friday at 3pm and the Championship will be on Saturday, at 12 Noon….

CLICK HERE for the Brackets and Games for this year’s Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament…..

2018 COLT 16U EAST ZONE Championship

Teams

GREENSBORO GREEN

GREENSBORO WHITE

KEMPSVILLE

BROOKLYN, NY

YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Tournament Director

Jonathan Steele, j.steele@pony.org

Tournament Location

Stoner-White Stadium, Jaycee Park, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455

Champion advances to World Series in Marion, IL

Final Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:

Northern Guilford 13-1-1

Jamestown 12-4

Western Guilford 12-4-1

Morehead 9-3

Dudley 9-5

Northeast Guilford 9-6-1

Southern Alamance 8-4-1

Grimsley 8-6

Rockingham County 7-7-1

Reidsville 6-4

Western Alamance 6-6

Burlington Williams 5-8

Southern Guilford 4-9

Eastern Alamance 4-11

Page 1-9

Bartlett Yancey 1-15

Eastern Guilford 0-11-1

American Legion:

**********North Carolina American Legion State Tournament Schedule**********

Thursday July 26th

Finch Field* – Stars Pool

4 pm – Wilmington Post 10 vs. Garner Nationals (Visitor)

7 pm – Area 4 Champion TBD (Home) vs. Post 87 HiToms (Visitor)

Coy Willard Stadium – Stripes Pool

(High Point University – One University Parkway High Point, NC 27268)

4 pm – Pitt County Post 39 (Home) vs. Whiteville Post 139 (Visitor)

7 pm – Rowan County (Home) vs. Area 4 Runner-Up TBD (Visitor)

Friday July 27th

Finch Field- Stripes Pool

4 pm – Whiteville Post 139 vs. Area 4 Runner-Up TBD

7 pm – Pitt County Post 39 vs. Rowan County

UNCG Baseball Stadium – Stars Pool

(1509 Walker Ave, Greensboro, NC 27412)

4 pm – Post 87 HiToms vs. Garner Nationals

7 pm – Wilmington Post 10 vs. Area 4 Champion TBD

Saturday July 28th

Finch Field – Stars Pool

4 pm – Area 4 Champion TBD vs. Garner Nationals

7 pm – Post 87 HiToms vs. Wilmington Post 10

UNCG Baseball Stadium- Stripes Pool

4 pm – Whiteville Post 139 vs. Rowan County

7 pm – Area 4 Runner-Up TBD vs. Pitt County Post 39

*****Semi-Finals*****

Sunday July 29th

Finch Field

4 pm – Stripes #1 vs. Stars #2

7 pm – Stars #1 vs. Stripes #2

*****Championship*****

**********Monday July 30th**********

Finch Field

4 pm – Semi-Final Qualifiers

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Elizabethton(18-11) at Burlington Royals(9-23) 7pm

Monday:Greenville 5, Burlington Royals 3

Carolina League:

Tonight:Frederick Keys(45-56) at Winston-Salem Dash(62-39) 7pm

Monday:Winston-Salem Dash 6, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 1

*****MJBL Inner City Baseball Classic from their final days of the 2018 tournament:*****

12U

CHAMPIONS: Greensboro Big Cats

**********Head coach Reggie Tatum**********

15U

CHAMPIONS:Greensboro Bison

17U

Champions:Red Sox Prime

19 U

Champions:Charlotte Crushers