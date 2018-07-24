Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Tuesday(7/24/18) with Monday Finals:Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament begins on Wednesday, in Stoner-White Stadium, at Jaycee Park
*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Tuesday/Today with Results from Monday’s games…*****
South Atlantic League:
Tonight:Greensboro Grasshoppers(48-51) at Lakewood BlueClaws(60-39) 7:05pm
Monday:Lakewood 7, Greensboro Grasshoppers 6…10 Innings
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(27-14) at Martinsville Mustangs 7:15pm
Monday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms OFF
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(33-9) at Deep River MudDogs 7pm at Craven Stadium, in Mudville
Monday:Kernersville Bulldogs…Rained Out
Greensboro Colt Baseball:
Regular Season is Complete and All-Stars games are coming up this week…..East Zone Tournament begins on Wednesday at Stoner-White Stadium….
The 2018 Colt Baseball 16U East Zone Tournament begins this Wednesday in Stoner-White Stadium, at Jaycee Park, in Greensboro……
*****Game One on Wednesday:*****
Greensboro Green vs. Kempsville, Virginia 6pm
*****Game Two on Wednesday:*****
Greensboro White vs. Brooklyn, New York 8pm
Round Two on Thursday at 6pm, Round Three on Friday at 3pm and the Championship will be on Saturday, at 12 Noon….
CLICK HERE for the Brackets and Games for this year’s Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament…..
2018 COLT 16U EAST ZONE Championship
Teams
GREENSBORO GREEN
GREENSBORO WHITE
KEMPSVILLE
BROOKLYN, NY
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Tournament Director
Jonathan Steele, j.steele@pony.org
Tournament Location
Stoner-White Stadium, Jaycee Park, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455
Champion advances to World Series in Marion, IL
Final Greensboro Colt League Baseball Standings from Game Changer:
Northern Guilford 13-1-1
Jamestown 12-4
Western Guilford 12-4-1
Morehead 9-3
Dudley 9-5
Northeast Guilford 9-6-1
Southern Alamance 8-4-1
Grimsley 8-6
Rockingham County 7-7-1
Reidsville 6-4
Western Alamance 6-6
Burlington Williams 5-8
Southern Guilford 4-9
Eastern Alamance 4-11
Page 1-9
Bartlett Yancey 1-15
Eastern Guilford 0-11-1
American Legion:
**********North Carolina American Legion State Tournament Schedule**********
Thursday July 26th
Finch Field* – Stars Pool
4 pm – Wilmington Post 10 vs. Garner Nationals (Visitor)
7 pm – Area 4 Champion TBD (Home) vs. Post 87 HiToms (Visitor)
Coy Willard Stadium – Stripes Pool
(High Point University – One University Parkway High Point, NC 27268)
4 pm – Pitt County Post 39 (Home) vs. Whiteville Post 139 (Visitor)
7 pm – Rowan County (Home) vs. Area 4 Runner-Up TBD (Visitor)
Friday July 27th
Finch Field- Stripes Pool
4 pm – Whiteville Post 139 vs. Area 4 Runner-Up TBD
7 pm – Pitt County Post 39 vs. Rowan County
UNCG Baseball Stadium – Stars Pool
(1509 Walker Ave, Greensboro, NC 27412)
4 pm – Post 87 HiToms vs. Garner Nationals
7 pm – Wilmington Post 10 vs. Area 4 Champion TBD
Saturday July 28th
Finch Field – Stars Pool
4 pm – Area 4 Champion TBD vs. Garner Nationals
7 pm – Post 87 HiToms vs. Wilmington Post 10
UNCG Baseball Stadium- Stripes Pool
4 pm – Whiteville Post 139 vs. Rowan County
7 pm – Area 4 Runner-Up TBD vs. Pitt County Post 39
*****Semi-Finals*****
Sunday July 29th
Finch Field
4 pm – Stripes #1 vs. Stars #2
7 pm – Stars #1 vs. Stripes #2
*****Championship*****
**********Monday July 30th**********
Finch Field
4 pm – Semi-Final Qualifiers
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Elizabethton(18-11) at Burlington Royals(9-23) 7pm
Monday:Greenville 5, Burlington Royals 3
Carolina League:
Tonight:Frederick Keys(45-56) at Winston-Salem Dash(62-39) 7pm
Monday:Winston-Salem Dash 6, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 1
*****MJBL Inner City Baseball Classic from their final days of the 2018 tournament:*****
12U
CHAMPIONS: Greensboro Big Cats
**********Head coach Reggie Tatum**********
15U
CHAMPIONS:Greensboro Bison
17U
Champions:Red Sox Prime
19 U
Champions:Charlotte Crushers
