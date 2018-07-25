Big Change in Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament Schedule after Wednesday night games Rained Out at Stoner-White Stadium:Action will now begin on Thursday afternoon at 2pm

Greensboro Colt Baseball:

+++++Wednesday Night Games were all Rained Out….There will now be Four Games to played on the Opening Day of the Tournament, which will now be Thursday/Tomorrow….+++++

**********The 2018 Colt Baseball 16U East Zone Tournament will now begin on Thursday afternoon at 2pm in Stoner-White Stadium, at Jaycee Park, in Greensboro**********

*****Game One on Thursday:*****

Greensboro White vs. Brooklyn, New York 2pm

*****Game Two on Thursday:*****

Greensboro Green vs. Kempsville, Virginia 4pm

*****Game Three on Thursday:*****

Youngstown, Ohio vs. Game One Winner 6pm

*****Game Four on Thursday:*****

Loser Game One vs. Loser Game Two 8pm

(Double Elimination Tournament)

**********Round Three on Friday at 3pm and the Championship will still be on Saturday, at 12 Noon….**********

CLICK HERE for the Updated Brackets and Games for this year’s Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament…..

2018 COLT 16U EAST ZONE Championship

Teams:

GREENSBORO GREEN

GREENSBORO WHITE

KEMPSVILLE

BROOKLYN, NY

YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Tournament Director

Jonathan Steele, j.steele@pony.org

Tournament Location

Stoner-White Stadium, Jaycee Park, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455

Champion advances to World Series in Marion, IL

**********2018 Greensboro Colt All-Star Teams**********

Green Team:

Derek Marinez

Isaiah Rhem

Isaiah Hariston

Justin Brady

Gus Hughes

CJ Johnson

Mark Scott

Devin Tonkins

Cody Darnell

Ethan Penny

Alden Kolessar

Bryson Hamlet

Luke Jenkins

Eli Willen

Paddy McGonigal

Chad Carpenter

Noah Lea

Jackson Dempsey

White Team:

Cooper White

Caleb Weems

Carson James

Carson Smith (SG)

Ryan Loceke

Jack Brown

Tyler LaMarr

Trevor Watkins

Jonathan Birmingham

Aiden Stickland

Jaylon Brunson

Ian Jenkins

Justyn Steens

Bryan Walker (BY)

Tyler Benthe

Eli Davis