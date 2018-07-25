Big Change in Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament Schedule after Wednesday night games Rained Out at Stoner-White Stadium:Action will now begin on Thursday afternoon at 2pm
Greensboro Colt Baseball:
+++++Wednesday Night Games were all Rained Out….There will now be Four Games to played on the Opening Day of the Tournament, which will now be Thursday/Tomorrow….+++++
**********The 2018 Colt Baseball 16U East Zone Tournament will now begin on Thursday afternoon at 2pm in Stoner-White Stadium, at Jaycee Park, in Greensboro**********
*****Game One on Thursday:*****
Greensboro White vs. Brooklyn, New York 2pm
*****Game Two on Thursday:*****
Greensboro Green vs. Kempsville, Virginia 4pm
*****Game Three on Thursday:*****
Youngstown, Ohio vs. Game One Winner 6pm
*****Game Four on Thursday:*****
Loser Game One vs. Loser Game Two 8pm
(Double Elimination Tournament)
**********Round Three on Friday at 3pm and the Championship will still be on Saturday, at 12 Noon….**********
CLICK HERE for the Updated Brackets and Games for this year’s Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament…..
2018 COLT 16U EAST ZONE Championship
Teams:
GREENSBORO GREEN
GREENSBORO WHITE
KEMPSVILLE
BROOKLYN, NY
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Tournament Director
Jonathan Steele, j.steele@pony.org
Tournament Location
Stoner-White Stadium, Jaycee Park, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455
Champion advances to World Series in Marion, IL
**********2018 Greensboro Colt All-Star Teams**********
Green Team:
Derek Marinez
Isaiah Rhem
Isaiah Hariston
Justin Brady
Gus Hughes
CJ Johnson
Mark Scott
Devin Tonkins
Cody Darnell
Ethan Penny
Alden Kolessar
Bryson Hamlet
Luke Jenkins
Eli Willen
Paddy McGonigal
Chad Carpenter
Noah Lea
Jackson Dempsey
White Team:
Cooper White
Caleb Weems
Carson James
Carson Smith (SG)
Ryan Loceke
Jack Brown
Tyler LaMarr
Trevor Watkins
Jonathan Birmingham
Aiden Stickland
Jaylon Brunson
Ian Jenkins
Justyn Steens
Bryan Walker (BY)
Tyler Benthe
Eli Davis
