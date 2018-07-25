College Women’s Lacrosse News – Guilford Team and Students Honored for Academic Achievement

GRAND LAKE, Colo. – The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) recognized Guilford College’s women’s lacrosse team and five student-athletes for academic achievement in the 2017-18 school year Monday.

Guilford was one of 339 four-year college teams recognized as an IWLCA Zag Sports Academic Honor Squad for 2017-18. Academic Honor Squads maintained a 3.0 team grade-point average (GPA) or higher for the academic year. The Quakers’ 20 team members combined for a 3.29 grade-point average in 2017-18. Guilford was one of six Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) teams so honored.

The IWLCA’s 2018 Zag Sports Division III Academic Honor Roll features five Guilford students among the 639 honorees representing 189 institutions. Honor roll members were juniors, seniors, or graduate students in 2017-18 who maintained a cumulative 3.50 GPA or higher. Seniors Taylor Campellone (Newtown, Pa./George School), Kelly Martin (La Plata, Md./North Point), and Sarah Sedaghat (Raleigh, N.C./Athens Drive) were joined by juniors Hannah Cohen (Reisterstown, Md./Franklin) and Holly Kozak (Portsmouth, Va./Nansemond-Suffolk Academy) as Guilford’s Academic Honor Roll selections.

Campellone graduated in May as an exercise and sport sciences/health sciences double major. She lettered all four seasons as an attacker and scored 67 career points in 55 games. Campellone was thrice named an Academic All-ODAC selection and appeared on Guilford’s Student-Athlete Honor Roll six times.

Martin also graduated in May as an exercise and sport sciences/health sciences double major. She lettered all four seasons as an attacker and scored 24 points in 49 career contests. Martin earned the Nereus C. English Athletic Leadership Award, Guilford’s top athletics honor, as a senior. She also won Guilford’s 2018 Jack Jensen Ideal Student-Athlete Award. Martin was a four-time Academic All-ODAC honoree and named to eight Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Rolls.

Sedaghat also graduated in May as an exercise and sport sciences/health sciences double major. She lettered all four seasons as a goaltender and had a 12.93 career goals against average in 35 appearances. Sedaghat was named Guilford’s Outstanding Exercise and Sport Science Major as a senior. She made four Academic All-ODAC Team appearances and was an eight-time member of Guilford’s Student-Athlete Honor Roll.

Cohen is an English and education double major who recently concluded her third season as a Quakers’ defender. She started 10 games as a junior and has 21 career ground balls in 43 games. Cohen is a three-time member of the Academic All-ODAC Team and a six-time Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll selection.

Kozak is a political science major and three-year starter for the Quakers. She enjoyed her finest season in 2018 with 27 goals and 33 points, both career highs that ranked third on the team. Kozak is a three-time Academic All-ODAC honoree and a six-time member of Guilford’s Student-Athlete Honor Roll.

Coach Charlotte Dixon’s Quakers posted a 6-10 overall record (1-7 ODAC) in 2018. Guilford could return as many as 16 letter winners in 2019, including Cohen and Kozak.