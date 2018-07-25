Former UNCG Women’s Basketball coach Wendy Palmer now the Girls Basketball coach at Riverside High School in Durham

She played college basketball at the University of Virginia, she spent 11 years as a player in the WNBA and coached the women’s basketball team at UNCG….

Now Wendy Palmer has been named the head girls basketball coach at Riverside High School, in Durham, N.C.

We probably remember Palmer best from her days as a player at Virginia and the days as a coach, at UNCG, did not go all that great….Palmer coached the Spartan women for five seasons, going (33-116)….Palmer was an All-American basketball player at UVA….

Wendy Palmer, the new head coach at Durham Riverside and you can read more on this story, when you CLICK HERE for Nick Stevens, at WRALSportsFan.com….