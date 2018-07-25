HARRIS TEETER UPGRADING 20 WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP TICKETS A DAY TO HOSPITALITY, SUPPORTING KIDS, VOLUNTEERS

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Fans attending next month’s Wyndham Championship will have an opportunity to upgrade a grounds ticket to a hospitality ticket when they spin the Harris Teeter wheel on “Expo Row;” Harris Teeter is also sponsoring the Wyndham Championship kids program and volunteers, the tournament announced today. The 79th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 14-19, 2018 at Sedgefield Country Club.

The Harris Teeter wheel will award 20 tickets per day, Thursday through Sunday, to the Harris Teeter charity box at the 17th hole; this hospitality venue will provide food and beverages as well as air conditioning. In addition, fans can win tickets to the Legends Club presented by Matthews Mobile Media and other cool prizes when they spin the wheel.

Harris Teeter is also sponsoring the tournament’s kids program by providing not only free admission but also free lunch to kids ages 15 and under Thursday through Sunday; kids will receive a voucher at the main entrance which can be redeemed for lunch at tournament concessions areas. In addition, the first 500 kids that arrive at the Wyndham Championship Thursday through Sunday will receive a free t-shirt. The Harris Teeter Kids Zone near the main entrance features a climbing wall, face painting, a putting area and golf lessons courtesy of The First Tee of the Triad.

Harris Teeter is now an official volunteer sponsor. The Harris Teeter logo will be prominently displayed on volunteer clothing and at the Marty Sheets Volunteer Pavilion across the street from the practice putting green.

Finally, as has been the case for several years, buy one, get one “good-any-day” tickets are available with a VIC card at all Piedmont Triad Harris Teeter locations through Sunday, Aug. 19 or while supplies last.

