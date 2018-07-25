Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Wednesday(7/25/18) with Tuesday Finals:Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament begins Today, in Stoner-White Stadium, at Jaycee Park

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Wednesday/Today with Results from Tuesday’s games…*****

Greensboro Colt Baseball:

**********The 2018 Colt Baseball 16U East Zone Tournament begins TODAY in Stoner-White Stadium, at Jaycee Park, in Greensboro**********

*****Game One on Wednesday/TODAY:*****

Greensboro Green vs. Kempsville, Virginia 6pm

+++++ 7:45:Approximate time of presentation of the Bill White Scholarship ceremony on the field+++++

*****Game Two on Wednesday/TODAY:*****

Greensboro White vs. Brooklyn, New York 8pm

Round Two on Thursday at 6pm, Round Three on Friday at 3pm and the Championship will be on Saturday, at 12 Noon….

CLICK HERE for the Brackets and Games for this year’s Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament…..

2018 COLT 16U EAST ZONE Championship

Teams:

GREENSBORO GREEN

GREENSBORO WHITE

KEMPSVILLE

BROOKLYN, NY

YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Tournament Director

Jonathan Steele, j.steele@pony.org

Tournament Location

Stoner-White Stadium, Jaycee Park, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455

Champion advances to World Series in Marion, IL

South Atlantic League:

Tonight:Greensboro Grasshoppers(48-52) at Lakewood BlueClaws(61-39) 11:05am

Tuesday:Lakewood 6, Greensboro Grasshoppers 2

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:Gastonia Grizzlies at High Point-Thomasville HiToms(27-14) 7pm

Tuesday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms at Martinsville Mustangs Postponed

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:HiToms Locos at Kernersville Bulldogs(33-9) 7pm at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C.

Tuesday:Kernersville Bulldogs at Deep River MudDogs…Rained Out

American Legion:

**********North Carolina American Legion State Tournament Schedule**********

Thursday July 26th

Finch Field* – Stars Pool

4 pm – Wilmington Post 10 vs. Garner Nationals (Visitor)

7 pm – Area 4 Champion TBD (Home) vs. Post 87 HiToms (Visitor)

Coy Willard Stadium – Stripes Pool

(High Point University – One University Parkway High Point, NC 27268)

4 pm – Pitt County Post 39 (Home) vs. Whiteville Post 139 (Visitor)

7 pm – Rowan County (Home) vs. Area 4 Runner-Up TBD (Visitor)

Friday July 27th

Finch Field- Stripes Pool

4 pm – Whiteville Post 139 vs. Area 4 Runner-Up TBD

7 pm – Pitt County Post 39 vs. Rowan County

UNCG Baseball Stadium – Stars Pool

(1509 Walker Ave, Greensboro, NC 27412)

4 pm – Post 87 HiToms vs. Garner Nationals

7 pm – Wilmington Post 10 vs. Area 4 Champion TBD

Saturday July 28th

Finch Field – Stars Pool

4 pm – Area 4 Champion TBD vs. Garner Nationals

7 pm – Post 87 HiToms vs. Wilmington Post 10

UNCG Baseball Stadium- Stripes Pool

4 pm – Whiteville Post 139 vs. Rowan County

7 pm – Area 4 Runner-Up TBD vs. Pitt County Post 39

*****Semi-Finals*****

Sunday July 29th

Finch Field

4 pm – Stripes #1 vs. Stars #2

7 pm – Stars #1 vs. Stripes #2

*****Championship*****

**********Monday July 30th**********

Finch Field

4 pm – Semi-Final Qualifiers

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Elizabethton(19-11) at Burlington Royals(9-24) 11am

Tuesday:Elizabethton 10, Burlington Royals 3

Carolina League:

Tonight:Frederick Keys(45-56) at Winston-Salem Dash(62-39) 7pm

Tuesday:Frederick Keys 4, Winston-Salem Dash 3

*****MJBL Inner City Baseball Classic from their final days of the 2018 tournament:*****

12U

CHAMPIONS: Greensboro Big Cats

**********Head coach Reggie Tatum**********

15U

CHAMPIONS:Greensboro Bison

17U

Champions:Red Sox Prime

19 U

Champions:Charlotte Crushers