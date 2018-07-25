Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Wednesday(7/25/18) with Tuesday Finals:Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament begins Today, in Stoner-White Stadium, at Jaycee Park
Greensboro Colt Baseball:
**********The 2018 Colt Baseball 16U East Zone Tournament begins TODAY in Stoner-White Stadium, at Jaycee Park, in Greensboro**********
*****Game One on Wednesday/TODAY:*****
Greensboro Green vs. Kempsville, Virginia 6pm
+++++ 7:45:Approximate time of presentation of the Bill White Scholarship ceremony on the field+++++
*****Game Two on Wednesday/TODAY:*****
Greensboro White vs. Brooklyn, New York 8pm
Round Two on Thursday at 6pm, Round Three on Friday at 3pm and the Championship will be on Saturday, at 12 Noon….
CLICK HERE for the Brackets and Games for this year’s Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament…..
2018 COLT 16U EAST ZONE Championship
Teams:
GREENSBORO GREEN
GREENSBORO WHITE
KEMPSVILLE
BROOKLYN, NY
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Tournament Director
Jonathan Steele, j.steele@pony.org
Tournament Location
Stoner-White Stadium, Jaycee Park, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455
Champion advances to World Series in Marion, IL
South Atlantic League:
Tonight:Greensboro Grasshoppers(48-52) at Lakewood BlueClaws(61-39) 11:05am
Tuesday:Lakewood 6, Greensboro Grasshoppers 2
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:Gastonia Grizzlies at High Point-Thomasville HiToms(27-14) 7pm
Tuesday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms at Martinsville Mustangs Postponed
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:HiToms Locos at Kernersville Bulldogs(33-9) 7pm at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Tuesday:Kernersville Bulldogs at Deep River MudDogs…Rained Out
American Legion:
**********North Carolina American Legion State Tournament Schedule**********
Thursday July 26th
Finch Field* – Stars Pool
4 pm – Wilmington Post 10 vs. Garner Nationals (Visitor)
7 pm – Area 4 Champion TBD (Home) vs. Post 87 HiToms (Visitor)
Coy Willard Stadium – Stripes Pool
(High Point University – One University Parkway High Point, NC 27268)
4 pm – Pitt County Post 39 (Home) vs. Whiteville Post 139 (Visitor)
7 pm – Rowan County (Home) vs. Area 4 Runner-Up TBD (Visitor)
Friday July 27th
Finch Field- Stripes Pool
4 pm – Whiteville Post 139 vs. Area 4 Runner-Up TBD
7 pm – Pitt County Post 39 vs. Rowan County
UNCG Baseball Stadium – Stars Pool
(1509 Walker Ave, Greensboro, NC 27412)
4 pm – Post 87 HiToms vs. Garner Nationals
7 pm – Wilmington Post 10 vs. Area 4 Champion TBD
Saturday July 28th
Finch Field – Stars Pool
4 pm – Area 4 Champion TBD vs. Garner Nationals
7 pm – Post 87 HiToms vs. Wilmington Post 10
UNCG Baseball Stadium- Stripes Pool
4 pm – Whiteville Post 139 vs. Rowan County
7 pm – Area 4 Runner-Up TBD vs. Pitt County Post 39
*****Semi-Finals*****
Sunday July 29th
Finch Field
4 pm – Stripes #1 vs. Stars #2
7 pm – Stars #1 vs. Stripes #2
*****Championship*****
**********Monday July 30th**********
Finch Field
4 pm – Semi-Final Qualifiers
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Elizabethton(19-11) at Burlington Royals(9-24) 11am
Tuesday:Elizabethton 10, Burlington Royals 3
Carolina League:
Tonight:Frederick Keys(45-56) at Winston-Salem Dash(62-39) 7pm
Tuesday:Frederick Keys 4, Winston-Salem Dash 3
*****MJBL Inner City Baseball Classic from their final days of the 2018 tournament:*****
12U
CHAMPIONS: Greensboro Big Cats
**********Head coach Reggie Tatum**********
15U
CHAMPIONS:Greensboro Bison
17U
Champions:Red Sox Prime
19 U
Champions:Charlotte Crushers
