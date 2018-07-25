Southeast Guilford High School names Charles David Parsons as new Men’s Soccer coach

The word coming in from Southeast Guilford Falcon Country, from Charles David Parsons, on him being named the SEG Falcons new head men’s soccer coach…..

“It is an honor to be returning to the Falcon soccer program. Southeast soccer has been a part of my life for over 20 years as a student, assistant coach and head coach.

As a student, I played on the first ever Falcon soccer team in 1988 and lead the conference in goals scored.

I returned in 1991 and have coached middle school, JV, and varsity with great success at each level.

I believe in the Falcon soccer program, its players, coaches, administration, and parents and look forward to another successful year as the head coach at Southeast.”

Coach Parsons will be assisted by Coach Corey Muirhead and Jimmy Shepard.

*****Tryouts begin July 30th at 6pm, a completed physical is required in order to participate.*****

Courtesy of:

Shawyn L. Newton, CAA

SE Guilford High School