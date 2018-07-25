TW Andrews High School Names Rod Pitt as New Athletic Director

T. Wingate Andrews High School has selected Rod Pitt as its new Athletic Director. Pitt is a Guilford County native and graduate of Northeast Guilford High School. He played on the collegiate level as a defensive lineman at Winston-Salem State University for Coach Kermit Blount. Mr. Pitt has experience on the college level as well as high school in Athletic Administration. Pitt started his athletic administration career in 2006 as an Assistant Athletic Director and coach at his alma mater. Mr. Pitt, who most recently served as the Dean of Students at T. Wingate Andrews has been with Guilford County Schools for 12 years. Pitt has a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management with a concentration in Business Administration and a Master’s in Educational Leadership from Gardner-Webb University.

“I am truly humbled and honored to have the opportunity to lead Andrews Athletics under the guidance of Principal Gause,” said Pitt. “I understand the responsibility I now have to uphold Andrews’ high standards for excellence and can’t wait to get started.” Pitt has a history with working with multiple programs and various audiences.

Ben Robinson was also named the Assistant Athletic Director at Andrews High School. Mr. Robinson is not new to Red Raider Athletics having served as Athletic Director at Andrews from 2008-2013. He currently serves as a History Teacher at Andrews and has been employed in various roles with Guilford County Schools for 17 years. Most recently, Coach Robinson has served as Interim Athletic Director while the school worked to fill the position.

Principal Marcus D. Gause shared, “We are excited to have Mr. Pitt and Mr. Robinson join our athletic programs. They both have proven track records working with scholar athletes and we are looking forward to that same success with Red Raider Athletics.”

Pitt & Robinson were officially announced on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.