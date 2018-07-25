Tyler Lewis(Forsyth Country Day/N.C. State/Butler) named Men’s Assistant Basketball Coach at East Carolina University
He goes back all the way to Forsyth Country Day….Tyler Lewis now coaching at ECU…
GREENVILLE, N.C. – ECU Head Men’s Basketball Coach Joe Dooley announced his coaching staff Tuesday with Raphael Chillious joining the program as associate head coach and Steve Roccaforte as an assistant head coach/recruiting coordinator. Tyler Lewis has been named the program’s video coordinator and Derek DeMasi as assistant director of basketball operations.
Lewis joins the staff after spending the 2017-18 campaign as director of recruiting at Furman University. The Statesville, N.C., native began his collegiate playing career at NC State, where he helped the Wolfpack to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2013 and 2014 before transferring to Butler. Lewis graduated from Butler in 2017 after he aided in their run to the Sweet Sixteen.
