Elon Phoenix, Hames Earn USTFCCCA Cross Country and Track & Field All-Academic Honors

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced its All-Academic Team and individual award winners for the 2017-18 NCAA Division I Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field seasons on Thursday, July 26, with the Elon University women’s track and field team and Bryanna Hames being recognized for their respective honors.

The Phoenix posted a team cumulative GPA of 3.26 to earn a spot on the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team list. The accomplishment was the 11th time out of the past 12th years under Elon Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Mark Elliston that the maroon and gold earned All-Academic team accolades.

Hames received All-Academic individual honors for the second straight year after being one of 874 student-athletes recognized on the women’s side. The Charlotte, N.C., native closed out her Elon career with a 2018 Colonial Athletic Association championship in the discus this past outdoor season and became the first athlete to qualify for two events at the NCAA East Preliminary round in the discus and shot put. Recently, she was named a nominee for the 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

To qualify for USTFCCCA All-Academic honors, student-athletes must have compiled a cumulative GPA of 3.25 and have met at least one of the following athletic standards: for the indoor season, a student-athlete must have finished the regular season ranked in the national top 96 in an individual event or ranked in the national top 48 (collective listing) in a relay event on the official NCAA POP list provided by TFRRS.org; for the outdoor season, a student-athlete must have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Championships (including preliminary rounds).