HPU Track and Field Teams: Four Panthers Earn USTFCCCA Honors
HIGH POINT, N.C.–The High Point University men’s and women’s track and field programs were honored as USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced Thursday (July 26).
In addition, recent graduate Alejandro Juan Torres of the men’s team and recent graduate Makenzi Holmes-DiGiovine, rising senior Keaton Case and rising sophomore Nathalie Elliott of the women’s squad all earned USTFCCCA All-Academic honors.
The Panther men had a combined GPA of 3.14, while the HPU women recorded a combined GPA of 3.48.
To be eligible, a team must have a cumulative team GPA of at least 3.00.
Juan Torres was the Big South champion in the 3,000m steeplechase and finished 20th in the event at the NCAA East Preliminaries. Holmes-DiGiovine was a two-time Big South champion in the discus and qualified for the NCAA East Preliminaries in the event.
Case was the runner-up in the 800 meters at the Big South Championships and qualified for the NCAA East Preliminaries in the event. She was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District squad. Elliott was the Big South indoor champion and outdoor runner-up in the pole vault and qualified for the NCAA East Prelims.
To be eligible for the individual list, a student-athlete must have compiled a cumulative GPA of 3.25 and, for the outdoor season, must have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Championship.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.