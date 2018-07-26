HPU Track and Field Teams: Four Panthers Earn USTFCCCA Honors

HIGH POINT, N.C.–The High Point University men’s and women’s track and field programs were honored as USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced Thursday (July 26).

In addition, recent graduate Alejandro Juan Torres of the men’s team and recent graduate Makenzi Holmes-DiGiovine, rising senior Keaton Case and rising sophomore Nathalie Elliott of the women’s squad all earned USTFCCCA All-Academic honors.

The Panther men had a combined GPA of 3.14, while the HPU women recorded a combined GPA of 3.48.

To be eligible, a team must have a cumulative team GPA of at least 3.00.

Juan Torres was the Big South champion in the 3,000m steeplechase and finished 20th in the event at the NCAA East Preliminaries. Holmes-DiGiovine was a two-time Big South champion in the discus and qualified for the NCAA East Preliminaries in the event.

Case was the runner-up in the 800 meters at the Big South Championships and qualified for the NCAA East Preliminaries in the event. She was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District squad. Elliott was the Big South indoor champion and outdoor runner-up in the pole vault and qualified for the NCAA East Prelims.

To be eligible for the individual list, a student-athlete must have compiled a cumulative GPA of 3.25 and, for the outdoor season, must have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Championship.