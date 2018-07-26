Lance Pickeral Added To Greensboro College Pride Men’s Basketball Staff

Lance Pickeral Added To Pride Men’s Basketball Staff

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Lance Pickeral has been added to the Greensboro College men’s basketball coaching staff, head coach Bryan Galuski announced Thursday.

“Lance has a sincere passion for coaching basketball and I am very excited to add him to our staff, “Galuski said. “He is a tireless worker, outstanding person and has a great ability to relate to student-athletes.

“Given that Lance is currently a Greensboro College professor; I feel he will bring more versatility and add a unique dynamic to our staff.”

Pickeral brings several years of coaching experience to the Pride staff after serving as the assistant men’s basketball coach at Davidson Community College.

During the 2017-2018 season at Davidson, Pickeral helped lead the team to a 22-7 overall record, while reaching the top-10 in the NJCAA Division 3 rankings.

In addition to their ranking, the Storm earned the Region X regular season championship, earning the No. 1 seed for the NJCAA Region X Tournament where they finished in second-place.

Prior to joining the Storm staff, Pickeral served as the head women’s coach at Piedmont International University where he helped recruit and reinstate the first women’s basketball team, following a five-year absence.

In addition, to his work with the women’s basketball team at PIU, Pickeral also worked with the men’s team as an assistant under the direction of former NBA and Wake Forest University player Josh Howard.

Before joining the collegiate coaching ranks, Pickeral served as an assistant coach in the Davidson and Forsyth County school systems.

“I am excited and thrilled to be a part of the coaching staff at Greensboro College,” Pickeral said. “It is an honor and privilege as a former student-athlete at Greensboro College to accept this coaching position.

“I look forward to working with Coach Galuski and Coach Cantamessa to help our student-athletes grow physically and mentally on and off the court.

Pickeral graduated from Greensboro College in 2010 with a degree in Physical Education Teacher Licensure before obtaining his Masters of Science Degree in Education from Canisius College. He is also currently pursuing his Doctorate of Education at East Carolina University, while also serving as a Greensboro College professor of Kinesiology and program coordinator of the physical education teacher licensure program.

