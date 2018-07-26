Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Thursday(7/25/18) with Wednesday Finals:The Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament gets going Today in Stoner-White Stadium, at Jaycee Park
*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Thursday/Today with Results from Wednesday’s games…*****
Greensboro Colt Baseball/2018 East Zone Tournament:
**********The 2018 Colt Baseball 16U East Zone Tournament begins TODAY in Stoner-White Stadium, at Jaycee Park, in Greensboro**********
Greensboro Colt Baseball:
+++++Wednesday Night Games were all Rained Out….There will now be Four Games to be played TODAY/Thursday on the Opening Day of the Tournament…+++++
*****Game One on Thursday:*****
Greensboro White vs. Brooklyn, New York 2pm
*****Game Two on Thursday:*****
Greensboro Green vs. Kempsville, Virginia 4pm
*****Game Three on Thursday:*****
Youngstown, Ohio vs. Game One Winner 6pm
*****Game Four on Thursday:*****
Loser Game One vs. Loser Game Two 8pm
(Double Elimination Tournament)
**********Round Three on Friday at 3pm and the Championship will be on Saturday, at 12 Noon….**********
CLICK HERE for the Updated Brackets and Games for this year’s Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament…..
2018 COLT 16U EAST ZONE Championship
Teams:
GREENSBORO GREEN
GREENSBORO WHITE
KEMPSVILLE
BROOKLYN, NY
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Tournament Director
Jonathan Steele, j.steele@pony.org
Tournament Location
Stoner-White Stadium, Jaycee Park, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455
Champion advances to World Series in Marion, IL
**********2018 Greensboro Colt All-Star Teams**********
Green Team:
Derek Marinez
Isaiah Rhem
Isaiah Hariston
Justin Brady
Gus Hughes
CJ Johnson
Mark Scott
Devin Tonkins
Cody Darnell
Ethan Penny
Alden Kolessar
Bryson Hamlet
Luke Jenkins
Eli Willen
Paddy McGonigal
Chad Carpenter
Noah Lea
Jackson Dempsey
White Team:
Cooper White
Caleb Weems
Carson James
Carson Smith (SG)
Ryan Loceke
Jack Brown
Tyler LaMarr
Trevor Watkins
Jonathan Birmingham
Aiden Stickland
Jaylon Brunson
Ian Jenkins
Justyn Steens
Bryan Walker (BY)
Tyler Benthe
Eli Davis
South Atlantic League:
Tonight:Greensboro Grasshoppers(48-53) at Lakewood BlueClaws(62-39) 7:05pm
Wednesday:Lakewood 7, Greensboro Grasshoppers 5
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(27-14) at Forest City Owls 7:05pm
Wednesday:Gastonia Grizzlies at High Point-Thomasville HiTomsCancelled
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(34-9) at North Wake Fungo 6pm
Wednesday:Kernersville Bulldogs 8, HiToms Locos 1
American Legion:
**********North Carolina American Legion State Tournament Schedule**********
Today/Thursday July 26th
Finch Field* – Stars Pool
4 pm – Wilmington Post 10 vs. Garner Nationals (Visitor)
7 pm – Area 4 Champion TBD (Home) vs. Post 87 HiToms (Visitor)
Coy Willard Stadium – Stripes Pool
(High Point University – One University Parkway High Point, NC 27268)
4 pm – Pitt County Post 39 (Home) vs. Whiteville Post 139 (Visitor)
7 pm – Rowan County (Home) vs. Area 4 Runner-Up TBD (Visitor)
Friday July 27th
Finch Field- Stripes Pool
4 pm – Whiteville Post 139 vs. Area 4 Runner-Up TBD
7 pm – Pitt County Post 39 vs. Rowan County
UNCG Baseball Stadium – Stars Pool
(1509 Walker Ave, Greensboro, NC 27412)
4 pm – Post 87 HiToms vs. Garner Nationals
7 pm – Wilmington Post 10 vs. Area 4 Champion TBD
Saturday July 28th
Finch Field – Stars Pool
4 pm – Area 4 Champion TBD vs. Garner Nationals
7 pm – Post 87 HiToms vs. Wilmington Post 10
UNCG Baseball Stadium- Stripes Pool
4 pm – Whiteville Post 139 vs. Rowan County
7 pm – Area 4 Runner-Up TBD vs. Pitt County Post 39
*****Semi-Finals*****
Sunday July 29th
Finch Field
4 pm – Stripes #1 vs. Stars #2
7 pm – Stars #1 vs. Stripes #2
*****Championship*****
**********Monday July 30th**********
Finch Field
4 pm – Semi-Final Qualifiers
Post 87 High Point HiToms Roster:
1 Mark McLamb - / Wesleyan Christian 3 Avery Cain - / Ledford 4 Jacob Edwards - / Southwest Guilford 5 Tyrese Hearst - / Westchester Country Day 6 Colin Smith - / High Point Central 7 Cameron Mills - / Ledford 8 Lucas Compton - / Westchester Country Day 9 Jarrett Crump - / High Point Christian 10 Alec Hunter - / Westchester Country Day 11 Colin Best - / High Point Christian 13 Koty Proctor - / Wesleyan Christian 14 Landon Smith - / Wheatmore 15 Dalton Ward - / Westchester Country Day 17 Nick Caldwell - / Wesleyan Christian 19 Dylan Schultheiss - / High Point Christian 20 Jackson Leck - / High Point Christian 21 Jake Stroud - / Ledford 22 Connor Smith - / High Point Christian
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Elizabethton(20-11) at Burlington Royals(9-25) 7pm
Wednesday:Elizabethton 6, Burlington Royals 5
Carolina League:
Tonight:Frederick Keys(46-56) at Winston-Salem Dash(62-41) 7pm
Wednesday:Frederick Keys 6, Winston-Salem Dash 5
