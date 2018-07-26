Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Thursday(7/25/18) with Wednesday Finals:The Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament gets going Today in Stoner-White Stadium, at Jaycee Park

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Thursday/Today with Results from Wednesday’s games…*****

Greensboro Colt Baseball/2018 East Zone Tournament:

**********The 2018 Colt Baseball 16U East Zone Tournament begins TODAY in Stoner-White Stadium, at Jaycee Park, in Greensboro**********

Greensboro Colt Baseball:

+++++Wednesday Night Games were all Rained Out….There will now be Four Games to be played TODAY/Thursday on the Opening Day of the Tournament…+++++

*****Game One on Thursday:*****

Greensboro White vs. Brooklyn, New York 2pm

*****Game Two on Thursday:*****

Greensboro Green vs. Kempsville, Virginia 4pm

*****Game Three on Thursday:*****

Youngstown, Ohio vs. Game One Winner 6pm

*****Game Four on Thursday:*****

Loser Game One vs. Loser Game Two 8pm

(Double Elimination Tournament)

**********Round Three on Friday at 3pm and the Championship will be on Saturday, at 12 Noon….**********

CLICK HERE for the Updated Brackets and Games for this year’s Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament…..

2018 COLT 16U EAST ZONE Championship

Teams:

GREENSBORO GREEN

GREENSBORO WHITE

KEMPSVILLE

BROOKLYN, NY

YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Tournament Director

Jonathan Steele, j.steele@pony.org

Tournament Location

Stoner-White Stadium, Jaycee Park, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455

Champion advances to World Series in Marion, IL

**********2018 Greensboro Colt All-Star Teams**********

Green Team:

Derek Marinez

Isaiah Rhem

Isaiah Hariston

Justin Brady

Gus Hughes

CJ Johnson

Mark Scott

Devin Tonkins

Cody Darnell

Ethan Penny

Alden Kolessar

Bryson Hamlet

Luke Jenkins

Eli Willen

Paddy McGonigal

Chad Carpenter

Noah Lea

Jackson Dempsey

White Team:

Cooper White

Caleb Weems

Carson James

Carson Smith (SG)

Ryan Loceke

Jack Brown

Tyler LaMarr

Trevor Watkins

Jonathan Birmingham

Aiden Stickland

Jaylon Brunson

Ian Jenkins

Justyn Steens

Bryan Walker (BY)

Tyler Benthe

Eli Davis

South Atlantic League:

Tonight:Greensboro Grasshoppers(48-53) at Lakewood BlueClaws(62-39) 7:05pm

Wednesday:Lakewood 7, Greensboro Grasshoppers 5

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(27-14) at Forest City Owls 7:05pm

Wednesday:Gastonia Grizzlies at High Point-Thomasville HiTomsCancelled

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(34-9) at North Wake Fungo 6pm

Wednesday:Kernersville Bulldogs 8, HiToms Locos 1

American Legion:

**********North Carolina American Legion State Tournament Schedule**********

Today/Thursday July 26th

Finch Field* – Stars Pool

4 pm – Wilmington Post 10 vs. Garner Nationals (Visitor)

7 pm – Area 4 Champion TBD (Home) vs. Post 87 HiToms (Visitor)

Coy Willard Stadium – Stripes Pool

(High Point University – One University Parkway High Point, NC 27268)

4 pm – Pitt County Post 39 (Home) vs. Whiteville Post 139 (Visitor)

7 pm – Rowan County (Home) vs. Area 4 Runner-Up TBD (Visitor)

Friday July 27th

Finch Field- Stripes Pool

4 pm – Whiteville Post 139 vs. Area 4 Runner-Up TBD

7 pm – Pitt County Post 39 vs. Rowan County

UNCG Baseball Stadium – Stars Pool

(1509 Walker Ave, Greensboro, NC 27412)

4 pm – Post 87 HiToms vs. Garner Nationals

7 pm – Wilmington Post 10 vs. Area 4 Champion TBD

Saturday July 28th

Finch Field – Stars Pool

4 pm – Area 4 Champion TBD vs. Garner Nationals

7 pm – Post 87 HiToms vs. Wilmington Post 10

UNCG Baseball Stadium- Stripes Pool

4 pm – Whiteville Post 139 vs. Rowan County

7 pm – Area 4 Runner-Up TBD vs. Pitt County Post 39

*****Semi-Finals*****

Sunday July 29th

Finch Field

4 pm – Stripes #1 vs. Stars #2

7 pm – Stars #1 vs. Stripes #2

*****Championship*****

**********Monday July 30th**********

Finch Field

4 pm – Semi-Final Qualifiers

Post 87 High Point HiToms Roster:

1 Mark McLamb - / Wesleyan Christian 3 Avery Cain - / Ledford 4 Jacob Edwards - / Southwest Guilford 5 Tyrese Hearst - / Westchester Country Day 6 Colin Smith - / High Point Central 7 Cameron Mills - / Ledford 8 Lucas Compton - / Westchester Country Day 9 Jarrett Crump - / High Point Christian 10 Alec Hunter - / Westchester Country Day 11 Colin Best - / High Point Christian 13 Koty Proctor - / Wesleyan Christian 14 Landon Smith - / Wheatmore 15 Dalton Ward - / Westchester Country Day 17 Nick Caldwell - / Wesleyan Christian 19 Dylan Schultheiss - / High Point Christian 20 Jackson Leck - / High Point Christian 21 Jake Stroud - / Ledford 22 Connor Smith - / High Point Christian

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Elizabethton(20-11) at Burlington Royals(9-25) 7pm

Wednesday:Elizabethton 6, Burlington Royals 5

Carolina League:

Tonight:Frederick Keys(46-56) at Winston-Salem Dash(62-41) 7pm

Wednesday:Frederick Keys 6, Winston-Salem Dash 5