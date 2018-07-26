Looking ahead to the 2018 Guilford County High School Season with the “Five Top Fives at Five”, from Joe Sirera(News and Record)

High School Football season kicks off practice next week and now is a great time to a peek into the upcoming 2018 season, for our Guilford County teams, and what better way to look ahead than give you some of the Top Five players, teams and games for this season…

We called in HSXTRA Preps man Joe Sirera from the News and Record, and got his insight into some of the key categories and they are, the Top Five Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Defensive Players, the Top Five Teams and the Top Five Games, all coming our way for our Guilford County Schools, in 2018…

We got all of this rolling in the Five O’Clock hour so we will call this our Top Five at Five today and we made the call to Joe Sirera earlier today and appreciate his work in getting this over to us so quickly, on this Thursday afternoon….

Here we go with the Thursday afternoon show/post and let us know what you think……

TOP FIVES

Quarterbacks

Javondre Paige, Page

Ryan Douglas, Southeast Guilford

Jakob Lenard/Tyler Flippen (whoever gets more snaps), Northern Guilford

Devan Boykin, Ragsdale

John Saunders Jr., High Point Christian

Running backs

Monterious Godfrey, High Point Central

Sincere Davis, Page

Hezekia Newby, Eastern Guilford

Tyree Graham, Southwest Guilford

Whoever wins the feature back job at Dudley

Defensive players (this is by far the toughest because Guilford County is loaded this year)

LB Alex Angus, Page

LBs Jurriente Davis/Landen Johnson (two-headed monster), Dudley

John Oxce, Southwest Guilford

Payton Page, Dudley

Nic Cheeley, Eastern Guilford

Teams

Page

Dudley

Eastern Guilford

Southeast Guilford

Southwest Guilford or High Point Christian

Games

Dudley at Page, Aug. 31

Southeast Guilford at Eastern Guilford, Oct. 12

Southwest Guilford at Dudley, Sept. 28

Eastern Guilford at Page, Sept. 7

Southeast Guilford at Dudley, Sept. 14

If you include games that feature only one Guilford County school, East Forsyth at Page (Sept. 28) should be a great matchup.

Again, thanks to Joe Sirera, from the News and Record….

P.S./ASAP/UPS/USPS, let us know what you think…..