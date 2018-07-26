Looking ahead to the 2018 Guilford County High School Season with the “Five Top Fives at Five”, from Joe Sirera(News and Record)
High School Football season kicks off practice next week and now is a great time to a peek into the upcoming 2018 season, for our Guilford County teams, and what better way to look ahead than give you some of the Top Five players, teams and games for this season…
We called in HSXTRA Preps man Joe Sirera from the News and Record, and got his insight into some of the key categories and they are, the Top Five Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Defensive Players, the Top Five Teams and the Top Five Games, all coming our way for our Guilford County Schools, in 2018…
We got all of this rolling in the Five O’Clock hour so we will call this our Top Five at Five today and we made the call to Joe Sirera earlier today and appreciate his work in getting this over to us so quickly, on this Thursday afternoon….
Here we go with the Thursday afternoon show/post and let us know what you think……
TOP FIVES
Quarterbacks
Javondre Paige, Page
Ryan Douglas, Southeast Guilford
Jakob Lenard/Tyler Flippen (whoever gets more snaps), Northern Guilford
Devan Boykin, Ragsdale
John Saunders Jr., High Point Christian
Running backs
Monterious Godfrey, High Point Central
Sincere Davis, Page
Hezekia Newby, Eastern Guilford
Tyree Graham, Southwest Guilford
Whoever wins the feature back job at Dudley
Defensive players (this is by far the toughest because Guilford County is loaded this year)
LB Alex Angus, Page
LBs Jurriente Davis/Landen Johnson (two-headed monster), Dudley
John Oxce, Southwest Guilford
Payton Page, Dudley
Nic Cheeley, Eastern Guilford
Teams
Page
Dudley
Eastern Guilford
Southeast Guilford
Southwest Guilford or High Point Christian
Games
Dudley at Page, Aug. 31
Southeast Guilford at Eastern Guilford, Oct. 12
Southwest Guilford at Dudley, Sept. 28
Eastern Guilford at Page, Sept. 7
Southeast Guilford at Dudley, Sept. 14
If you include games that feature only one Guilford County school, East Forsyth at Page (Sept. 28) should be a great matchup.
Again, thanks to Joe Sirera, from the News and Record….
